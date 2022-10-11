ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Voice season 22: next episode, teams and everything we know

By Sarabeth Pollock
It’s time to turn those chairs with The Voice season 22 on NBC. The beloved singing competition that features "blind" auditions in front of a panel of celebrity coaches returns this fall with a new face joining the team.

Unlike other reality singing and talent competitions, The Voice sets itself apart because judges determine which singers move forward based on their performances alone. It’s only when a judge picks a contestant and spins their chair around, or if the contestant isn’t chosen at all, that the judges see who was singing.

There are several stages to The Voice before a winner is crowned. The season begins with several rounds of Blind Auditions and each judge gets to select 12 singers to move forward. From there, the competition moves into the Battle Rounds, where coaches pit two members of their teams against each other to determine who moves on.

From there, the remaining competitors sing each week after being mentored by their coaches. The Live Performances narrow the competitors to a group of four, and those four move on to the finals.

The winner of The Voice season 21 was the musical trio Girl Named Tom representing Team Kelly Clarkson.

The Voice season 22 will mark a very special occasion for original judge Blake Shelton, who announced that he will leave the show after this season. He made the announcement on his social media. He noted that he appreciated the bonds he created with Carson Daly, the other judges and, of course, his wife and fellow judge, Gwen Stefani.

Here’s what we know about The Voice season 22.

Next episode of The Voice season 22

Blind Auditions continue on the October 5 episode of The Voice season 22. The four judges have been picking contestants and their teams are filling up, but you never know who might get the steal.

The teams are filling out nicely (you can see who the judges have picked so far below) but there are still a few spots that need to be claimed in the final night of Blind Auditions.

The Voice season 22 teams

Here are The Voice teams after Night 5 of the Blind Auditions (October 3).

Team Blake

  • Hillary Torchiana
  • Ansley Burns
  • Bodie
  • Tanner Fussell
  • Eva Ullman
  • The Dryes
  • Madison Hughes
  • Kate Kalvach
  • Bryce Leatherwood
  • Kevin Hawkins
  • Brayden Lape

Team Legend

  • Lana Love
  • The Marilynds
  • SOLsong
  • Kara McKee
  • Parijita Bastola
  • Valarie Harding
  • Morgan Taylor
  • Omar Jose Cardona
  • David Andrew
  • Emma Brooke
  • Peyton Aldridge

Team Camila

  • Zach Newbould
  • Sydney Kronmiller
  • Andrew Igbokidi
  • Ava Lynn Thuresson
  • Sasha Hurtado
  • Morgan Myles
  • Orlando Mendez
  • Reina Ley

Team Gwen

  • Daysia
  • Kique
  • Destiny Leigh
  • Kayla Von der Heide
  • Tanner Howe
  • Cara Brindisi
  • Julia Aslani
  • Ian Harrison
  • Jay Allen
  • Alyssa Witrado
  • Devix
  • Chello
  • Sadie Bass

When is The Voice season 22 premiere?

The Voice season 22 kicked off on Monday, September 19, at 8 pm ET/PT. As in previous seasons, it also airs on Tuesdays at the same time. This is helpful in the early episodes of the season as the judges sort through thousands of hopeful contestants before choosing the lucky few who will join their teams.

Who are The Voice season 22 judges?

The Voice features a revolving door of talented judges/coaches. Each season’s judges bring something different to the show with their own personal coaching style.

Country singer Blake Shelton is the only coach who has been on the show since the very beginning — and he lets everyone know it.

John Legend returns to The Voice season 22 for his seventh season. Legend made his debut in season 16 and has been a great balance to Shelton’s frenetic energy. Their banter is fun to watch.

Gwen Stefani is coming back to the show this season after taking some time off for her residency in Las Vegas. Stefani served as a judge for six nonconsecutive seasons. Now that she and Shelton are married, it makes the dynamic even more fun to watch.

This season, Camilla Cabello replaces Kelly Clarkson. The multi-talented singer is no stranger to The Voice ; in season 21 she served as a guest coach for Team Legend.

Keeping the coaches in line once again is host Carson Daly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCx1z_0hKr7Lqq00

Camilla Cabello and John Legend on The Voice season 21 (Image credit: Getty UK)

Who are The Voice season 22 contestants?

Part of the fun of watching The Voice comes during the blind auditions at the start of the season. There, fans get to see contestants audition for the judges while the judges have no idea who is performing for them unless they turn their chairs to add the contestant to their team.

Now that the show is in its 22nd season we’re seeing more and more potential contestants who auditioned in the past return for a second chance at stardom. That means there will be some familiar faces mixed into the crowd in addition to the new singers we’ll meet along the way.

Is there a trailer for The Voice season 22?

The trailer for The Voice features new judge Cabello trying to figure out who her secret admirer might be.

How to watch The Voice season 22

The Voice airs on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET/PT beginning Monday, September 19.

NBC is included with basic cable and satellite TV packages or through a TV antenna. If you’ve cut the cable, you can access NBC on a live TV streaming service like Sling TV , Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV .

You can also stream the show the following day with a subscription to Peacock . There is a free version of Peacock that has older episodes of NBC shows. In order to watch episodes of current NBC shows you’ll need a subscription to Peacock. You can choose between an ad-supported plan for $4.99 or the ad-free plan for  $9.99.

Peacock is also viewable on the streaming services above, or can be accessed on gaming consoles like PlayStation or Xbox.

NBC's The Voice does not air in the UK, as the country has The Voice UK .

IN THIS ARTICLE
