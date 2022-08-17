Read full article on original website
WMBF
Alex Murdaugh faces new indictments alleging money laundering, theft from brother, law firm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh faces new indictments, bringing the total number of charges against him to 90, the state’s attorney general announced Friday morning. A state grand jury handed down indictments against Murdaugh and two others, Spencer Anwan Roberts and Jerry K. Rivers, Attorney...
LAW・
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police to drivers during heavy rain: ‘If you don’t have to be on the roads, please stay inside’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Heavy downpours and flooding on Friday kept first responders busy throughout Horry County. Some places in the Myrtle Beach area received seven to nine inches of rain, and in Forestbrook, there was nearly a foot of rain that fell on Friday morning. It led...
WMBF
Horry County Fire Rescue responding to vehicles stuck in flood waters
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to several calls of vehicles stuck in flood waters in the Socastee and Forestbrook areas. Horry county Fire Rescue says if it is at all possible, do avoid those areas and do not drive through flood waters. “It’s not worth the risk...
WMBF
Flash Flood warning in Grand Strand area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flash flood warning for Georgetown and Horry counties until 1 p.m. EDT. At 9:32 a.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional...
WMBF
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High school football is back in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!. WMBF News will have you covered all season long with scores and highlights on Extra Point. The heavy rain and storms that hit the Grand Strand and Pee Dee on Friday have forced...
WMBF
GALLERY: Storms bring heavy rain, flooding to Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Check out viewer photos from the summer storm on Friday, Aug. 19 that brought heavy rain, flooding and even some cloud rotation. We received flash flood warnings and tornado warnings in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. You can upload your photos here >> https://bit.ly/3TeJPyT.
