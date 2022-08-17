ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

PHOTOS: Sioux City animal shelters celebrating National Black Cat Appreciation Day

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — August 17 is National Black Cat Appreciation Day so Sioux City Animal Shelters are taking some additional steps to help find adoptable black cats in Siouxland their “fur-ever” home.

Cindy Rarrat of Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue told KCAU 9 that there is a significant number of black cats waiting for adoption and to help celebrate National Black Cat Day, their adoption fees have been reduced!

Friends of The Animal Shelter (FOTAS Rescue) has sponsored their spaying and neutering as well as $10 for their adoption fees.  These sponsorships have made each feline $50 to adopt.

The offer will run from Wednesday until Sunday and will include cats at the Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center as well as at PetSmart .

Burmese python hunt a ‘huge win’ in Florida Everglades

“Most are vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped, rabies vaccinated (if old enough), and spayed and neutered,” said Rarrat, “Don’t miss out on some AMAZING cats!”

Rarrat specified that the only cat that is not altered is Selena, who is a kitten.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GhHzM_0hKr9GwH00
    This is Nigel, he is 1 to 2 years old and neutered. He is a little shy at first, but loves attention.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1Lbd_0hKr9GwH00
    This is Olivia, she is a friendly young adult feline who is now spayed.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07sA3k_0hKr9GwH00
    This is Otis, he is a 1 to 3 year old who is neutered and declawed. He’s got a bit of a “cattitude” but he is not aggressive.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RncD1_0hKr9GwH00
    This is Pacman, he is 1 to 2 years old and neutered and delcawed. He is a “lover” and is available at PetSmart.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11F509_0hKr9GwH00
    This is Prince, he is a 1 to 2 year old male who is outgoing and loves everything.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2t61_0hKr9GwH00
    This is Selena, she is 8 to 9 weeks old and was found at Wal-Mart on Floyd Boulevard. She’s a little cautious at first, but will grow to be affectionate with time.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rl2GZ_0hKr9GwH00
    This is Storm, she is a 9 to 12 month old friendly feline who is now spayed. She’s “practicing her halloween face” but is super friendly, outgoing, and vocal.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40koyG_0hKr9GwH00
    This is Sylvester, he is a neutered young adult who was pulled out of an engine of a car. He is friendly and loves attention. He is available at PetSmart.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269RBW_0hKr9GwH00
    This is Linus, he is a 4 to 6 month old neutered male and is a very mellow, laid back guy.

All of the cats are featured on the Sioux City Animal rescue website where Siouxlanders can seek additional information, or they can stop in at 2400 Hawkeye Drive and PetSmart.

There are three additional cats available for adoption in Sioux City at the Siouxland Humane Society, Bynx , Cuddles , and Spice.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fhmvw_0hKr9GwH00
    This is Spice. He has no bio on the Humane Society’s website right now.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7sui_0hKr9GwH00
    This is Cuddles, he is a sweet boy who is 3 years old and has been Neutered.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mwytc_0hKr9GwH00
    This is Bynx. He is a sweet boy who loves to explore, climb cat trees, and chase laser pointers. He is 9 months old.

According to a release from the Siouxland Humane Society , in some countries such as England, Scotland, and Japan, black cats are considered good luck. It also stated that many cat owners agree that their black cats are often the most affectionate and playful cats they’ve ever had.

“They are known for their unique personalities and cuddly dispositions,” indicated the release, “If you want a cuddly lap cat or a playful kitty who’s always up to amusing antics, look no further than a black cat.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Families visit Lewis and Clark encampment recreation

Brad Holder of Hinton, playing Sgt. Nathaniel Pryor, talks about the Native American artifacts that would have been collected by Lewis and Clark. Dwight Peters from Ames, who plays Private John Potts talks about a replica of a musket during the recreation of the Lewis and Clark Encampment in Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Sioux City, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Pets & Animals
Sioux City, IA
Society
KCAU 9 News

Pro bull rider Mason Moody finding success on the saddle

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Many people would think twice about riding a bull, but it’s become a passion for the last 10 years for South Dakota native Mason Moody. The 19-year-old was introduced to the sport of rodeo by his three sisters at the age of 9. From there, he’d compete in a number […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $349,900

Chestnut Hill Development. New build Northside townhouse has a modern design with an open concept. Main floor features 2 bedrooms including a personalized master suite with a custom walk in-closet, glass shower, quartz countertops with double sinks. Living room/kitchen features hardwood floors, 10 Foot Ceilings and oversize 8 foot doors that create the ultimate custom wow factor. Main floor laundry has plenty of cabinet storage located directly off the oversized 2 car garage. Large dining area spills out into a custom 10x24 deck to incorporate outdoor living space. Kitchen has a modern design includes quartz countertops, 46 inch cabinets, island, and stainless steel appliances that provide that move in ready, functional open concept kitchen. The walkout lower level adds 1 more large bedroom with huge walk in closet, great room, and full bath. There is a unfinished bonus room that can be finished upon request. The exterior features beautiful stacked stone, electrical outlets, hose bib, sprinkler system, sod and mulch landscaping. No HOA fees. This home qualifies for the City of Sioux City 10 year property tax abatement. Estimated completion Spring 2023. Buyer and/or buyer agent to verify measurements. Disclosure: Listing agent related to general contractor.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena
kscj.com

SECOND PERSON QUESTIONED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA DEATHS

THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA TWO WEEKS AGO REMAINS HOSPITALIZED IN A LINCOLN BURN CENTER. 42-YEAR OLD JASON JONES IS ACCUSED OF KILLING 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING, 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD. NOW COURT DOCUMENTS LIST THE SUSPECT’S WIFE,...
LAUREL, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Cat Day#Black Cat#Old Cat#Animal Shelters#National Black Cat Day#Petsmart#Burmese#Florida Everglades
KETV.com

Investigators looking into wife of suspect in Laurel, Nebraska homicides

LAUREL, Neb. — It's been two weeks since four people were killed in Laurel, Nebraska, and the homicide suspect is still in a hospital bed. Jason A. Jones, 42, was taken into custody in Laurel, Nebraska, and is still being treated at a Lincoln hospital for severe burns. The motive for the homicides is unknown at this time.
LAUREL, NE
nwestiowa.com

Cattle still roam Hawarden area after July 14 escape

HAWARDEN—Time to swing a few rounds of golf and enjoy a fresh steak — if you can catch it. About 200 cattle got out July 14 from Jason Witt’s feedlot 2 miles east of Hawarden. Deputy Jamie Van Voorst with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said the cattle managed to break their gate and got out into the neighboring fields.
HAWARDEN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
News Channel Nebraska

Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
KCAU 9 News

Fishing plus family equals tournament success

Tournament life can be lonely. It can be stressful. It can mean endless hours on the road and days in a boat in strange places far from home. The pressure to perform and the emotional toll it takes can be immense. Tournament anglers also have to be physically in shape and mentally tough.
FORDYCE, NE
KCAU 9 News

Traffic fatalities on the rise in Iowa and Nebraska

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Traffic deaths are at a 20 year high across the U.S. and Siouxland is seeing a similar increase. Kathy Boysen has lived in Dakota Dunes for 16 years. She recently witnessed someone using his phone while driving. Boysen said distracted drivers have become all too common in recent years. “He […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy