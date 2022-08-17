ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

popville.com

DC Open House List for This Weekend

The end-of-summer slump is definitely here with only a little over 200 open houses scheduled in the District. If you are still trying to find a home before school starts back up or the Fall months get into full swing, this is the weekend for you! Check out some of our favorite open houses below and to see the full Open House List, click here.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Update: Punjabi by Nature construction. “what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights?”

Do you know what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights? The outside patio area has been under construction for months and it seems like they’ve completely torn it up. I don’t know if the Geico owns that space or if it’s something else but I’m just curious if it’s anything interesting!”
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Society
City
Washington, DC
wypr.org

Baltimore County looks to revive old shopping mall

Baltimore County plans to buy the old Sears building still connected to Security Square Mall for $10 million. It's an effort to revitalize the mall which in recent years has been in decline. County officials hope buying a former anchor store of Security Square will help them guide the mall’s future.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
popville.com

Oh No, Looks Like Red Apron has closed in Union Market

Looks like Red Apron has closed up shop in Union Market. It’s still listed on their website but if you try to order it says “Online Ordering Unavailable”, not to mention the photo above. While there is still a location at The Roost in Hill East, the Penn Quarter location has been “temporarily” closed since September 2020.
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

Morning Poll: Detached homes vs. townhomes and duplexes

This Wall Street Journal article telling the story of the steep price of single-family homes in Arlington has attracted lots of local attention this week. The crux of the story: members of the Millennial generation, many of whom first came to the area as apartment-dwelling singles, are increasingly starting families and looking to trade up to single-family homes, but a lack of supply has made it difficult for them to find something affordable in Arlington.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria sets new prices for pay by phone parking in Old Town

Two months after the City Council authorized changes to what Alexandrians pay to park in Old Town, city staff have come back with new price points for parking. The aim of the change is to make parking in garages more appealing. Currently, many Old Town garages sit empty while drivers circle blocks looking for on-street parking.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washingtonian.com

Where to Feast on Crabs Around DC

You don’t need a bay house—or even a car—to dig into a delicious Chesapeake crab feast. In addition to DC-area crab houses, there are seafood markets—and even delivery services—selling live or steamed crabs for your backyard party. Crab Houses and Seafood Restaurants. 4958 Bethesda Ave.,...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Washington Examiner

DC complains as city overrun with rats

The infestation of rats in Washington, D.C., neighborhoods has community members and government agencies spinning their wheels, but officials at D.C. Health say working together can end the crisis once and for all. Over 30 community members gathered at Number Nine, a bar in Logan Circle, on Thursday to discuss...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Eat Great Cheap: Our 10 Favorite New Restaurants

Rasika restaurateur Ashok Bajaj and chef Vikram Sunderam debuted their most casual Indian venture yet: a counter-order version of the street-food concept Bindaas. There are tasty, quick-grab kati rolls stuffed with paneer; bottled spiced cocktails; and tamarind soda. Your best bets are the bowls. Our favorite: chili salmon atop lemony rice noodles in a creamy coconut moilee sauce.
ARLINGTON, WA
Washingtonian.com

Meet the Restaurant Families Serving Up the Best Tacos in Washington

The Mexico City–born brother and sister—both chefs—had plenty of restaurant experience before they opened their first taco destination, Logan Circle’s El Sol (1227 11th St., NW), in 2014. Jessica owned a taqueria in Mexico, while Alfredo spent more than a decade working his way up through Passion Food Hospitality spots such as the late DC Coast and Ceiba, eventually becoming the restaurant group’s executive chef. In 2017, they debuted the laid-back Mezcalero (3714 14th St., NW) in Columbia Heights. The seafood- and Mexican-pizza-focused Anafre (3704 14th St., NW) and more upscale Mariscos 1133 (1133 11th St., NW) are more recent arrivals.
WASHINGTON, DC
yeahthatskosher.com

Oh Mama Grill is Coming to Washington DC

For a long while now, Char Bar has been the only kosher meat restaurant in DC proper. Those seeking other meat options were forced to travel to the city’s surroundings suburbs to get their fix. Soon however, another meat restaurant will open in D.C, this time in the Adam’s Morgan neighborhood in the Northwest area of the city.
WASHINGTON, DC

