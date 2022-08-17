ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Truth that Hurts or Enlightens
3d ago

What about the overt aggressions that many Black people show toward Whites, Asians, Latinos, etc. Many Black people don’t hold any comment back against people of those races, and know that no one will dare say anything negative about their comments.

Reply(7)
30
Richard Osborne
3d ago

Nobody said they don't exist. As they are a made up grievance by leftists, what they call "microagressions" don't matter. Thank you

Reply
11
Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago

Fact......As you move through life you will come across people who for various reasons don't like you. Solution.....get over it and get on with your life. Stop this victim culture.

Reply(7)
6
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microaggressions#Black People#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues
Well+Good

‘I’m a Couples Therapist, and These Are 3 Things I’d Never Say to My Partner’

As a couples therapist, Genesis Games, LMHC, spends her days talking to people in relationships, and observing how these people talk to each other—often about the toughest, most emotional topics. Having witnessed first-hand the many ways in which two people can build (or diminish) the connection between them with just words, Games knows a thing or two about what to say and not say in a relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MadameNoire

Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’

A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Why is society in trouble? Here is the simple one-word answer

Everywhere I go these days, the question I seem to hear most often is, "What’s wrong today? Why the violence, the shootings, the divisions, the vitriol in our nation, our cities, our society?" I’m hardly the only one getting such questions: other spiritual leaders, teachers, politicians, parents and pundits tell me that they ask and get asked the same all the time.
RELIGION
