3 orphaned moose calves arrive at Northwest Trek

Orphaned moose calves come to Northwest Trek The calves were named after the moons of several planets. (Northwest Trek)

EATONVILLE, Wash. — Three moose calves that were found orphaned in Alaska have a new home at Northwest Trek.

The calves named Atlas, Luna, and Callisto are nearly 3 months old. For now, they will be kept from public view as they grow and receive around-the-clock care.

The two females and one male will join a 6-year-old female moose, Aspen, on the wildlife park’s 435-acre free-roaming area this fall. The free-roaming area is also home to Roosevelt elk, American bison, caribou, bighorn sheep, mountain goats and black-tailed deer.

The male calf, Atlas, weighs 165 pounds, while female calves Luna and Callisto weigh 159 pounds and 141 pounds, respectively. All three calves arrived at Northwest Trek in mid-August and are healthy.

The calves were named after the moons of several planets.

Before arriving at Northwest Trek, the abandoned calves were provided temporary homes at a zoo and wildlife center in Alaska. Keepers described Luna as “elusive and independent,” while Atlas appeared to be “confident and relaxed.” Callisto was called a “sassy calf with a big personality.”

When biologists get a report of an orphaned calf, they wait at least a day to allow the mother and calf to find one another on their own. If biologists can’t locate the cow, the orphaned calf will be taken to an animal care facility, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.