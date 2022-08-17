ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks

By John Paul Schmidt
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area.

Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a favorite go-to fall festival you enjoy visiting every year, let us know so we can add it to this list.

Below are some of the biggest and more exciting fall festivals coming up in southwest Missouri and the Ozarks.

September

Seymour Apple Festival

  • Sept. 8-10
  • Location: 123 W. Market St., Seymour
  • Admission: Free

This is the 50th year for the Seymour Apple Festival , which brings thousands of people from the area to enjoy an array of activities and entertainment. Some of the events worth checking out include a parade, 5K run, over 100 craft and vendor booths, and the Johnny Appleseed contest.

Japanese Fall Festival

  • Sept. 9-11
  • Location: Springfield Botanical Gardens at 2400 S. Scenic Ave., Springfield
  • Admission: $8-12 for adults

The 22nd Japanese Fall Festival celebrates the authentic culture of Springfield’s sister city: Isesaki, Japan. Visitors will be able to learn about Japanese culture, play traditional games, and peruse various crafts. For a great photo op, visit on Friday or Saturday night to see hundreds of torches illuminating the garden paths and set a floating wishing lantern out on the koi pond.

MIDxMIDWST

  • Sept. 10-11
  • Location: Downtown Springfield
  • Admission: $60

The MIDxMIDWST Mural Art & Culture Festival will bring a wealth of live music and art to downtown Springfield. This festival celebrates the midwestern art scene by showcasing artists from around the region. Visitors will also get to dance to EDM, indie, alternative, and more styles of subculture music. Think: “SXSW for the Midwest.”

Marionville Applefest

  • Sept. 16-17
  • Location: Marionville
  • Admission: Free

There’s quite a bit to do and see at the Marionville Applefest . You’ll find a beauty pageant next to a pie-eating contest, a community parade before a White Squirrel Contest — the list goes on.

8th Annual Food Truck Festival

  • Sept. 17
  • Location: Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, Springfield
  • Admission: Free

If you love good and/or interesting food, the 8th Annual Food Truck Festival and Competition should be high on your to-do list. From barbecue and tacos to Filipino cuisine and desserts, you might want to schedule some nap time after this festival.

Cider Days

  • Sept. 17-18
  • Location: Historic Walnut Street, Downtown Springfield
  • Admission: $5 for ages 5 and up

Cider Days is a Springfield-favorite festival that brings much more than apple cider to downtown Springfield — though you’ll find plenty of that as well. The 24th Annual Cider Days will bring plenty of local crafters and vendors, food trucks, performances, and demonstrations to Historic Walnut Street, which will be closed off for the event.

Cedar Fest

  • Sept. 18-Oct. 31
  • Location: Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale
  • Admission: Varies by event

Big Cedar Lodge takes its fall festivities seriously by making its festival over a month long. You’ll find a pick-your-own-pumpkin patch for the kids, a fall foliage cruise on Table Rock Lake, a 5K run, and much more at Cedar Fest .

Harvest Festival at Silver Dollar City

  • Sept. 21-Oct. 29
  • Location: Silver Dollar City, Branson
  • Admission: $79 for park admission

Silver Dollar City ramps up its usual blast-from-the-past approach with its Harvest Festival adding events such as chuck wagon demonstrations, craftsmen, very large pumpkins, pumpkin carving art, and extended ride hours. Be sure to check out the new Foggy Hollow addition, which has synchronized lights and music and fog.

Wilder Days

  • Sept. 23-24
  • Location: Laura Ingalls Wilder Historic Home & Museum, 3060 Highway A, Mansfield
  • Admission: $18 for adults 18 and over, $8 for children 6-17

Laura Ingalls Wilder, perhaps most well-known for her Little House novels that were turned into the Little House on the Prairie television show, is celebrated and immortalized at Wilder Days . Hear some great music at the 7th Annual Fiddle Contest. You’ll also be able to take a tour of the historic home.

SGF CultureFest

  • Sept. 24
  • C-Street City Market, 321 E. Commercial St., Springfield
  • Admission: Free

Celebrate the many cultures of the people that call Springfield home at SGF CultureFest . Visitors will be able to explore plenty of ethnic food, watch traditional performances and demonstrations, and celebrate the diversity of the Springfield area.

Hillberry — The Harvest Moon Festival

  • Sept. 29-Oct. 2
  • The Farm Campground & Events, Eureka Springs, AR
  • Admission: $70+

Hillberry 2022 — The Harvest Moon Festival is one of the largest music festivals in northwestern Arkansas. If you’re a fan of folk and indie music, you may want to clear your calendar for this multi-day event. Rent a campsite if you want to make a weekend out of your visit.

Republic Pumpkin Daze

  • Sept. 30-Oct. 1
  • J.R. Martin Park, 300 E. Hines St., Republic
  • Admission: Free

Republic Pumpkin Daze is a community-focused event that is increasing the event to two days instead of the usual one this year. This decades-old tradition brings people from all around to compete with their giant fruits and vegetables.

Pioneer Heritage Festival of the Ozarks

  • Sept. 30-Oct. 1
  • Fox Trotters Park, Ava
  • Admission: Free

History buffs should make their way to the Pioneer Heritage Festival of the Ozarks over in Ava. People in period costumes, old-timey crafters, and traditional musicians are just a few of the highlights of this community gathering.

October

Ozark Fall Farmfest

  • Oct. 7-9
  • Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, Springfield
  • Admission: Free

The Ozark Fall Farmfest is one of Springfield’s largest fall festivals. This is the festival’s 43rd year, and this year’s iteration is scheduled to bring more than 1.000 agricultural and rural living exhibits, as well as hundreds of livestock.

Apple Butter Makin’ Days

  • Oct. 7-9
  • Courthouse Square, Mt. Vernon
  • Admission: Free

The 56th Apple Butter Makin’ Days are coming up in Mt. Vernon. Live music, intense weiner dog races, plenty of food and craft booths, and enough apple butter to keep you satiated for a while, this event is a great family event worth checking out.

Hollister Grape and Fall Festival

  • Oct. 8
  • Historic Downing Street, Hollister
  • Admission: Free

Whether or not you love wine, the Hollister Grape and Fall Festival is a great time. Join the grape-stomping competition, participate in the Color Me Grape 5K run, watch the puppy pageant, or just relax and enjoy a glass of your favorite varietal while listening to live music.

Pets & Pumpkin Family Festival

  • Oct. 22
  • Park Central Square, Downtown Springfield
  • Admission: $2 per person and pet

If you love dogs, the Pets & Pumpkin Family Festival is the hottest event of the year. This is a costume party and walking parade, but it’s also a great community-building event for dog-lovers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

