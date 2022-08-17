Read full article on original website
Two Schuylkill County Surgeons join Lehigh Valley Physician Group General Surgery
Two well-experienced, highly regarded, local general surgeons have joined Lehigh Valley Physician Group (LVPG). Daniel Bobrowski, MD, and Neil Fisher, DO, recently began their new practice, LVPG General Surgery–Tunnel Road located at 48 Tunnel Road, Pottsville. New patients are being accepted at 888-402-LVHN (5846). Bobrowski has been practicing in...
Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
New eye doctor joins UPMC Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Wesley Adams is the latest member of the Opthalmology team at UPMC Williamsport. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Adams worked with Rocky Mountain Eye Center, Salida and Alamosa, Colorado. “Our eye health is something we may take for granted until we have an injury or medical issue affecting the eyes or our vision,” said Dr. Adams. “When concerns arise, it’s essential to have access to quality care. I’m excited to join the team in Williamsport and help extend our services to the...
Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament
Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
Pottery business in Northumberland County closing after 40 years
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — If you are driving down Middle Creek Road in Washington Township near Dornsife in Northumberland County, you see a big red barn, but it's actually much more. It is a gallery for both pottery and paintings. "We have been making this pottery since the seventies...
Mountain Region hopes to rally around Easton Oliverson tragedy
Williamsport, Pa. — In the early morning hours of the Mountain Region’s third night in Williamsport, tragedy struck when Easton Oliverson fell out of a bunk and struck his head on the floor. The fall, which occurred between 1:30-2 a.m. in the morning, fractured Oliverson’s skull and required immediate surgery after being taken by helicopter to the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Since that night, Oliverson has amazed family, doctors, and teammates with his progress. ...
State limits hunting guns allowed in park where teen was fatally shot
Center-fire and rim-fire rifles and handguns are now prohibited for hunting in four state parks in the southeastern region of Pennsylvania, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said this past week. Among the areas affected is Nockamixon State Park in Bucks County, where 18-year-old Jason Kutt was fatally...
Raging Fire In Poconos Kills One And Injures Others
On August 17, 2022, the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate a death relating to the fire on Hill Road in Chestnut Hill Township, Effort, PA. Chestnut Hill Twp | Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a fire occurred on Hill Road in Effort, PA. Shortly after 7 AM, the fire was reported, according to the West End Fire Department. At 8:51 AM, the Monroe County Coroner arrived. The origin of the fire is still pending investigation by the West End Fire Department and State Police. We reached out to West End and Pocono Township Fire Department's Chiefs, but we have not received a response at this time. Earlier this morning, the Monroe County Coroner performed an autopsy on the victim. The fire resulted in one known death and injuries to others, the death was of a 44yr old female, who remains unnamed to the public at this time. We followed up by reaching out to the Monroe County Coroner's Office for an interview regarding the cause of death and origin of the fire, here is what they had to say:
Update: 4-year-old boy located safe
UPDATE: Courtney was found safe according to the Pennsylvania State Police’s posts. LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Mason Courtney, 4, of Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Courtney was last seen near the 2100 block of Aster Road in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 19. Courtney is […]
Staffing Knoebels at summer's end
ELYSBURG, Pa. — The magic at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg wouldn't be possible without a lot of help. While the park added three hundred more people to staff your favorite rides this summer, some employees are working their final shifts before heading back to school. Averi Diaz said...
Family searching for missing man in Luzerne County
WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — Family and friends of 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski are desperately searching the West Nanticoke area after they say he left home and never returned. "My sister had seen him crossing the bridge, she just so happened to see him because she lives over this way, and by the time she turned around to come back and pick him up, he was gone," explains Josh Rogozinski.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper charged with DUI
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
At least 2 seriously hurt in West Penn Twp. crash
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - At least two people suffered serious injuries in a crash on Route 309 in Schuylkill County. The two-car wreck happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday at Routes 309 and 895 in West Penn Township. Emergency dispatchers say at least two people were flown to the hospital.
Endangered Lehigh County man is found safe
The Slatington Police Department located a missing and endangered man, a news release says. Lehighvalleylive.com published a news release at 12:45 p.m. Friday about the man’s missing status. Police updated news organizations at 3:45 p.m. Friday to say he had been found. Before he turned up Friday, the man...
Watch TED NUGENT Perform In Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
Fan-filmed video of Ted Nugent’s August 18 performance at Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania can be seen below. Nugent is promoting his new album, “Detroit Muscle”, which was released in April via Pavement Music. The follow-up to 2018’s “The Music Made Me Do It” was recorded with Ted’s current…
PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on August 18. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen […]
Moving Sale in South Williamsport, Pa. - Aug 19-20 beginning at 9am
This sale is located at 440 Sylvan Dell Park Road in South WIlliamsport, Armstrong Township, PA. It will be held on Friday and Saturday only (August 19-20). Friday will be from 9am-4pm and Saturday will be from 9am to 1pm. There will be no Thursday hours at this sale. First day will be Friday and discounted sale prices on Saturday. This sale is not an entire house, but there are still some great things in the bottom floor of the home as well as the garage and exterior shed! ...
Amazon delivery station officially opens in Lycoming County
MONTGOMERY, Pa. — From a closure to new beginnings in Lycoming County, the official grand opening of a new Amazon delivery station was held near Montgomery. Since May, more than 300,00 packages have gone through the facility in Clinton Township. It's essentially the final stop for packages before they...
Family of 5 Displaced After House Fire in Mahanoy City
A family was displaced after a fire in Mahanoy City on Friday afternoon. At 2:34pm, Friday, fire companies from Mahanoy City were called to 1339 East Market Street in the borough for a possible house fire. The 911 call came from 1339 East Market when the residents of the home...
Pennsylvania cold case homicide solved, suspect identified through envelope DNA
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say the decades-long cold case homicide of Anna Kane has been solved thanks to DNA on an envelope the suspected killer sent to a newspaper. The 26-year-old Kane was found beaten and strangled to death with her body dumped alongside Ontelaunee Trail Road in Perry Township on October […]
