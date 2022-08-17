The state Board of Education Standards was supposed to hold a public hearing Monday on proposed rule changes “to prohibit the adoption of content standards that promote inherently divisive concepts and revise language regarding waivers of administrative rules.” The rule changes would codify the examples of “divisive concepts” that Governor Kristi Noem uses as political props in her fight against what she lazily and incorrectly calls “critical race theory“. The rule changes would also strike two instances in administrative rule of the word equity, which Noem’s Department of Education considers divisive.

