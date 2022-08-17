Read full article on original website
New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising eventsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie TravelerNew Orleans, LA
Our trip to New Orleans, LouisianaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Femme Fatale selects queen, announces 'gems' theme for 2023 Mardi Gras
Monique R. Jones will reign over the Carnival festivities of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale for 2023. The monarch, parade them, honorary grand marshal and floats were announced at The Reveal, a members-only soiree recently at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. In a draw of five...
fox8live.com
Missing south La. woman may have passed through ArkLaTex area
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSLA) - A missing woman from south Louisiana may have passed through the ArkLaTex on her way to Colorado, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reports. On Friday, Aug. 19, the bureau released additional information in the missing persons case of Caitlyn Case, 33, in the hopes...
NOLA.com
Major safety project complete at the Tammany Trace and La 59
A $3.5 million infrastructure project at the intersection of La. 59 and the Tammany Trace north of Mandeville has been completed, erasing a safety hazard for both motorists and users of the popular hike and bike trail. The project, which began three years ago, involved the construction of a tunnel...
Cops and Krewe react to Mayor Cantrell’s comments about Mardi Gras 2023
At a budget town hall in Lakeview last night, Mayor Cantrell brought up the possibility of calling off carnival if there aren't enough cops to keep everyone safe. Her comment received fiery backlash from the community.
WDSU
New Orleans City Park announces Halloween events
NEW ORLEANS — Spooky season is just around the corner for New Orleans City Park. City Park announced several Halloween fundraisers are back at Carousel Gardens Amusement Park. “Seeing the amusement park decorated for Halloween not only gives our Park guests great joy, but our City Park team members...
WDSU
Big Freedia opens up a cannabis line in California
LOS ANGELES — New Orleans icon, Big Freedia, announced on Thursday that she is opening up her own cannabis line in California. Freedia announced that her company, Royal Bud, will drop on Aug. 22, at the Green Qween, a store in Los Angeles. She is currently releasing three different strains of marijuana.
Ukrainian student welcomed to NOLA by local Catholic school
On Friday, Holy Cross School welcomed the Kyiv teenager alongside his host family at Louis Armstrong International Airport. Officials say the student will be staying with the family of Austin Diodene, a senior at Holy Cross and Student Body President.
#1 snowball in Jefferson Parish is in Harahan
Jefferson Parish picks the best and it's Droopy's Snowballs.
Jefferson Parish has new program for first-time homebuyers
KENNER, La. — Jefferson Parish announced a program on Wednesday to give aid to some residents looking for a new home. The 2022 First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program will give up to $50,000 in assistance for those eligible in Jefferson Parish and up to 60,000 for those inside incorporated areas of the City of Kenner.
bizneworleans.com
Port of South Louisiana Dedicates 2 Cranes for Globalplex Dock
RESERVE, La. — On Aug. 18, the Port of South Louisiana officially dedicated and named the two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Portal Harbor Cranes to be used at the Globalplex Intermodal Terminal Dock along the Mississippi River. The cranes increase the Port’s capacity for handling bulk materials and will allow for the handling of containers and project cargo.
NOLA.com
Fried Chicken Festival 2022 will charge admission, go 'cashless' as it moves to Lakefront
A new spot, new experiences and an admission fee have all been announced for the National Fried Chicken Festival slated Oct. 1-2 on the New Orleans Lakefront. The fifth-anniversary festival, which started in downtown's Lafayette Park, will move to Lakeshore Drive and Franklin Avenue. The move was planned in recent years before the COVID closure of most festivals.
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 19-21
This weekend, dance at the Jazz at Congo Square festival or stroll through galleries at the Covington White Linen for Public Art showcase. Or, visit a museum that's offering free or discounted admission. Here's more of what's happening August 19-21. For the third consecutive week, linen is the dress code....
KLFY.com
New Orleans Style Po’boys with an Acadiana Twist at Chris’
LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) — Known for their gumbo, muffulettas, and of course, po’boys, Chris’ adds a little Acadiana flare to typical New Orleans items. In today’s Acadiana Eats, the crew at Chris’ made a Chris’ special and a shrimp po’boy for News 10’s Gerald Gruenig.
WDSU
Hammond residents wake up to massive shelf cloud
HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents woke up to a spectacular sight outside their windows Friday morning. Many Northshore residents sent WDSU photos of a massive shelf cloud. WDSU Meteorologist Devon Lucie explains how these clouds form:. "A shelf cloud forms from an ‘outflow’ boundary, or what can be thought...
tourcounsel.com
List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)
Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
NOLA.com
Dickie Brennan's Commissary is a cafe, gourmet market and more in the Lower Garden District
Get ready to be surprised when turning onto Orange Street, a quiet little strip in the Lower Garden District tucked off Tchoupitoulas. There sits The Commissary, Dickie Brennan’s central kitchen. While it was conceived to supply everything from stocks to charcuterie and desserts to Brennan’s restaurants, it’s offering much more than that.
fox8live.com
Daily storms expected into the weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a pretty typical late August forecast heading into the weekend as we’ll see a mixture of heat, humidity and storm chances. For today, more storms can be expected but they will be the hit or miss variety. If you’re one of those that gets hit, expect a downpour as these are some heavy rain producers at times. Rain chances will be around 40% with dry hours mixed in between. Highs stay below normal with a few spots touching 90.
fox8live.com
1 dead, 5 wounded in four overnight shootings in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and five others were wounded in four separate shootings reported in the overnight hours, New Orleans police said Saturday (Aug. 20). The first of two reported double shootings occurred Friday around 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward. The NOPD said two people were shot and taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, but the department did not disclose the victims’ ages, genders or conditions.
Louisiana Deputy accused of ignoring French Quarter rape resigns, reportedly seen on camera walking in opposite direction
The officer who reportedly ignored a woman's call for help after she witnessed an unconscious woman being raped in New Orleans' French Quarter has resigned, Constable Edwin M. Shorty, Jr. announced on Thursday.
fox8live.com
City Council discuss new approach to restore Lincoln Beach
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans city council members take a new approach in trying to get a long-awaited restoration project up and running at Lincoln Beach. The project appears to be about $1 million short of what’s needed to move forward. For many African-Americans of a certain age,...
