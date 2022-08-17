Dustin Lynch Takes Huge Step Towards Becoming a Pilot, Completes First Solo Flight

Dustin Lynch is working on his pilot’s license. The “Small Town Boy” singer inched one step closer recently. He should be flying to his own shows across the country in no time. Check out the post below.

“Set a goal, and when you get there…man it always feels good! First solo flight today,” he posted to Twitter.

Dustin Lynch began his journey to flight in 2021.

“I didn’t realize how free you feel whenever you can hop in an airplane and go wherever you want to go,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Those that fly know what I’m talking about.”

Lynch isn’t the only country music singer that craves flying on their own. Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley all have their pilot licenses.

Dustin Lynch is a native of Tullahoma, Tenn., which is around an hour southeast of Nashville. He has a big farm out there. The 37-year-old released his fifth album in February of 2022. Blue in the Sky features some of his biggest hits to date, including the MacKenzie Porter collaboration “…Thinking ‘Bout You.” The new record also features collaborations with Riley Green and Chris Lane. The track with Riley Green is titled “Huntin’ Land.” It was the first single to arrive ahead of the album’s release.

The record peaked at 125th on the Billboard 200. It reached number nine on the Top Country Albums chart.

Dustin Lynch in ‘Party Mode’ in 2022

Dustin Lynch has been on his ‘Party Mode’ tour throughout the summer. The next stop is on August 17 in Harrisonburg, Va. at the Rokcingham County Fair. Drew Parker supports, and he supports most of Lynch’s dates throughout. But Lynch will also mix in some support dates for other artists along the way.

He’s at the West Plains Civic Center in Missouri on August 19 with Adam Sanders. He has a big festival date on August 20 in Hannibal, Mo. at the Heartland Summer Bash. He hops on Dierks Bentley’s tour as it arrives at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on August 26. Elvie Shane also offers support for Bentley at the arena date.

He hops on another bill with another fellow aviation enthusiast at Boots in the Park in San Diego on September 10. That date is with Tim McGraw. Chris Lane also supports. He’s also at the Tempe, Ariz. Boots in the Park date with McGraw a week later. He has several more dates with Adam Sanders that stretch through October 7 in Boston. He pays a visit to the Grand Ole Opry on October 22. Lauren Alaina joins him for that one. His year wraps at Stars and Strings in Hollywood, Fla. on November 2. He’ll share that stage with Jason Aldean, Old Dominion and Kane Brown among others. Check out his entire schedule and get ticket information at his website.