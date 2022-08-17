Read full article on original website
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
Virginia Guaranteed Income Program For Alexandria HouseholdsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
During a ride to a friend's house, guy's life changed foreverKath LeeLargo, MD
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the living room rug, roof deck and in unit washer/dryer, obviously
This unit is located at 19th Street near California St. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,350 / 1br – 525ft2 – Sunny East-Facing 1 Bedroom Overlooking 19th Street! (Adams Morgan – Dupont Circle) The Asher: Sunny east-facing 1 Bedroom overlooking 19th Street!. Property Address. 2110 19th Street, NW...
popville.com
DC Open House List for This Weekend
The end-of-summer slump is definitely here with only a little over 200 open houses scheduled in the District. If you are still trying to find a home before school starts back up or the Fall months get into full swing, this is the weekend for you! Check out some of our favorite open houses below and to see the full Open House List, click here.
popville.com
Update: Punjabi by Nature construction. “what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights?”
Do you know what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights? The outside patio area has been under construction for months and it seems like they’ve completely torn it up. I don’t know if the Geico owns that space or if it’s something else but I’m just curious if it’s anything interesting!”
Eater: Quarry House Tavern is an Affordable Dining Option
The quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. Eater has named Quarry House Tavern in downtown Silver Spring one of 16 Excellent and Affordable Dining Options in the D.C. area:. This is one of Silver Spring’s...
Black MD couple sees home value jump nearly $300K when White friend stands-in; housing advocates demand action
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The lawsuit of a Maryland couple against a real estate appraiser and online mortgage provider is sparking renewed outrage among housing advocates and researchers familiar with well documented cases of low home appraisals for minority homeowners and houses in minority-majority neighborhoods. Dr. Nathan Connolly and...
wypr.org
Baltimore County looks to revive old shopping mall
Baltimore County plans to buy the old Sears building still connected to Security Square Mall for $10 million. It's an effort to revitalize the mall which in recent years has been in decline. County officials hope buying a former anchor store of Security Square will help them guide the mall’s future.
popville.com
Home Away from Home: Meet the New Hybrid Apartment-Hotel, CODA on Half
Hybrid apartment-hotel opens in Navy Yard; meet CODA on Half, your new home away from home. Visitors to the Navy Yard neighborhood have a new place to stay — for the night, the week or the month. CODA on Half is the newest Placemakr property to open in D.C.,...
popville.com
Oh No, Looks Like Red Apron has closed in Union Market
Looks like Red Apron has closed up shop in Union Market. It’s still listed on their website but if you try to order it says “Online Ordering Unavailable”, not to mention the photo above. While there is still a location at The Roost in Hill East, the Penn Quarter location has been “temporarily” closed since September 2020.
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: Detached homes vs. townhomes and duplexes
This Wall Street Journal article telling the story of the steep price of single-family homes in Arlington has attracted lots of local attention this week. The crux of the story: members of the Millennial generation, many of whom first came to the area as apartment-dwelling singles, are increasingly starting families and looking to trade up to single-family homes, but a lack of supply has made it difficult for them to find something affordable in Arlington.
alxnow.com
Alexandria sets new prices for pay by phone parking in Old Town
Two months after the City Council authorized changes to what Alexandrians pay to park in Old Town, city staff have come back with new price points for parking. The aim of the change is to make parking in garages more appealing. Currently, many Old Town garages sit empty while drivers circle blocks looking for on-street parking.
popville.com
School Supply Drive & Social in Blagden Alley Sunday
Tomorrow (Sunday 4-6pm) we are hosting a back to school supply drive and chalk event (in Blagden Alley). All supplies will be donated to our neighborhood elementary school, Seaton Elementary.”
popville.com
Activity at the former Z burger in Columbia Heights – Dave’s Hot Chicken coming
Update from a reader: “Dave’s Hot Chicken took over the z-burger space in Columbia heights”. Eat DC also writes: “Nashville-style hot chicken chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening at 3301 14th St NW.”. Check out the menu and their story here. “Dear PoPville,. I wanted to...
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
Washingtonian.com
Where to Feast on Crabs Around DC
You don’t need a bay house—or even a car—to dig into a delicious Chesapeake crab feast. In addition to DC-area crab houses, there are seafood markets—and even delivery services—selling live or steamed crabs for your backyard party. Crab Houses and Seafood Restaurants. 4958 Bethesda Ave.,...
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
Washington Examiner
DC complains as city overrun with rats
The infestation of rats in Washington, D.C., neighborhoods has community members and government agencies spinning their wheels, but officials at D.C. Health say working together can end the crisis once and for all. Over 30 community members gathered at Number Nine, a bar in Logan Circle, on Thursday to discuss...
Washingtonian.com
Eat Great Cheap: Our 10 Favorite New Restaurants
Rasika restaurateur Ashok Bajaj and chef Vikram Sunderam debuted their most casual Indian venture yet: a counter-order version of the street-food concept Bindaas. There are tasty, quick-grab kati rolls stuffed with paneer; bottled spiced cocktails; and tamarind soda. Your best bets are the bowls. Our favorite: chili salmon atop lemony rice noodles in a creamy coconut moilee sauce.
Washingtonian.com
Meet the Restaurant Families Serving Up the Best Tacos in Washington
The Mexico City–born brother and sister—both chefs—had plenty of restaurant experience before they opened their first taco destination, Logan Circle’s El Sol (1227 11th St., NW), in 2014. Jessica owned a taqueria in Mexico, while Alfredo spent more than a decade working his way up through Passion Food Hospitality spots such as the late DC Coast and Ceiba, eventually becoming the restaurant group’s executive chef. In 2017, they debuted the laid-back Mezcalero (3714 14th St., NW) in Columbia Heights. The seafood- and Mexican-pizza-focused Anafre (3704 14th St., NW) and more upscale Mariscos 1133 (1133 11th St., NW) are more recent arrivals.
Construction On Long-Awaited Barry Farm Redevelopment Begins Next Month
The first phase of a years-long redevelopment project at the Barry Farm housing complex in Southeast D.C. is set to begin next month, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office announced on Wednesday. In September, construction will start on The Asberry, a mixed-use building along Sumner Road with 108 affordable rental units...
yeahthatskosher.com
Oh Mama Grill is Coming to Washington DC
For a long while now, Char Bar has been the only kosher meat restaurant in DC proper. Those seeking other meat options were forced to travel to the city’s surroundings suburbs to get their fix. Soon however, another meat restaurant will open in D.C, this time in the Adam’s Morgan neighborhood in the Northwest area of the city.
