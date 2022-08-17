Two people are dead after their illegal ATV ride in Queens -- in the wrong lane with no helmets -- ended in a gruesome collision with a tractor-trailer. The accident happened just before 2 a.m. at Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue -- not too far from the Queensboro Bridge. Cops say the two men in their 30s were on an ATV, which is illegal to ride in New York City, when they hit the side of the truck.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO