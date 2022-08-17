Read full article on original website
5 people sent to hospital in Daytona Beach following severe crash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a crash that sent five people to the hospital. The crash happened Saturday night near the intersection of Beville Road and Williamson Boulevard. Police said the crash involved a pickup truck and a jeep. According to a news...
‘Tragic’: Woman killed by lightning strike in Seminole County identified
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Investigators identified the woman killed by a lightning strike in Seminole County as a mother of two and wife of an Orlando Sanford International Airport police officer. Officers said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday after lightning struck a tree she, her daughter Ava, 10, and their...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona Police Investigating Stabbing
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An apparent stabbing is being investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department, the agency announced just before 1:00 pm on Thursday. Spokesman Tim Ehrenkaufer said the incident took place near the intersection of North St and N Segrave St. As of now, one adult male suspect...
click orlando
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in DeLand, police say
DELAND, Fla. – Police warned drivers to avoid an intersection in DeLand Friday afternoon following a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, the department said in a tweet. DeLand police and fire department units responded to the scene at South Woodland Boulevard and East New Hampshire Avenue,...
click orlando
Man who exited car after crash gets struck, killed on I-4 in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 72-year-old Orlando man was hit and killed on Interstate 4 early Sunday morning after he exited his vehicle following a prior crash near mile marker 118 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the incident began at 1:57 a.m. in...
Child dies in Florida house fire after neighbor hears cries for help
A child died Friday night after a fire at a home in Florida, according to officials.
WESH
Daytona Beach police identify man found dead
Daytona Beach police have identified the man whose body was found. The man has been identified as James O. Williams. Williams was found in the woods on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Halifax Medical Center on Aug. 11. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, his body was discovered behind the...
Florida stepdad gets life in prison after server saves ‘tortured’ boy with note
An Orlando man will now spend the rest of his life in prison for abusing his stepson, according to a report.
WESH
Volusia County detectives arrest suspects connected to multiple car burglaries
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Suspects in several burglaries over the past week have been arrested, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said the burglaries were first reported on Aug. 15. Several people were parked in Pierson and Seville while they were working. The suspects broke windows of multiple...
Police: Winter Garden grandmother may have been fatally struck by truck driven by son
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are investigating a traffic homicide that left a 66-year-old mother and grandmother dead. Police said Sarah Geltz was run over by a large pickup truck outside an Irish pub in Winter Garden earlier this month. There are no arrests in the case,...
click orlando
State Road 100 reopens after crash in Flagler County, sheriff’s office says
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – All lanes have reopened on State Road 100 West in Bunnell after a crash on Saturday forced lane closures, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. All eastbound lanes on SR 100 W were shut down just east of Deen Road at the time...
Central Florida mom, teen son charged in national ID theft scheme
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Deltona High School student and his mom have been charged with multiple felonies for an identity theft scheme that affected more than a dozen people across the country. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the sheriff’s office, their investigation into...
Mother dies after being injured by lightning strike in Winter Springs, authorities say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — 7:20 p.m. Update: The mother who was injured by a lightning strike Thursday afternoon has died, according to the Winter Springs Police Department. A child and a dog who were also injured have been seen by medical professionals and “are doing fine,” police said.
fox35orlando.com
Man dubbed 'Dogfather of Flagler County' on mission to rescue as many pooches possible
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Nick DeSantis is known as the "Dogfather of Flagler County." He says he is simply a servant to the lost paws of this world, adding that rescue dogs are the greatest gift that God ever gave us. His bedroom is plastered with pictures of all the...
click orlando
Video shows vehicle hit student during Windermere High School dismissal pickup
WINDERMERE, Fla. – An Orange County high school is reminding parents and students about pedestrian safety after a student was hit by a vehicle on school property Wednesday. The incident happened at Windermere High School as students were being dismissed that afternoon. [WARNING: The video in the player above...
UCF student murdered after pulling over car to render aid to ‘stranded woman’
Being a good Samaritan has cost the life of a University of Central Florida student. We’re told that 22-year-old Adam Simjee of Apopka and his girlfriend were driving through Alabama Sunday when they stopped to help a woman stranded on the side of the road. That woman quickly pulled...
click orlando
Lightning strikes pickup truck driving on I-95 in Brevard, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle became disabled Thursday afternoon following reports of a lightning strike near Interstate 95 in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Ram, was driving north on Interstate 95 near mile marker 227 when the driver reported seeing a...
click orlando
‘Don’t take her away:’ Family crushed after woman dies from injuries in fiery crash
ORLANDO, Fla. – After an unexpected tragedy ended in the death of 40-year-old Orinthia Thomas earlier this year, Thomas’ family is now raising funds to prepare for her funeral. Thomas died Aug. 10 at Orlando Regional Medical Center, two weeks after she was burned in a fiery crash...
Florida police investigating incident between GOP tracker and Demings security team
The unidentified tracker told a deputy with the Brevard County sheriff’s office that he had encountered Demings and her detail numerous times and had never had any issues with them until the Aug. 6 incident.
Flagler Beach man killed in hit & run crash in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol crash investigators are working to identify the driver who hit a man with their car early Tuesday morning then drove away from the scene. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers say the victim, identified only as a 23-year-old man...
