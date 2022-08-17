ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

WTOP

Flight diverts to Dulles after report of unruly passenger

A United Airlines flight was diverted to Dulles International Airport on Wednesday after a report of an unruly passenger. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority told WTOP that the flight, which left Newark, New Jersey, at about 8:30 a.m. headed for San Jose, Costa Rica, landed at Dulles around 10 a.m. The airport authority police and other authorities met the plane and took the passenger to a hospital.
DULLES, VA
NBC New York

Officers Possibly Chasing ATV Before Deadly Queens Crash Placed on Modified Duty

Two NYPD officers have been placed on modified duty while the department investigates whether they were involved Friday morning's mangled ATV crash that killed two people. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. at Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue -- not too far from the Queensboro Bridge. Cops say two men in their 30s were on an ATV, which is illegal to ride in New York City, when they hit the side of a tractor-trailer truck.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cause of attorney Steve Barnes' fatal plane crash remains unclear

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal investigators haven’t been able to determine why prominent personal injury attorney Steve Barnes lost control of his plane and crashed in 2020, killing him and his niece. The crash near Corfu, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Buffalo, killed Steve Barnes and...
CORFU, NY
fox5ny.com

2 bodies with gunshot wounds found in parked car in NJ

PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the fatal shootings of two people whose bodies were inside a parked car on Friday. Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office responded to a vehicle Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue in Paterson at about 11:40 a.m., officials said.
PATERSON, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

2 Dead After Illegal ATV Ride Ends in Collision With 18-Wheeler in Queens

Two people are dead after their illegal ATV ride in Queens -- in the wrong lane with no helmets -- ended in a gruesome collision with a tractor-trailer. The accident happened just before 2 a.m. at Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue -- not too far from the Queensboro Bridge. Cops say the two men in their 30s were on an ATV, which is illegal to ride in New York City, when they hit the side of the truck.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

SIDE JOB: Englewood Waiter Busted On Coke-Selling Charges

A waiter from Englewood was busted after selling cocaine to an undercover detective, authorities said. Ostin Reyes Mejia, a 37-year-old Guatemalan national, was seized during a SWAT raid of his downtown Liberty Road home off Tenafly Road, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Reyes Mejia had sold coke to a...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Woman hospitalized by homeless man in brutal Lodi, NJ attack, cops say

LODI — A homeless man is accused of beating a woman in a Bergen County deli and leaving her hospitalized with a brain bleed. According to a criminal complaint, 63-year-old Anthony Iavarone showed "extreme indifference" when he left the victim bleeding and unconscious. Charges indicate Iavarone and the victim knew each other before the incident.
wufe967.com

New York man caught on 'road rage' video 'menacing' neighbors with handgun on their own front porch

A New York family is suing a neighbor for $20 million after he allegedly followed their son home and pulled a gun out in a road-rage fueled encounter on their own front lawn. A notice of claim filed earlier this week alleges that Douglas Debonet, 32, was involved in a July 23 road rage argument that led to a crash around the corner from his neighbor’s home at the intersection of Old Town Road and County Road 83 in Selden, New York.
SELDEN, NY

