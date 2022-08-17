Police Seek To ID Suspect Who Attacked Woman in Central District Apartment Building

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who attacked a woman after following her into her Central District apartment building.

At 9:48 p.m. on May 30 th , 2022 a man entered the lobby of the apartment building and attacked the woman inside an elevator. The victim sustained significant injuries in the assault, including broken bones in her face, and a concussion.

Detectives have been unable to identify the suspect and are hoping someone recognizes him.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 5’6” to 5’10”, with a short light-colored buzz cut. He was wearing a camouflage patterned shirt or jacket over a white t-shirt. The man also appears to walk with a hunched posture. If you have any information about this case, please contact the Seattle PD Violent Crimes Tip Line (206) 233-5000 or email SPD_Homicide@seattle.gov .