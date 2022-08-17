ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow County, OH

WHIZ

Local Veteran Celebrates 98th Birthday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local veteran celebrated a very special milestone today!. William McClelland spent the afternoon at the Zanesville VFW celebrating his 98th birthday!. McClelland, a World War II veteran, had one wish for the special day: he wanted to sit down and enjoy a drink with his fellow veterans.
ZANESVILLE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marilyn Louise Jacobs

Marilyn Louise Jacobs, 81, of Galion passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Signature Healthcare of Galion after a short illness. Marilyn was born in Mansfield, Ohio on August 15, 1941, to the late Eli and Dorothy (Clark) Lawrence. She married Richard “Dick” Jacobs on November 10, 1962, and he survives her after a wonderful 59 years of marriage.
GALION, OH
WHIZ

The Goats of The Muskingum County Fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Fair is goat-ally awesome!. There’s rides, plenty of delicious food, cute animals to visit and plenty of fun!. Among the animals and livestock at the fair were goats, with Pygmy to dairy among the breeds being shown in the barn!. Peyton Joy,...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
13newsnow.com

Puppy found abandoned in Ohio trash can gets 'furever' home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 10-week-old puppy that was recently found in a trash can now has his “furever” home. The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center shared the story of Oscar on social media Friday. The shelter says a City of Columbus employee was emptying trash...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Weather Aware: storms rolling through Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Showers and thunderstorms are popping up across Central Ohio this evening, some of them may include gusty winds or hail. Stay #WeatherAware for the evening. Some of the showers will become isolated during the overnight hours but will return for the day on Sunday. Currently,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC News

Frustrated pharmacists are opting out of the insurance system, saving some customers hundreds of dollars a month

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — For years, Sharon Kitchen and her husband, Mike, went to the same pharmacy just 2 miles from their house in this suburb of Columbus. But last June, their pharmacist, Nate Hux, suggested that Sharon switch to a new pharmacy he had opened — right next door to his old one — which he said would save her more than $500 a year.
PICKERINGTON, OH
WKYC

Strong thunderstorms make their way across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has allowed a tornado warning for the eastern portion of Holmes County to expire. Officials first noticed a severe thunderstorm "capable of producing a tornado" near Berlin just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday moving east from Millersburg. Communities expected to be in the storm's path included Farmerstown, Walnut Creek, Sugarcreek, and Winesburg, but the warning expired just before 9 p.m., about 20 minutes sooner than expected.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An E. coli outbreak sickening people in Ohio may have something to do with an ingredient at a fast food chain. Ohio has seen 19 people infected with E. coli O157 at the last update on Aug. 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. In total, 37 people have […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Airport Day soon to be an annual Mansfield event

MANSFIELD— Summer revelers can close out the 2022 season with a new annual event, Mansfield Lahm Airport Day, which kicks off Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Designed to introduce the community to the many significant updates and improvements at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport, the event highlights the Airport as an important business driver in the community, but also its role in bringing in leisure travelers to experience the community’s many offerings. Events specially designed to ignite an interest in the world of aviation will excite the airport’s youngest visitors on Airport Day.
MANSFIELD, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio highway trooper hospitalized in OVI crash, sees man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
COLUMBUS, OH
canalwinchesterohio.gov

Response to Incident in Groveport

I am shocked to hear about the shooting that took place last night outside Groveport Madison High School during the football game versus Canal Winchester. I'm relieved to hear that all attendees are safe and no serious injuries occurred, but we know there will be long-lasting impacts from the trauma caused from such a scene. It's simply unacceptable. Thank you to the first responders, parents, coaches, and other community members that acted quickly to protect our children. To the students in attendance, the worried parents at home, and the community at large - my thoughts and prayers are with you. We will do everything we can to work with Canal Winchester Local School District and the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office to ensure nothing like this happens in our community. This is our home, and we deserve to feel safe here.
GROVEPORT, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Pat Johnston

Pat Johnston, 81, of Galion passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Avita Galion Hospital. She was born March 3, 1941 in Warren, Arkansas and was the daughter of Doyle and Johnie (Castleberry) Coats. Pat married Richard D. “Dick” Johnston on October 21, 1961 and he preceded her in death after 50 years of marriage on November 24, 2011.
GALION, OH
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

2 suspects fatally shot in Knox County law enforcement response

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shelter-in-place advisory was lifted after two suspects were fatally shot by law enforcement Saturday in Knox County. Earlier, residents in the area of Monroe Mills Road and Gilchrest Road between Harding and Danville-Amity were asked to shelter in place after a "shots fired" incident that started around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Meeting to focus on US Route 23

LEWIS CENTER — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a meeting regarding the Route 23 Connect study from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Orange Township Hall, 1680 E. Orange Road. Readers will recall ODOT came up with six concepts (seven if you count doing nothing) to...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

