Push for more action on water security legislation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As part of the Federal Inflation Reduction Act, $4 billion in drought funding was passed. One of New Mexico’s congressional members is pushing for congress to do more.

Last month three water-security bills that were passed by the house.

Representative Melanie Stansbury is calling on the senate to get that legislation across the finish line. “If we are going to build a more just, equitable and sustainable future for our communities, we have to take action at the federal, state and local level,” Stansbury said Wednesday. There is no word on when the senate could vote on that legislation.

