The 75th Little League World Series opens in South Williamsport

South Williamsport, Pa. —The 75th annual Little League World Series opened Wednesday morning as 20 teams were welcomed by fans at Volunteer Stadium for the opening ceremonies.

After hosting only United States teams a year ago, Little League has expanded the tournament with four new regions that included Mountain, Metro, Panama, and Puerto Rico. All were welcomed to the Series Wednesday.

