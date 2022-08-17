Read full article on original website
Judge says Mormon church can't withhold information in abuse case
A judge in Arizona ruled that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can't withhold information in a sex abuse lawsuit under the state's "clergy-penitent privilege." Driving the news: The man, who died in 2017, posted footage of himself abusing his daughters and bragged about it online, so he effectively waived his own confidentiality, the judge ruled.
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Biden's oil, gas moratorium dealt potentially fatal blow by federal court
A federal district court blocked the Biden administration's moratorium on federal oil and gas leasing, a potentially fatal blow to the policy that has been tied up in a legal battle since early 2021. U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana Judge Terry Doughty issued a permanent injunction...
Federal judge halts part of Florida's "Stop WOKE Act"
A Florida law dubbed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the "Stop WOKE Act" was hit with a double whammy on Thursday. Driving the news: A federal judge suspended enforcement of the law's employer provisions as part of a lawsuit filed by Florida honeymoon registry company Honeyfund and workplace diversity consultancy Collective Concepts in June.
Video of ICE agent putting foot on neck of migrant released as part of lawsuit
Editor's note: The footage above contains graphic images that may be disturbing. A video released Friday in a federal civil court case showed an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent with his foot on the neck of a migrant during a raid in 2018, NBC News reports. The big picture:...
Appeals court upholds ruling ordering DOJ to release memo on Mueller report
The Department of Justice must release a 2019 memorandum supporting then-Attorney General Bill Barr's decision to clear former President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice, a federal appeals court in Washington ruled on Friday. The big picture: Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 2019 investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential...
Trump treated my family like disposable pawns and tore us apart, says daughter of convicted Jan. 6 rioter
Guy Reffitt was sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in the Capitol riot. His daughter Peyton spoke to Insider about to cost to her family.
Appeals court temporarily pauses order for Lindsey Graham to testify in 2020 election probe
A federal appeals court on Sunday temporarily paused an order for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to testify before an Atlanta special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election, CNN reports. Driving the news: A federal judge had ruled Monday that Graham must comply with a subpoena to appear...
Michigan court temporarily blocks pre-Roe abortion ban
A county judge in Michigan on Friday ruled that county prosecutors cannot enforce the state's 1931 pre-Roe abortion ban. Driving the news: Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham said that enforcing the ban would "send the health care system into crisis." Catch up fast: The 1931 law makes abortion illegal unless...
House panel probes online threats to federal law enforcement
The House Oversight Committee is investigating threats made against federal law enforcement on social media. Why it matters: The probe comes amid a spike in threats after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, including against FBI and DOJ officials and the judge who approved the search warrant. It also comes after...
Washington state officials say they stopped a man who may have had plans to launch a shooting spree at music festival
Attendees at the Bass Canyon Music Festival say they saw a man inhale a substance before he loaded two pistols from his car, officials say.
Judge temporarily blocks Utah's transgender athlete ban
A state judge temporarily blocked Utah's controversial law that bars transgender girls from competing in school sports matching their gender identity on Thursday, saying it "is plainly unfavorable treatment." Why it matters: The injunction against the law, which went into effect on July 1, arose from a lawsuit from three...
British member of ISIS cell receives life sentence for death of Americans
British national El Shafee Elsheikh has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in helping an ISIS cell kidnap, torture and kill prisoners, the Department of Justice said Friday. The big picture: Elsheikh — who had the nickname "Beatle" — is the most notorious and highest-ranking member of...
Louisiana woman denied abortion after fetus diagnosed with fatal condition
A Louisiana woman says she was denied an abortion after her fetus was diagnosed with a fatal condition that prevented it from developing a skull, according to a statement from her lawyer Ben Crump. The big picture: Nancy Davis said her fetus was diagnosed with acrania, which would cause the...
Why all those Trump documents exist in the form of physical paper
The FBI's seizure of 11 sets of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago has raised a litany of questions about presidential records. One of those questions: Why, in the era of digital everything, is the U.S. government still relying so heavily on paper in the first place?. The answer: Much of the...
Trump wants "special master" to review evidence taken from Mar-a-Lago: Attorney
Former President Donald Trump is considering filing a motion that calls for a "special master" to review the evidence seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago, his attorney said on Mark Levin's radio show. Driving the news: Trump's attorney Jim Trusty told Levin that there needs to be a "special master"...
