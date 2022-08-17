Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Gringos & Mariachis Voted WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Place to Get a Drink’; Two Other MoCo Restaurant/Bars Make The List
Gringos & Mariachis, the popular Mexican restaurant with both of its locations in Montgomery County, has been voted as 2022’s ‘Best Place to Get a Drink.’ The restaurant opened its first location at 4928 Cordell Ave in Bethesda back in early 2014 and opened its second location in Park Potomac three and a half years later in late 2017.
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in America
Travel + Leisure recently published a list of the best cities in America. Residents in our area will not find it surprising to learn that the beautiful city of Alexandria was mentioned. Alexandria sits on the scenic Potomac River and is known for its gorgeous, well-preserved 18th and 19th-century buildings. This city was joined by just 14 other places on this list of best cities.
arlnow.com
Photos: Thursday night at the 2022 Arlington County Fair
The clang of carnival rides, the beaming smiles of children, and the sweet smell of fried food. Yep, the familiar sights, sounds and scents of the Arlington County Fair are back. The county fair, which opened Wednesday and runs through Sunday, features a number of new and unique attractions this...
northernvirginiamag.com
Expansive Retail Development to Bring Interactive Community to Loudoun County
The Kincora project brings world class museums, restaurants, apartments, and more to Ashburn and Sterling. Loudoun County may soon be in store for more significant development in the form of new retail and residential properties situated on an expansive plot between Ashburn and Sterling. The Kincora project, which has been...
storereporter.com
New sushi scene in Potomac Village, last call for Rockville sports bar
After eight years in Potomac Village, En Bistro & Sushi has a new co-owner with big plans for the tiny eatery. Bill Tu, who also operates the D.C. restaurants Nooshi and Spices, is overseeing a major expansion into the former Big Wheel Bikes space next door. What’s on the way? A lot more seating, a broader pan-Asian menu, and a full bar with plenty of saki and signature cocktails. “I’ve lived in Potomac for many years, and I thought it was finally time to have a place in my own neighborhood,” says Tu, who plans to incorporate curry dishes, drunken noodles, tofu fries and other popular entrées from his D.C. restaurants. “We’re going to have our own special version of an Old Fashioned,” he says, “and we’ll be making a great Mai Tai.”
arlnow.com
Open houses in Arlington this weekend
Welcome to a new round of open houses to check out across Arlington this weekend!. Currently, there are 599 homes for sale. Of those for sale, 342 are condos, 208 are detached homes and 49 are townhomes. The median sales price is $730,000 with a median list price of $715,000, according to Homesnap.
ffxnow.com
Report: Amazon Fresh coming to Fair Lakes Shopping Center
The Washington Business Journal reports that Amazon.com Inc. is seeking subcontractors to renovate space within the shopping center. Not much has been publicly disclosed about the project. WBJ discovered a permit under the name L.F. Jennings for 12993 Fair Lakes Shopping Center, a code used by the company for Amazon Fresh stores.
arlnow.com
Just Listed in Arlington
Just Listed highlights Arlington properties that just came on the market within the past week. This feature is written and sponsored by Andors Real Estate Group. Good morning Arlingtonians, and welcome to this week’s edition of JUST LISTED!. Inventory in Arlington is falling, and it’s falling fast. With buyers...
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Arlington Housing Costs Still Rising — “The District of Columbia continued to lead the pack with an average per-square-foot sales price of $543, down from $555. Falls Church also reported a small decline, dropping 1.2 percent from $432 to $427. All other jurisdictions were up from July 2021: Arlington’s average per-square-foot sales price of $473 rose 4.2 percent from $454; Alexandria’s average of $410 was up 0.7 percent from $407.” [Sun Gazette]
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
popville.com
Update: Punjabi by Nature construction. “what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights?”
Do you know what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights? The outside patio area has been under construction for months and it seems like they’ve completely torn it up. I don’t know if the Geico owns that space or if it’s something else but I’m just curious if it’s anything interesting!”
ffxnow.com
Tysons Galleria’s upcoming dine-in movie theater has a premiere date
In just over a month, Tysons Galleria patrons will be able to get dinner, a drink and a movie — all from the same reclining, leather armchair. The mall’s new CMX CinéBistro will open on the third floor of the redeveloped Macy’s wing on Sept. 23, as noted on the movie theater company’s website.
popville.com
Activity at the former Z burger in Columbia Heights – Dave’s Hot Chicken coming
Update from a reader: “Dave’s Hot Chicken took over the z-burger space in Columbia heights”. Eat DC also writes: “Nashville-style hot chicken chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening at 3301 14th St NW.”. Check out the menu and their story here. “Dear PoPville,. I wanted to...
howafrica.com
Washington, DC. Now The Best City To Operate In If You Are A Black-Owned Business In U.S.
If you are a Black entrepreneur, the best city to do business and maximize profit is Washington, DC. Closely followed cities that will ensure the success of Black-owned businesses are St Louis, Indianapolis, Rochester, and Cleveland among others. The worst cities, however, that Black-owned businesses must look out for when...
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
Washington Examiner
DC complains as city overrun with rats
The infestation of rats in Washington, D.C., neighborhoods has community members and government agencies spinning their wheels, but officials at D.C. Health say working together can end the crisis once and for all. Over 30 community members gathered at Number Nine, a bar in Logan Circle, on Thursday to discuss...
bethesdamagazine.com
With family help, Hardy’s BBQ owner presses on after death of her husband
Even before Hardy’s BBQ founders Roxie and Corries Hardy met as adults, it seems that Corries was present in Roxie’s life while she was growing up in North Carolina. “My husband used to come to visit my hometown when I was little and I didn’t even know it,” said Roxie Hardy, who met Corries, a Florida native, when she was visiting a cousin in Atlanta. “He would always come to the church my grandparents came to. We weren’t aware that he always was in my life — I just didn’t know it.”
northernvirginiamag.com
25 Things to Do Around the DMV Before the End of Summer
From exploring the District to hitting the trails, these are the best ways to take in the final days of summer. If there’s something that happens this time of year, it’s the nagging need to want to do everything you love in the summertime before the fall starts up again. Here are 25 activities to inspire you to make your own end-of-summer bucket list.
alxnow.com
Alexandria sets new prices for pay by phone parking in Old Town
Two months after the City Council authorized changes to what Alexandrians pay to park in Old Town, city staff have come back with new price points for parking. The aim of the change is to make parking in garages more appealing. Currently, many Old Town garages sit empty while drivers circle blocks looking for on-street parking.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Burger
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve hamburgers. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, The Burger Shack was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. The Burger Shack – Virginia locations in Chantilly, Ashburn and Alexandria.
