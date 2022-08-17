Read full article on original website
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Sacramento doctor's walking journey across America for health equityCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in AmericaKennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
WJCL
Grandmother requires hundreds of stitches following South Carolina shark bite
Two swimmers survived shark bites this week at South Carolina’s most popular beach. Both victims were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday, with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets. The attacks happened in...
Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’
A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide.
kiss951.com
South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition
Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
Cases of Equine Infectious Anemia rising in South Carolina
EIA is a reportable animal disease in all 50 states, says the veterinarian, meaning all positive cases must be reported by a testing laboratory to local, state, or federal animal health officials within two days of discovery.
South Carolina salon celebrates customer’s 102nd birthday
A hair salon held a surprise birthday party on Tuesday for a client who turned 102.
charlestondaily.net
Top 15 Questions People Ask When Moving to South Carolina – New Video by John R. White, Realtor
When moving to any new place, you are going to have questions, and here are the top 15 questions people ask when moving to South Carolina. A Co-worker Invited Me to Shag…Should I Call HR?. Why Does Everyone Call Me Sir/Ma’am?. Why Do You Put Hot Sauce on...
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31
Yadkin County, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported a second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
First Coast News
Did you hear a loud boom in Southeast Georgia and North Florida Saturday afternoon? Here's what it was.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. If you heard a loud boom in south-central Georgia or northern Florida Saturday, The National Weather Service says it was the sound of the Cargo Dragon capsule returning to earth. The Cargo Dragon is...
AOL Corp
This South Carolina city ranks among the trendiest Labor Day destinations. Here’s why
South Carolina is home to one of the nation’s trendiest travel destinations for Labor Day, a new report finds. North Charleston ranks No. 10 on a list of places people can’t wait to visit over the holiday weekend, according to findings published Tuesday, Aug. 16. To create the...
SLED: South Carolina man arrested for obstructing justice
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]
South Carolina woman killed by alligator found ‘guarding’ her body
The South Carolina woman found dead in what is believed to be an alligator attack in Sun City Hilton Head on Monday has been identified as an 88-year-old resident of the community, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. Nancy Becker, 88, was found in a pond in the...
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
2 contracted bacterial infections and died after eating raw oysters in Florida, officials say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A restaurant customer in South Florida has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal, who manages the Rustic Inn, told the South Florida SunSentinel that the...
AOL Corp
Motorcyclist drives into lake and vanishes while fleeing deputy, South Carolina cops say
A motorcyclist vanished after driving into a popular South Carolina lake, news outlets reported. Officials said a deputy was pursuing the motorcycle when the rider turned toward a boat ramp on Wednesday, Aug. 17. “After attempting to stop, the deputy observed the driver accelerate the motorcycle, driving down the boat...
NCWRC: Second deer in North Carolina tests positive for CWD
RALEIGH — A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.
