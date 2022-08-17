ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Williamsport, PA

The 75th Little League World Series opens in South Williamsport

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NeVpB_0hKr7P8W00

South Williamsport, Pa. —The 75th annual Little League World Series opened Wednesday morning as 20 teams were welcomed by fans at Volunteer Stadium for the opening ceremonies.

After hosting only United States teams a year ago, Little League has expanded the tournament with four new regions that included Mountain, Metro, Panama, and Puerto Rico. All were welcomed to the Series Wednesday.

Enjoy a photographic recap of the event along with getting a chance to checkout the players and new uniforms.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Sights from around the Little League World Series 2022, days 1 and 2

South Williamsport, Pa. — The Little League Baseball complex is literally a back yard ballfield for the residents of South Williamsport, a community of about 6,200. It's a quick trip over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River for fans from Williamsport and points north. The area in northcentral Pennsylvania is rural, but accessable via a few hours' drive from major metropolitan areas, including New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Pittsburgh. Whether you are a few minutes' drive away, or from the other side of the world, you can catch a glimpse of the fun here in photos on NorthcentralPa.com. Enjoy our photo galleries and coverage throughout the series.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Panama opens in style with grand slam in 9-3 win over Caribbean

Williamsport, Pa.— Gabriel de Garcia made Panama’s first inning at the 2022 Little League World Series something special as he lifted a grand slam over the left field fence. It was a magical moment de Garcia looked up as he pointed to the crowd and leaped his way down the third base line to anxious teammates. The dramatic start was enough for Panama to secure its first win at the Series with a 9-3 win over Caribbean. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Southeast continues to roll with second win of the Little League World Series

Williamsport, Pa. —It was an emotional moment to watch on the third day of the 2022 Little League World Series before the Southeast and Mountain Region teams took the field. Easton Oliverson, who was severely injured Monday after falling out of a bunk bed, was honored prior to the Mountain Region’s first game. The spirit of Easton was strong as the Southeast Region players sported 'Mountain Region' hats in support of their opponent's teammate. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament

Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
South Williamsport, PA
South Williamsport, PA
Sports
NorthcentralPA.com

Midwest scored early to eliminate Northwest with 6-3 win at Lamade Stadium

Williamsport, Pa. —In a do or die situation, the Midwest did plenty of doing as it scored three runs in the opening inning as it fought off elimination at the 2022 Little League World Series. The early output was enough for the Iowa kids as they battled to take down the Northwest 6-3 during the first game of the day at Lamade Stadium. Ted Swanson hit a double for the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

How Spam came to the Little League World Series

Spam is an iconic food across many countries, but one U.S. state celebrates it more than any other region of the world: Hawaii. When the Honolulu Little League team ventured to Williamsport, they brought their love of Spam with them. “Every kid in Hawaii grows up eating Spam,” Honolulu team manager Gerald Oda said with a laugh. “We grill it. We fry it. You name it and we’ll eat it...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Unveiling of new Bases Loaded sculpture to bring baseball greats and former President to Williamsport

South Williamsport, Pa. — Little League Baseball and the Little League World Series have developed some outstanding baseball players, and attracted some well-known visitors to the area over its longstanding history. This Sunday, Little League International and the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce are welcoming a few of them to town: President George W. and First Lady Laura Bush, Rachel Robinson (the widow of Jackie Robinson), Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. They are scheduled to visit as Williamsport celebrates the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Former Hawaii Little League standout gives more than advice about baseball

Williamsport, Pa. — It’s often said that experience is the best teacher. For a bunch of 11- and 12-year-olds, experience is at a premium. So where do players turn for help navigating the difficult challenges that come with competing in the Little League World Series? Luckily for Honolulu Little League players, that experience comes from many different places. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Opening Ceremonies#Panama
NorthcentralPA.com

From Monsey to Muncy: One small borough’s connection to Native American history

Where did the name Muncy come from? A writer in the book “History of Lycoming County” edited by John Megginess, said “Muncy derives its name from the Monsey tribe of Indians that once dwelt within its borders.” According to Native-Languages.org, the Monsey language, also spelled “Munsee,” is “an Algonkian language closely related to American Delaware, or Lenape, but is considered by most linguists a distinct language.” It was said that...
MUNCY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mountain Region hopes to rally around Easton Oliverson tragedy

Williamsport, Pa. — In the early morning hours of the Mountain Region’s third night in Williamsport, tragedy struck when Easton Oliverson fell out of a bunk and struck his head on the floor. The fall, which occurred between 1:30-2 a.m. in the morning, fractured Oliverson’s skull and required immediate surgery after being taken by helicopter to the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Since that night, Oliverson has amazed family, doctors, and teammates with his progress. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New Williamsport brew house brings a sense of community

Williamsport, Pa. — Although Rosko’s Brew House has only been open for a few weeks, owners Adam and Samantha Roskowski are already feeling they’re a part of the community. The nano-brewery, located at a historic 1800s home on Pine Street, has so far attracted neighbors, patrons of downtown businesses, and travelers. “We’ve had a lot of people stop in the past few weeks and say they’ve been watching the progress,”...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New bridge trail expands recreational opportunities along Susquehanna

A new trail connection has been unveiled in Clinton County: Falcon Bridge on the Bald Eagle Valley Trail. DCNR made the announcement this week in a ribbon cutting ceremony. During the ceremony, DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said, “Today’s announcement helps close a critical trail gap and expand recreation opportunities for a region rich with beautiful natural landscapes." The new bridge will help connect two sections of the Bald Eagle...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NorthcentralPA.com

Non-Little League events happening this weekend

Though Little League might be on top of everyone’s minds this weekend with the World Series taking place in Williamsport, there’re plenty of other non-baseball events taking place that might pique your interest. Here’s a quick rundown of some things to check out that don't involve baseball: Centre County Grange Fair When: Aug. 19-27 ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New eye doctor joins UPMC Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Wesley Adams is the latest member of the Opthalmology team at UPMC Williamsport. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Adams worked with Rocky Mountain Eye Center, Salida and Alamosa, Colorado. “Our eye health is something we may take for granted until we have an injury or medical issue affecting the eyes or our vision,” said Dr. Adams. “When concerns arise, it’s essential to have access to quality care. I’m excited to join the team in Williamsport and help extend our services to the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lewisburg's Bull Run Greenway named a 2022 Great Public Space

Lewisburg, Pa. — Each year, the American Planning Association designates Great Places: locations with a sustainable vision for the future and models for other communities. This year, Bull Run Greenway in Lewisburg is one of five new Great Places, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 51. Bull Run Greenway is a streamside public space in the improved Hufnagle Park. The space was envisioned through a community planning and design process to enhance both the local environment and recreational opportunities. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Doctor who worked with NASA astronauts and NCAA athletes joins UPMC Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC Williamsport is adding a new member to its sports medicine team with the addition of John Kunkel, D.O. Dr. Kunkel treats all conditions affecting the shoulders, knees, and hips including sports medicine care, trauma care, and care for degenerative conditions (such as osteoarthritis) in adolescents and adults. He has a particular interest in complex knee conditions, including multi-ligament reconstructions and cartilage preservation. Dr. Kunkel has an...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local student earns 4-H agricultural scholarship through Penn State

State College — Each year, the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences and Pennsylvania 4-H award students with the Allen L. and Richard H. Baker Memorial Scholarship. This year, one Lycoming County native has earned the recognition. The scholarship was created to honor Professor Allen L. Baker and his son Richard H. Baker for their service to 4-H and Penn State. Allen was 4-H club leader for 37 years and Richard worked for Penn State Extension for 38 years. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Moving Sale in South Williamsport, Pa. - Aug 19-20 beginning at 9am

This sale is located at 440 Sylvan Dell Park Road in South WIlliamsport, Armstrong Township, PA. It will be held on Friday and Saturday only (August 19-20). Friday will be from 9am-4pm and Saturday will be from 9am to 1pm. There will be no Thursday hours at this sale. First day will be Friday and discounted sale prices on Saturday. This sale is not an entire house, but there are still some great things in the bottom floor of the home as well as the garage and exterior shed! ...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Oregon man gets year in prison for threatening to turn Montgomery school into 'school of ashes'

Williamsport, Pa. — An Oregon man who left a threatening voicemail for Montgomery Area School District stating that it would be "a school of ashes," was sentenced in federal court to 12 months' imprisonment. Harvey Dulgar, 28, of Salem, made the threatening call in July 2021. He also said in the message that there would be "dead kids along the way," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Dulgar entered a guilty plea in March 2022 for making interstate threats. U. S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann handled the sentencing.
MONTGOMERY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy