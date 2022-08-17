Read full article on original website
Alexis Applegate
3d ago
I don't know if they get out of that county then they're going to be transferred to the other county if they get out of that county that they got transferred to they probably will be put on a ankle monitor for sure if they can afford it they probably will though get out our jails institutions and prisons are full to their Max capacity just look at Kenton county for instance that's a 6-month turnaround in there so people are supposed to be getting out like short-term they're not supposed to stay there after they get sentenced they're supposed to go off to prison now there's people still sitting in there you know they don't get they don't get transferred they just I don't know what it is it's just it gets stuck in the jails
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Carrollton Man On Drug Charges
August 18, 2022, Madison Police arrested Christopher S. Rodgers 50, Carrollton, Kentucky, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Rodgers was taken into custody as the result of a traffic stop executed by Madison Police Patrolman Kyle Potter. Officer Potter Stopped Rodgers at Walnut Street and U.S. Highway #421 for speeding. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of methamphetamine in the vehicle in which Rodgers was operating. In addition, Rodgers was found to be operating his vehicle with expired license plates and on a suspended drivers license.
WKRC
Window company owner arrested and charged in 3 Tri-State counties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The owner of a local business faces theft charges in three Tri-State counties. Tara Curles was first arrested in Boone County in late July and then transferred to the Hamilton County jail. Numerous people have told investigators that they paid Window Planet for new windows and never...
Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the Boone-Hendricks County Line around 6:30 p.m. […]
Man accused of shooting Richmond police officer makes first court appearance
RICHMOND, Ind. — The man accused of critically wounding a Richmond police officer during a shooting made his first court appearance in the case Friday afternoon. Phillip Lee is charged with two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and several other drug charges. He is accused of shooting Richmond Police K-9 Ofc. Seara Burton during a traffic stop on Aug. 10.
Fox 19
Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers. The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. Ohio State Highway...
Man charged with shooting Richmond officer Seara Burton appears in court
WRTV was inside the courtroom as Phillip Lee, 47, appeared virtually from his hospital bed and entered a preliminary not guilty plea.
Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
Man found dead in Indianapolis home after shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of Fullwood Court around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
cbs4indy.com
Third person charged in connection with Muncie triple slaying
MUNCIE, Ind. — A New Albany woman has been charged in connection with a July murder case. The Delaware County Prosecutor’s office said Alexandra Reagan faces charges of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice in connection with the death of Kyler Ryan Musick. According to court documents,...
Man kicked out of Indiana State Fair for having rifle parts in backpack
INDIANAPOLIS — State police have confirmed that a man shown in a viral TikTok at the Indiana State Fair did have rifle parts in a backpack. A video posted to TikTok that has gained many views on social media this week shows police talking with a man and going through a backpack. Indiana State Police […]
wbiw.com
Deputy spots a wanted man at a gas station and makes an arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was at Rocket Marathon station on 16th refueling his patrol car and observed 57-year-old Timothy Brinegar who he knew was wanted on a warrant. The officer detained Brinegar. In Brinegar’s pocket, the officers...
1 dead following fiery Miamisburg crash
The driver of the car hit a tree, and the car soon caught fire shortly after. The accident occurred on the 2200 block of Coldstream Court around 5:45 a.m.
wbiw.com
Arrest made after Mitchell man damages items in a garage
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested on Wednesday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call reporting that 40-year-old Tylor Jean was in the garage damaging items to include a window. Jean was on the property in violation of a protective order. When Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies...
Crash, pursuit closes I-65 on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Traffic on the northwest side of Indianapolis is moving again after police activity on Interstate 65 snarled movement in all lanes for nearly two hours. Traffic cameras in the area showed police cars stopped behind a vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-65 south of Lafayette Road.
Federal strike team captures fugitive Butler County man wanted in fentanyl, meth trafficking case
CINCINNATI — A 29-year-old Middletown man, considered a fugitive by federal authorities who seized fentanyl and meth from his residence in April, is now in jail and awaiting a transfer to federal custody, the U.S. Marshals Office said. >> Suspect in slaying of 4 in Butler Twp. is returned...
wbiw.com
Mitchell Police find man dumpster diving and make drug arrest
MITCHELL – An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday after Mitchell Police officers were requested to a home at 701 West Main Street after a report of a suspicious person going through the dumpsters at Regenerations. When officers arrived they found 40-year-old Nicholas Stroud near the dumpster. Officers said Stroud...
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man throws bowl at another male and is arrested for domestic battery
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after Mitchell Police deputies responded to a report of a fight at 7:56 p.m. at 220 West Main Street. When officers arrived they found the two men inside the home. When officers approached the door they were greeted by 57-year-old Robert...
wbiw.com
Brown County Sheriff warning motorist to leave nothing of value in their vehicles
BROWN CO. — Investigators are warning of a theft and fraud scheme taking place in Brown County. Brown County Sheriff D. Scott Southerland flagged its Facebook followers on Wednesday to warn of the scheme. Sherif Seidl says thieves are breaking into cars at gas stations, parks, golf courses, and...
wdrb.com
2 early morning fires under investigation in Columbus, Ind.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two early morning fires in Columbus, Indiana are under investigation. Columbus Fire Department firefighters responded to the first fire at 1821 Newton Street at 3:58 a.m., according to a news release. On scene, officers found heavy smoke coming from the house near 18th Street. Firefighters found...
