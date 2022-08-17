ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Firefighters, Casper waste management crews tackle landfill fire

CASPER, Wyo. — At 2 a.m. Saturday, Casper firefighters responded to a reported wildland fire on Amoco Road. Arriving crews found a rubbish fire in the landfill. “We immediately began working with City of Casper waste management personnel to contain and extinguish the fire and together were able to prevent any kind of extension,” Casper Firefighters said on its social media page. “A big thanks to the equipment operators that helped us fight this early morning blaze!”
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Multiple emergency response departments participate in disaster training

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Saturday August 20, a handful of different emergency response departments in Natrona County participated in a full scale emergency disaster drill near the Natrona County International Airport (NCIA). This training simulated an airplane crash and even had “victims”, who were supplied by Banner Health, act out different injuries which responding units had to diagnose and treat.
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natrona, WY
City
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Crime & Safety
County
Natrona County, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Natrona County, WY
Crime & Safety
K2 Radio

Rollover Crash on the corner of Durbin and 15th Streets

There was an automobile crash on Friday sometime between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. when a vehicle was broadsided by another vehicle, causing it to rollover, according to the Casper Police. One person was involved in the crash and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The YMCA of Natrona County nearby...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Natrona County Search and Rescue Operation Successful

At around 1:50 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022, Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Search And Rescue call in the area of Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain in Natrona County, Wyoming. It was determined, through the reporting party’s communications with Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers, that the missing individual was a juvenile male with a cognitive disability, who had left a group at approximately 1:00 pm, according to a recent press release from the Natrona County Sherriff's Office on Facebook.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Ems
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Five Years: The 2017 Solar Eclipse Festival put Casper on the world’s center stage

CASPER, Wyo. – On August 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse made its way from coast to coast. According to NASA, the total solar eclipse that swept across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States was seen from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Burglary, Assault

A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded semi-automatic rifle at a woman during a drug burglary faces decades in prison if convicted of that and other crimes. Antonio Harrington, 20, heard that and other charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Assistant District Attorney...
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oilcity.news

Casper City Council authorizes purchase of new 16- and 24-passenger buses

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized the city to purchase two new buses for public transportation. The city will purchase a 16-passenger bus from Davey Coach Sales Inc. for $148,361 and a 24-passenger bus from Hometown Mfg Inc. for $196,826. The 16-passenger bus will be...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Police Department gets $88,399 grant to help provide victim services

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has been awarded an $88,399 grant from the Wyoming Office of the Attorney General’s Division of Victim Services. On Tuesday, the City Council authorized the acceptance of the grant. The Casper Police Department will be able to use the money to help provide services to victims of all crimes.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Crime Clips (8/17/22–8/18/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. Reported Burglary, Wanted Person: Thursday, Aug. 18, 2:16 a.m. A woman and her friend called in for officers to stand by...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Visit Casper launches guided audio tour of 10 Casper murals

CASPER, Wyo. — Ten of Casper’s murals are featured in a new audio tour accessible via telephone, with information about the mural and the artist at each stop, Visit Casper announced Thursday. “The new mural tour is a fantastic way for locals and visitors alike to immerse themselves...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

New Internet Provider Coming to Casper

A new internet service provider called Bluepeak will soon be available to the people of Casper. Casper residents in the area east of Wyoming Boulevard and north of Westcott Drive will be the first to have the new internet service provider available to them, with construction heading south next. Those interested can confirm service availability with their address on mybluepeak.com.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy