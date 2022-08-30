The Suspect: next episode, cast, plot and all we know about the Aidan Turner thriller

The Suspect is a "nail-biting" thriller on ITV, produced by World Productions, known for their work on successful programmes such as Line of Duty , Vigil and The Pembrokeshire Murders .

In the series, we follow clinical psychologist Joseph O’Loughlin ( Aidan Turner ) who finds himself involved in a case involving the death of a young woman named Catherine.

Poldark star Aidan Turner is leading the cast of the new drama and revealed: "I am thrilled to be taking on the complex and demanding role of Joseph O’Loughlin, a man with so much to give but so much to lose, and a hidden darker side."

Gangs of London writer Peter Berry has written The Suspect , and said: "Bringing The Suspect to the screen has been a fantastic and fascinating journey. I hope the audience will find it equally enthralling as they delve the depths of a truly iconic character caught up in a story that will test his faith in his profession, his family and himself."

The Suspect started on Monday, August 29 at 9 pm on ITV. There are five episodes that will air weekly on Monday evenings, also at 9pm. The next episode will air on Monday, September 5.

Episodes will also be available on demand via ITV Hub.

There is no news on a US release date yet.

What is the plot of The Suspect?

The series follows Doctor Joe O’Loughlin who "appears to have the perfect life". He has a devoted wife, a loving daughter, a successful practice as a clinical psychologist, media profile, and a publishing deal". He even became an online hero after rescuing a young patient who was ready to jump from the tenth floor of the hospital where he works.



During the events of The Suspect, he is approached by DI Vincent Ruiz and his young partner DS Riya Devi to assist with a new case, following the discovery of a young woman named Catherine, who was found in a shallow grave. But was it suicide or murder?

The Suspect is based on the debut novel of the same name by Michael Robotham.

What happened in episode 1?

**spoilers ahead**

The beginning of episode one was certainly intense, as we saw Doctor Joe O’Loughlin becoming a hero after helping a man who was about to jump from a high floor at the hospital where he works. However, his wife and doctor were not impressed by his behaviour, and it was revealed Joe has early onset Parkinson's.

Meanwhile, DI Vincent Ruiz (Shaun Parkes) and DS Riya Devi (Anji Mohindra) were called to a graveyard where the body of a young woman had been found in a shallow grave by a dog walker, and Joe was called in to help based on his research into sex workers, as the deceased was assumed to be one.

The victim, whose name is Catherine, has 21 stab wounds that appeared to be self-inflicted, leading Joe to suggest that she could have been self-harming. Meanwhile, during a session with a young patient Bobby (Bobby Schofield) obsessed with the number 21, Joe becomes concerns that he could be the perpetrator.

However, Joe has his own secrets as we saw him shredding CV from Catherine for the position of receptionist at his clinic and not only this, she had made a sexual assault claim against him.

Following these revelations, Joe was asked to go to the police station the next day to have his fingerprints and DNA taken, and that's where the episode ends...

Who's in the cast?

Joining Aidan Turner are Shaun Parkes ( Small Axe ), Sian Clifford ( Fleabag ), Camilla Beeput ( Peep Show ), Adam James ( Vigil ), and Anjli Mohindra ( Bodyguard ).

Other confirmed names include Bobby Schofield ( Time ), Bronagh Waugh ( Ridley ), and Angela Griffin ( White Lines ), so it's a really great cast!

Here is more information on each character...

Dr Joe O'Loughlin played by Aidan Turner

Joe O'Loughlin is a hero online after rescuing a young patient who was ready to jump from the tenth floor of the hospital where he works. As a successful author, Joe’s opinion is much sought after and when he meets DS Devi he’s only too willing to offer help with profiling on a case of a young woman who has been brutally murdered.

His recklessness on the hospital roof has given him a reputation for rule-breaking and risk-taking, but does Joe have more to hide? His recent diagnosis with Early Onset Parkinson's could explain his behaviour. But as the investigation into the young woman’s death gathers pace, we start to ask, do we know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life? Has his work as a clinical psychologist allowed him to develop a criminal mindset? Or worse?

Speaking of Joe's early onset Parkinson’s Aidan said: “When we meet Joe, he has just been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. So, you wonder if what’s going on with him is part of the condition. Has he been really thrown by the diagnosis and that’s why he’s making these decisions? Or is it a veil to cover something else?

“I met a musician called Drew Hallam who was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s around five years ago when he was 35. We met a few times to talk about how he deals with the condition and copes with it. We also spoke about the side effects of the medication, how he deals with the physical side of things. When it’s better, when it’s worse, under stress or duress. Every day is a different challenge, he said. With some better than others. To speak with somebody so open and truthful about his experience was very beneficial. I’m grateful to Drew for that.

DI Ruiz played by Shaun Parkes

DI Vincent Ruiz is police detective who has been solving murders for years and has seen his fair share of horrible, senseless crime. A bit of a maverick, his insistence on using his own methods and refusal to play the PR game have prevented him rising up the ranks. But that’s ok, he’s where he belongs: on the ground, solving crimes, getting things done.

When yet another young woman turns up brutally murdered, he can barely find the words. But this investigation will test the limits of his intuition and ingenuity as he struggles to understand what hides beneath the obvious facts of the case.

Speaking of the show's gripping ending, Shaun says: "I could not work out what was going to happen. All I knew was there was something more going on here. As soon as I read that, I was in. And you really don’t know who is responsible for this murder. As it unfolds you realise, ‘Wow’. That a story like this can happen. You have people who really are that devious in their thinking."

DS Devi played by Anjli Mohindra

DS Riya Devi is relatively new to murder as this is only her fourth case. Intelligent, efficient and straightforward, initially she just wants to do her quota of cases, get signed off and move on to crimes which are less violent and emotionally disturbing.

She becomes more invested in catching the killer as the case develops, but can she trust DI Ruiz? As he seems to depart from protocol and rational thinking, she becomes less sure of her own assumptions. Should she go with what she’s been taught, or should she trust her instincts? Learning to balance these two sides of herself is a big part of her journey through the series.

Speaking of her character Anjli Mohindra says: “Devi is a hot shot police detective sergeant who hasn’t quite found her tribe yet. She wants to climb the ranks within the police force but murder isn’t necessarily where she wants to end up. It’s a stepping stone for her to get to the next level of her career. She is incredibly tenacious and super smart. There’s an awareness that she is fast tracking her way up the ladder.

“She is partnered with Detective Inspector Vince Ruiz, played by Shaun Parkes. He’s a bit of a maverick cop who likes to do things based on instinct while she is very by the book. So they make a very unlikely duo.”

Dr Gerald (Jack) Owens played by Adam James

A consultant neurologist and Joe’s best friend since university, Jack is a reliable soul who you’d want on your side when you’re in a tight spot. He is the doctor who assessed Joe and delivered the life-altering diagnosis of early onset Parkinson’s. With a couple of broken marriages behind him, he enjoys the bachelor life. He has Joe’s best interests at heart, and his close friendship with Joe’s wife, Julianne, means he is able to offer support when Joe is overtaken by events.

Julianne O'Loughlin played by Camilla Beeput

Although she still teaches Spanish at a North London College, Julianne would like to have had a more active academic career. Joe’s equal intellectually, she compromised on her professional aspirations in order to raise their daughter, Charlie. Consequently, when the challenges Joe faces in this series start to come between them, the whole life she has built feels under threat.

Dr Rachel Fenwick played by Sian Clifford

A consultant psychiatrist, Dr Fenwick practices out of the same building where Joe has his therapy room. Acerbic and fun, she is both Joe’s colleague and long-time friend, so much so that Joe is to walk her up the aisle at her upcoming wedding. Dr Fenwick never wavers in her loyalty to Joe and helps him when others will not.

Melinda played by Angela Griffin

An old colleague of Joe’s from his younger days of practicing psychology, Melinda is initially not pleased to see him. There is history between them that must be addressed before Joe can ask the favour he needs, but Melinda may be more implicated than either she or Joe realises. Only with Melinda’s help can Joe try and untangle the knot he finds himself in.

Where is The Suspect filmed?

The Suspect star Aidan Turner revealed more on where the drama was shot filmed... “We filmed all over London including around the Coal Drops Yard area in King’s Cross, which has completely changed in recent years. It’s a cool place. It’s rare these days to get a show completely set in the city. I don’t think I’ve ever shot anything that is completely based in London. That felt good. And London is an important character in The Suspect . Our cinematographer Matt Gray has made the city look incredible.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes, The Suspect looks like it's going to be a gripping watch! In it, we see Aidan Turner's character in his work and home life, as he slowly starts to delve deeper and deeper into what's happened as he gets involved in Catherine's case.

Take a look below, but it doesn't give too much away...

