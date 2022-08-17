ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New eye doctor joins UPMC Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Wesley Adams is the latest member of the Opthalmology team at UPMC Williamsport. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Adams worked with Rocky Mountain Eye Center, Salida and Alamosa, Colorado. “Our eye health is something we may take for granted until we have an injury or medical issue affecting the eyes or our vision,” said Dr. Adams. “When concerns arise, it’s essential to have access to quality care. I’m excited to join the team in Williamsport and help extend our services to the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament

Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Schuylkill County, PA
City
Minersville, PA
City
Gettysburg, PA
City
Plymouth, PA
City
Bridgeport, PA
City
Hudson, PA
City
Willow Grove, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Obituaries
City
Allentown, PA
City
Tamaqua, PA
State
Virginia State
City
Mount Carmel, PA
City
Forestville, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
NorthcentralPA.com

Mountain Region hopes to rally around Easton Oliverson tragedy

Williamsport, Pa. — In the early morning hours of the Mountain Region’s third night in Williamsport, tragedy struck when Easton Oliverson fell out of a bunk and struck his head on the floor. The fall, which occurred between 1:30-2 a.m. in the morning, fractured Oliverson’s skull and required immediate surgery after being taken by helicopter to the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Since that night, Oliverson has amazed family, doctors, and teammates with his progress. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Pocono Update

Raging Fire In Poconos Kills One And Injures Others

On August 17, 2022, the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate a death relating to the fire on Hill Road in Chestnut Hill Township, Effort, PA. Chestnut Hill Twp | Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a fire occurred on Hill Road in Effort, PA. Shortly after 7 AM, the fire was reported, according to the West End Fire Department. At 8:51 AM, the Monroe County Coroner arrived. The origin of the fire is still pending investigation by the West End Fire Department and State Police. We reached out to West End and Pocono Township Fire Department's Chiefs, but we have not received a response at this time. Earlier this morning, the Monroe County Coroner performed an autopsy on the victim. The fire resulted in one known death and injuries to others, the death was of a 44yr old female, who remains unnamed to the public at this time. We followed up by reaching out to the Monroe County Coroner's Office for an interview regarding the cause of death and origin of the fire, here is what they had to say:
MONROE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
WTAJ

Update: 4-year-old boy located safe

UPDATE: Courtney was found safe according to the Pennsylvania State Police’s posts. LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Mason Courtney, 4, of Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Courtney was last seen near the 2100 block of Aster Road in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 19. Courtney is […]
MIFFLIN, PA
Newswatch 16

Staffing Knoebels at summer's end

ELYSBURG, Pa. — The magic at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg wouldn't be possible without a lot of help. While the park added three hundred more people to staff your favorite rides this summer, some employees are working their final shifts before heading back to school. Averi Diaz said...
ELYSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Family searching for missing man in Luzerne County

WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — Family and friends of 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski are desperately searching the West Nanticoke area after they say he left home and never returned. "My sister had seen him crossing the bridge, she just so happened to see him because she lives over this way, and by the time she turned around to come back and pick him up, he was gone," explains Josh Rogozinski.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper charged with DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#St Luke#Calvary Cemetery#Skook News Obituaries#Minersville High School#Mccann School Of Business#Manor Care#Dutcavich Funeral Home
WFMZ-TV Online

At least 2 seriously hurt in West Penn Twp. crash

WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - At least two people suffered serious injuries in a crash on Route 309 in Schuylkill County. The two-car wreck happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday at Routes 309 and 895 in West Penn Township. Emergency dispatchers say at least two people were flown to the hospital.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Endangered Lehigh County man is found safe

The Slatington Police Department located a missing and endangered man, a news release says. Lehighvalleylive.com published a news release at 12:45 p.m. Friday about the man’s missing status. Police updated news organizations at 3:45 p.m. Friday to say he had been found. Before he turned up Friday, the man...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Watch TED NUGENT Perform In Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

Fan-filmed video of Ted Nugent’s August 18 performance at Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania can be seen below. Nugent is promoting his new album, “Detroit Muscle”, which was released in April via Pavement Music. The follow-up to 2018’s “The Music Made Me Do It” was recorded with Ted’s current…
JIM THORPE, PA
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on August 18. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NorthcentralPA.com

Moving Sale in South Williamsport, Pa. - Aug 19-20 beginning at 9am

This sale is located at 440 Sylvan Dell Park Road in South WIlliamsport, Armstrong Township, PA. It will be held on Friday and Saturday only (August 19-20). Friday will be from 9am-4pm and Saturday will be from 9am to 1pm. There will be no Thursday hours at this sale. First day will be Friday and discounted sale prices on Saturday. This sale is not an entire house, but there are still some great things in the bottom floor of the home as well as the garage and exterior shed! ...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
skooknews.com

Family of 5 Displaced After House Fire in Mahanoy City

A family was displaced after a fire in Mahanoy City on Friday afternoon. At 2:34pm, Friday, fire companies from Mahanoy City were called to 1339 East Market Street in the borough for a possible house fire. The 911 call came from 1339 East Market when the residents of the home...
MAHANOY CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy