Seattle, WA

Police Seek To ID Suspect Who Attacked Woman in Central District Apartment Building

By Public Affairs
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who attacked a woman after following her into her Central District apartment building.

At 9:48 p.m. on May 30 th , 2022 a man entered the lobby of the apartment building and attacked the woman inside an elevator. The victim sustained significant injuries in the assault, including broken bones in her face, and a concussion.

Detectives have been unable to identify the suspect and are hoping someone recognizes him.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 5’6” to 5’10”, with a short light-colored buzz cut.  He was wearing a camouflage patterned shirt or jacket over a white t-shirt.  The man also appears to walk with a hunched posture. If you have any information about this case, please contact the Seattle PD Violent Crimes Tip Line (206) 233-5000 or email SPD_Homicide@seattle.gov .

