Flight diverts to Dulles after report of unruly passenger
A United Airlines flight was diverted to Dulles International Airport on Wednesday after a report of an unruly passenger. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority told WTOP that the flight, which left Newark, New Jersey, at about 8:30 a.m. headed for San Jose, Costa Rica, landed at Dulles around 10 a.m. The airport authority police and other authorities met the plane and took the passenger to a hospital.
Good Samaritan rescues passengers from burning yacht on Hudson River
A good Samaritan jumped into action when a boat caught fire on the Hudson River Saturday afternoon in New York City. The U.S. Coast Guard reports that flames broke out on a 48-foot yacht with seven people aboard just before 3:30 p.m., near 72nd Street. That good Samaritan rescued all...
Officers Possibly Chasing ATV Before Deadly Queens Crash Placed on Modified Duty
Two NYPD officers have been placed on modified duty while the department investigates whether they were involved Friday morning's mangled ATV crash that killed two people. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. at Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue -- not too far from the Queensboro Bridge. Cops say two men in their 30s were on an ATV, which is illegal to ride in New York City, when they hit the side of a tractor-trailer truck.
Cause of attorney Steve Barnes' fatal plane crash remains unclear
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal investigators haven’t been able to determine why prominent personal injury attorney Steve Barnes lost control of his plane and crashed in 2020, killing him and his niece. The crash near Corfu, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Buffalo, killed Steve Barnes and...
Who is paying these insane prices for a glass of wine at Newark Airport? (Opinion)
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
Troubled Man Swims Down Hackensack River, Fights Responders Before Being Subdued
An emotionally troubled man jumped into the Hackensack River, then fought responders who fished him out nearly an hour and a half later. The as-yet unidentified man apparently was being questioned by Teaneck police around the Anderson Street Bridge when he jumped into the water shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, witnesses said.
MTA Wants to Ban Straphanger Accused of Attacking Subway Worker
The man accused of leaving a New York City subway cleaner bloodied with broken bones might be banned from the transit system for up to three years, and would be the first person ever barred. On Friday, the MTA announced its intension to ban Alexander Wright, who is currently charges...
Coast Guard stresses importance of following all safety precautions on the water in wake of deadly Hudson River boating accident
NEW YORK — In July, two people died in a tragic boating accident on the Hudson River. Reports say that overcrowding may have been an issue, but the investigation is ongoing. For the U.S. Coast Guard, illegal charter boats have long been an important focus as they patrol the Hudson.
2 bodies with gunshot wounds found in parked car in NJ
PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the fatal shootings of two people whose bodies were inside a parked car on Friday. Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office responded to a vehicle Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue in Paterson at about 11:40 a.m., officials said.
VIDEO: Shootout in Upper Manhattan sends witnesses ducking for cover; 2 sought
Police are searching for two men behind a wild shootout in Upper Manhattan earlier this month.
Bystanders In Shock As Woman Jumps In Front Of PATH Train: Witnesses
A woman jumped in front of a PATH train in Hoboken, briefly halting rail service and leaving bystanders in shock on Thursday, Aug. 18, witnesses said. Port Authority police, along with Hoboken fire and EMS, responded to the Hoboken station around 8:50 a.m., PAPD spokesman Rudy King said. The woman...
Beware of a disgusting T-shirt scam spreading in NJ groups on Facebook
Local Facebooks can be a helpful resource. People look to them for recommendations about businesses, to discuss neighborhood happenings, and to gather as a community. However, some people are taking advantage of this. And the latest way they're scamming people is absolutely gross. As I scrolled Facebook this week, I...
Beloved French bulldog stolen from 13-year-old boy walking him in New Jersey
It happened as the boy and his dog, Ted "Teddy" DiBiase -- named after the former professional wrestler who went by the moniker the Million Dollar Man -- walked along South 19th Street.
Masked Men Carjack Midland Park Business Owner For Luxury Sedan
SEE ANYTHING? A Midland Park business owner was robbed by two masked men who sped from the local shopping center with his luxury sedan, authorities said. The armed bandits accosted the merchant outside his shop on Godwin Avenue across from the Midland Park/King's shopping center around 7 a.m., they said.
2 Dead After Illegal ATV Ride Ends in Collision With 18-Wheeler in Queens
Two people are dead after their illegal ATV ride in Queens -- in the wrong lane with no helmets -- ended in a gruesome collision with a tractor-trailer. The accident happened just before 2 a.m. at Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue -- not too far from the Queensboro Bridge. Cops say the two men in their 30s were on an ATV, which is illegal to ride in New York City, when they hit the side of the truck.
Body Recovered From Passaic River Near Spot Of Similar Call Days Earlier
Responders called to the Passaic River in Wayne for the second time in three days found a body this time. The report of "someone drowning or having drowned" in the river behind 271 Riverlawn Drive shortly before 7 p.m. Friday brought township police, firefighters and EMS, Chief Jack McNiff said.
SIDE JOB: Englewood Waiter Busted On Coke-Selling Charges
A waiter from Englewood was busted after selling cocaine to an undercover detective, authorities said. Ostin Reyes Mejia, a 37-year-old Guatemalan national, was seized during a SWAT raid of his downtown Liberty Road home off Tenafly Road, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Reyes Mejia had sold coke to a...
Woman hospitalized by homeless man in brutal Lodi, NJ attack, cops say
LODI — A homeless man is accused of beating a woman in a Bergen County deli and leaving her hospitalized with a brain bleed. According to a criminal complaint, 63-year-old Anthony Iavarone showed "extreme indifference" when he left the victim bleeding and unconscious. Charges indicate Iavarone and the victim knew each other before the incident.
New York man caught on 'road rage' video 'menacing' neighbors with handgun on their own front porch
A New York family is suing a neighbor for $20 million after he allegedly followed their son home and pulled a gun out in a road-rage fueled encounter on their own front lawn. A notice of claim filed earlier this week alleges that Douglas Debonet, 32, was involved in a July 23 road rage argument that led to a crash around the corner from his neighbor’s home at the intersection of Old Town Road and County Road 83 in Selden, New York.
Bayonne police officer charged in Bayonne Bridge toll evasion scam, sources say
A Bayonne police officer used a mechanical device to conceal his license plate to avoid paying tolls at the Bayonne Bridge, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed for The Jersey Journal. Jeffrey Veloz, who joined the police force in 2019, was arrested last week and issued a summons and released, a...
