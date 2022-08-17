Read full article on original website
Natrona County Agencies Respond to Simulated Plane Crash at Airport
Some souls got green ribbons; they, "the walking wounded," had minimal injuries and were coherent. Some souls got yellow ribbons; they were injured, but not severely. Some souls got red ribbons; they had severe injuries and needed transportation for immediate treatment. Six got black and white ribbons; they were "79,"...
Firefighters, Casper waste management crews tackle landfill fire
CASPER, Wyo. — At 2 a.m. Saturday, Casper firefighters responded to a reported wildland fire on Amoco Road. Arriving crews found a rubbish fire in the landfill. “We immediately began working with City of Casper waste management personnel to contain and extinguish the fire and together were able to prevent any kind of extension,” Casper Firefighters said on its social media page. “A big thanks to the equipment operators that helped us fight this early morning blaze!”
Multiple emergency response departments participate in disaster training
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Saturday August 20, a handful of different emergency response departments in Natrona County participated in a full scale emergency disaster drill near the Natrona County International Airport (NCIA). This training simulated an airplane crash and even had “victims”, who were supplied by Banner Health, act out different injuries which responding units had to diagnose and treat.
(PHOTOS) Casper residents can expect smoke, sirens during emergency drill at airport Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — A full-scale disaster drill will be held at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Natrona County Emergency Management. The drill is expected to last from 8 a.m. to around noon Saturday and residents may see smoke and emergency...
Missing juvenile found in inclement weather during search and rescue operation on Casper Mountain
CASPER, Wyo. — A person described as a male juvenile with a cognitive disability was rescued after becoming separated from a group at the Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain on Friday, Aug. 5. According to a release from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in just before...
Rollover Crash on the corner of Durbin and 15th Streets
There was an automobile crash on Friday sometime between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. when a vehicle was broadsided by another vehicle, causing it to rollover, according to the Casper Police. One person was involved in the crash and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The YMCA of Natrona County nearby...
Natrona County Search and Rescue Operation Successful
At around 1:50 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022, Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Search And Rescue call in the area of Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain in Natrona County, Wyoming. It was determined, through the reporting party’s communications with Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers, that the missing individual was a juvenile male with a cognitive disability, who had left a group at approximately 1:00 pm, according to a recent press release from the Natrona County Sherriff's Office on Facebook.
Fuel tanker truck rolls over, spills around 4,800 gallons of gasoline in Yellowstone on Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — A fuel tanker truck lost control, rolled over and spilled thousands of gallons of unleaded fuel early Friday morning while driving on a road that runs through Yellowstone National Park. The park said in a news release that the truck crashed in the early morning hours...
Bar-D Signs selected to replace Casper Recreation Complex sign destroyed in car accident
CASPER, Wyo. — Bar-D signs has been selected to replace an electronic digital monument sign at the intersection of Beverly and 4th Street in Casper that was destroyed in a car accident in November 2021. On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized the city to enter a contract with...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (8/18/22–8/19/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
(PHOTOS) Five Years: The 2017 Solar Eclipse Festival put Casper on the world’s center stage
CASPER, Wyo. – On August 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse made its way from coast to coast. According to NASA, the total solar eclipse that swept across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States was seen from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe.
Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Burglary, Assault
A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded semi-automatic rifle at a woman during a drug burglary faces decades in prison if convicted of that and other crimes. Antonio Harrington, 20, heard that and other charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Assistant District Attorney...
Police Seeking Community’s Help in Searching for Missing Casper Man
The Casper Police Department has announced that Robert Ewings has been found "safe and sound." The CPD wishes to thank the community for their help and support. The Casper Police Department is is asking for the community's help in locating a missing Casper man. That's according to a press release...
Casper City Council authorizes purchase of new 16- and 24-passenger buses
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized the city to purchase two new buses for public transportation. The city will purchase a 16-passenger bus from Davey Coach Sales Inc. for $148,361 and a 24-passenger bus from Hometown Mfg Inc. for $196,826. The 16-passenger bus will be...
(PHOTOS) ‘In a Land of Awe’: Casper author explores majesty of wild horses in Wyoming’s own backyard
CASPER, Wyo. — In early August, a Casper photographer uploaded a photo he captured of wild horses in Wyoming this summer. Within a week, thousands of people from around the world had seen it. What is it about wild horses that leads people from across the planet to seek...
Casper Police Department gets $88,399 grant to help provide victim services
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has been awarded an $88,399 grant from the Wyoming Office of the Attorney General’s Division of Victim Services. On Tuesday, the City Council authorized the acceptance of the grant. The Casper Police Department will be able to use the money to help provide services to victims of all crimes.
Armed burglary suspect captured in Denver appears in Natrona County Circuit Court
CASPER, Wyo. — The suspect who allegedly held a woman at gunpoint during a burglary in north Casper last May appeared in circuit court Thursday. Casper resident Antonio Harrington, 20, disappeared with his alleged accomplice after the May 26 burglary, and was arrested two weeks ago in Denver, Colorado.
Crime Clips (8/17/22–8/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. Reported Burglary, Wanted Person: Thursday, Aug. 18, 2:16 a.m. A woman and her friend called in for officers to stand by...
Visit Casper launches guided audio tour of 10 Casper murals
CASPER, Wyo. — Ten of Casper’s murals are featured in a new audio tour accessible via telephone, with information about the mural and the artist at each stop, Visit Casper announced Thursday. “The new mural tour is a fantastic way for locals and visitors alike to immerse themselves...
New Internet Provider Coming to Casper
A new internet service provider called Bluepeak will soon be available to the people of Casper. Casper residents in the area east of Wyoming Boulevard and north of Westcott Drive will be the first to have the new internet service provider available to them, with construction heading south next. Those interested can confirm service availability with their address on mybluepeak.com.
