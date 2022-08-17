ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessean subscriber exclusive: Join our Grand Divisions politics group text

By Duane W. Gang, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
There never seems to be a dull moment in Tennessee politics.

To help you stay up to speed on the latest — and take you behind the scenes at Capitol — we are launching an exciting new service.

Join statehouse reporters Melissa Brown and Adam Friedman in our Grand Divisions Insider text chat. (Named after the three regions of our state!) They will provide you updates about elections this year and take you into the state Capitol and Cordell Hull legislative office building as lawmakers return to Nashville in January.

You'll get direct access to their expertise, be able to ask questions about what our lawmakers are up to and more.

The group text is exclusive to subscribers. It's simple to join and we'll debut it the week of Aug. 22, in plenty of time for the midterm elections.

► Don't worry. Melissa and Adam won't bombard you with messages. Think one or two a day or a few each week depending on how much political action is taking place.

► You'll see the texts from Melissa and Adam and they'll see your responses. But you won't see others texts, unless they share an interesting response or comment. No other subscriber will be able to see your phone number and you don't see theirs.

Our goal is to keep you informed and have a little fun along the way, too. I am looking forward to this and I think you will, too.

— Duane W. Gang, politics & investigations editor.

