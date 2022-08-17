ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, SC

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garden City, SC
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
Garden City, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
City
Kiawah Island, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition

Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WRAL News

NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31

Yadkin County, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported a second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Google Trends#Google Searches#Gardening#News13
Fox 46 Charlotte

SLED: South Carolina man arrested for obstructing justice

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
WLTX.com

Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
The Richmond Observer

NCWRC: Second deer in North Carolina tests positive for CWD

RALEIGH — A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy