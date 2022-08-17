Read full article on original website
Watch: Manchester City Held 3-3 By Newcastle United
When Kieran Trippier made it 3-1 to Newcastle United, very few Manchester City fans at St. James Park could have imagined getting anything from the game. Pep Guardiola's side proved why they're champions, and scored two brilliant goals to get back into the game.
Sadio Mané scores 2 as Bayern Munich routs Bochum 7-0 again
BERLIN (AP) — Sadio Mané scored two more goals as Bayern Munich avenged a rare defeat last season by routing Bochum 7-0 again in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Mané took his tally to three goals in as many games since switching from Liverpool in the offseason. Bochum...
Sporting News
Ryan Giggs poem: Former Manchester United star's explicit love letter read out in court as trial continues
An explicit poem penned by Ryan Giggs for ex-girlfriend Kate Greville was heard in Manchester Crown Court on Thursday as his trial continues. The former Manchester United midfielder has been accused of controlling and assaulting his former girlfriend and striking her younger sister Emma. Giggs has denied all charges and...
