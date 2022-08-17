ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pea Ridge, AR

Woman accused of killing husband vanishes before trial

By Jacob Smith, Elena Ramirez
PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —A woman who was set to stand trial for her husband’s murder is missing, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office .

Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, was last seen in Pea Ridge, Missouri . She is a reported 5’2″ with short black hair and weighs about 150 to 170 pounds.

Wynn was arrested on November 16, 2021, after McDonald County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call and found her husband dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Joplin Globe , Wynn claimed she was sleeping next to her husband when she was awoken by the sound of a gunshot. She called 911 and reported that her husband was shot, but investigators arrested her on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police say they found a pistol between the pillows on the bed.

While awaiting trial, Wynn was released on bond. According to KOAM , Wynn left a note and hasn’t been seen since.

“She should be considered dangerous and could be armed,” a statement from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office says.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 479-273-5532. You can also call the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at 417-223-4318.

