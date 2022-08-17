Massey went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Rays. The Royals couldn't get much going offensively in the contest, but Massey provided a highlight when he swatted a solo shot to right field in the eighth inning for his first big-league homer. The 24-year-old has shown some pop in the minors this season -- he's hit 16 long balls over 87 games between Double-A and Triple-A -- and he entered the contest with five extra-base hits (four doubles and one triple) over his initial 16 major-league base knocks. Massey has already shown signs of being a good big-league hitter, slashing .321/.356/.482 over his first 17 contests.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO