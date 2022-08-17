ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

3 dogs die after 12 were removed from Palestine residence, 2 arrested

By Katie Pratt, Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spz5a_0hKr83Vs00

PALESTINE, Texas ( KETK ) – Palestine Police removed a dozen dogs from a residence and two a father and son have were arrested, according to officials. Three of the dogs were not able to survive, and the rest were taken to a local humane society.

An investigation began, officials said, after an officer observed the animals living in “awful conditions at the residence.”

45-50 small dogs rescued from Cherokee County ‘puppy mill’, Nicholas Pet Haven pleas for help

According to officials, the residence allegedly did not have water or electricity and the owners were apparently living in their truck, which was parked in the carport, while the animals lived inside the house.

Initially, the owners reportedly agreed to surrender eight of the 12 animals. However, due to the animals’ living conditions, officers told the two that they would obtain a warrant to seize all of the animals, after which the owners complied and surrendered the dogs.

“They were in a cage, they were outside, they didn’t seem to have water or food, so the officer approached the house to see if the animals were ok,” said Sgt. Joe Tinsley with the Palestine Police Department.

Palestine Police, Animal Control and Code Enforcement were on the scene while the animals were being removed, and officials said a father and son have been arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

“This is not a puppy mill,” said Tinsley. “This is some people that were trying to take care of these dogs, and they were struggling to take care of themselves, and the dogs were suffering greatly.”

Dennis Cox Jr., 49, and his son Dakota Cox, 22, of Palestine, after surrendering the animals, allegedly admitted to the possession of drugs after officers observed what was believed to be cocaine and other pieces of paraphernalia on the hood of the truck in which they were living.

“When they were arrested, they gave us permission to take the dogs and take care of them,” said Tinsley. “Now we’re doing the best we can, but our shelter here is going to need help.”

Officials were not able to save all 12 dogs.

‘Drug house closed for business’: 2 juveniles, 2 dogs, drugs taken by East Texas authorities

“They have nine dogs that survived, and the other three weren’t able to survive,” said Tinsley. “They were just on death’s step with just completely no hair left; they were really in bad shape.”

The dogs that did survive are available for adoption. They were taken to the BARC Humane Society in Palestine.

Dakota has been charged with possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of marijuana less than two ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dennis was charged with possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, possession of marijuana less than two ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional animal cruelty charges are pending.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8EtX_0hKr83Vs00
    Photo courtesy of the Palestine Police Department.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PgCui_0hKr83Vs00
    Photo courtesy of the Palestine Police Department.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZjgW_0hKr83Vs00
    Photo courtesy of the Palestine Police Department.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112KHH_0hKr83Vs00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSfkd_0hKr83Vs00
    Photo courtesy of the Palestine Police Department.


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Classic Rock Q107

Sad! Couple Burglarize and Burn Home in Anderson County, Texas

It’s not uncommon to hear of some crazy crime stories here in East Texas but there was one crime that the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office had to report to last week that even they wanted to share on social media. The incident took place on Wednesday, August 17th when the sheriff’s department first received a 911 call about a burglary in progress on the 1500 block of ACR 385.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Jacksonville, Texas Man Who Held Family at Gun Point Has Been Arrested

We can throw out some praise for law enforcement with this story of getting a dangerous man off the streets. A Jacksonville, Texas man who has a long rap sheet was finally taken into custody this week. The man has been arrested for other offenses this year but managed to get released each time which lead up to this latest arrest after holding a family at gun point and threatening them.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Palestine#Marijuana#Police#Drugs#Law Enforcement
KETK / FOX51 News

Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
MALAKOFF, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Indoor Texas marijuana operation shut down, numerous drugs seized

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Crockett Police Department successfully shut down an indoor marijuana growing operation and seized several controlled substances after responding to a possible medical emergency. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to the area of Plum Drive at Pineview in reference to a possible medical emergency in the street, according to officials. Officers said […]
CROCKETT, TX
Mix 93.1

[PHOTOS] Tyler, TX Police Ask if You’ve Seen This Alleged Home Depot Thief?

The Tyler, Texas Police Department is currently looking for a man who reportedly stole from the Home Depot location off of Old Jacksonville Highway. Do you recognize him?. This Caucasian man reportedly went into the Home Depot location in Tyler, Texas where he allegedly swiped two large wire bundles before hopping into a big, black SUV and riding off into the sunset on July 31.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Longview man dead after crashing into ditch in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man is dead after officials say he drove into a curve at an unsafe speed and into a ditch near Henderson late Friday night. Darrell R. Fowler, 57, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 XLT east on FM 13 one mile east of Henderson. He failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Over 3 pounds of marijuana, multiple drugs, guns seized by Rusk County officials

GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two individuals at a Garrison residence Thursday, seizing large quantities of suspected controlled substances, pounds of suspected marijuana and firearms. In a statement, law enforcement said a search warrant was executed at 6571 CR 3181 East. The search warrant resulted from […]
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy