Gretna, LA

fox8live.com

Missing south La. woman may have passed through ArkLaTex area

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSLA) - A missing woman from south Louisiana may have passed through the ArkLaTex on her way to Colorado, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reports. On Friday, Aug. 19, the bureau released additional information in the missing persons case of Caitlyn Case, 33, in the hopes...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NOLA.com

Major safety project complete at the Tammany Trace and La 59

A $3.5 million infrastructure project at the intersection of La. 59 and the Tammany Trace north of Mandeville has been completed, erasing a safety hazard for both motorists and users of the popular hike and bike trail. The project, which began three years ago, involved the construction of a tunnel...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans City Park announces Halloween events

NEW ORLEANS — Spooky season is just around the corner for New Orleans City Park. City Park announced several Halloween fundraisers are back at Carousel Gardens Amusement Park. “Seeing the amusement park decorated for Halloween not only gives our Park guests great joy, but our City Park team members...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Big Freedia opens up a cannabis line in California

LOS ANGELES — New Orleans icon, Big Freedia, announced on Thursday that she is opening up her own cannabis line in California. Freedia announced that her company, Royal Bud, will drop on Aug. 22, at the Green Qween, a store in Los Angeles. She is currently releasing three different strains of marijuana.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWL

Jefferson Parish has new program for first-time homebuyers

KENNER, La. — Jefferson Parish announced a program on Wednesday to give aid to some residents looking for a new home. The 2022 First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program will give up to $50,000 in assistance for those eligible in Jefferson Parish and up to 60,000 for those inside incorporated areas of the City of Kenner.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
bizneworleans.com

Port of South Louisiana Dedicates 2 Cranes for Globalplex Dock

RESERVE, La. — On Aug. 18, the Port of South Louisiana officially dedicated and named the two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Portal Harbor Cranes to be used at the Globalplex Intermodal Terminal Dock along the Mississippi River. The cranes increase the Port’s capacity for handling bulk materials and will allow for the handling of containers and project cargo.
RESERVE, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 19-21

This weekend, dance at the Jazz at Congo Square festival or stroll through galleries at the Covington White Linen for Public Art showcase. Or, visit a museum that's offering free or discounted admission. Here's more of what's happening August 19-21. For the third consecutive week, linen is the dress code....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KLFY.com

New Orleans Style Po’boys with an Acadiana Twist at Chris’

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) — Known for their gumbo, muffulettas, and of course, po’boys, Chris’ adds a little Acadiana flare to typical New Orleans items. In today’s Acadiana Eats, the crew at Chris’ made a Chris’ special and a shrimp po’boy for News 10’s Gerald Gruenig.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Hammond residents wake up to massive shelf cloud

HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents woke up to a spectacular sight outside their windows Friday morning. Many Northshore residents sent WDSU photos of a massive shelf cloud. WDSU Meteorologist Devon Lucie explains how these clouds form:. "A shelf cloud forms from an ‘outflow’ boundary, or what can be thought...
HAMMOND, LA
tourcounsel.com

List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)

Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Daily storms expected into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a pretty typical late August forecast heading into the weekend as we’ll see a mixture of heat, humidity and storm chances. For today, more storms can be expected but they will be the hit or miss variety. If you’re one of those that gets hit, expect a downpour as these are some heavy rain producers at times. Rain chances will be around 40% with dry hours mixed in between. Highs stay below normal with a few spots touching 90.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

1 dead, 5 wounded in four overnight shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and five others were wounded in four separate shootings reported in the overnight hours, New Orleans police said Saturday (Aug. 20). The first of two reported double shootings occurred Friday around 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward. The NOPD said two people were shot and taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, but the department did not disclose the victims’ ages, genders or conditions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

City Council discuss new approach to restore Lincoln Beach

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans city council members take a new approach in trying to get a long-awaited restoration project up and running at Lincoln Beach. The project appears to be about $1 million short of what’s needed to move forward. For many African-Americans of a certain age,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

