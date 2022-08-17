ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flash Flood warning in Grand Strand area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flash flood warning for Georgetown and Horry counties until 1 p.m. EDT. At 9:32 a.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
