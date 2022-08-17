Read full article on original website
Secret Wednesday Meeting of Legislators, Prison Staff Preceded Noem’s Thursday Announcement of Corrections Raises
When the Governor’s Office announced immediate pay raises for state prison personnel on Thursday, Corrections Secretary Kellie Wasko praised Governor Kristi Noem for driving providing the “leadership” that has produced “tremendous progress in the past several months” in the Department of Corrections But Beth Warden reports this week’s pay raises came from a Sioux Falls businessman, DOC staff, and legislators meeting Wednesday and acting on information of just how little progress has been made:
Amidst Vocal Opposition, Board Postpones Public Hearing on “Divisive Concepts” Rule, Does Not Announce Make-up Date
The state Board of Education Standards was supposed to hold a public hearing Monday on proposed rule changes “to prohibit the adoption of content standards that promote inherently divisive concepts and revise language regarding waivers of administrative rules.” The rule changes would codify the examples of “divisive concepts” that Governor Kristi Noem uses as political props in her fight against what she lazily and incorrectly calls “critical race theory“. The rule changes would also strike two instances in administrative rule of the word equity, which Noem’s Department of Education considers divisive.
Noem Raises Prison Guard Starting Pay from $20 to $23.50/Hour
More than a year after sacking Corrections leadership and promising to address the labor shortage, racial and sexual harassment, and poor working conditions in South Dakota’s prisons, Governor Kristi Noem yesterday announced immediate across-the-board pay raises for state prison personnel. The Governor’s press release says starting pay for correctional officers rises from $20 an hour to $23.50 and security officers can now get up to $28 an hour.
South Dakota Ranks 46th for Bike-Friendliness; Minnesota Ranks 5th
There are worse places to bicycle than South Dakota, but not many. The League of American Bicyclists’ new rankings of the states for bike-friendliness place South Dakota 46th for pedalist promotion and policy, ahead of Oklahoma, Mississippi, Nebraska, and Wyoming. Minnesota ranks 5th, a notch better than Colorado and behind only California, Washington, Oregon, and nation-leading Massachusetts.
Nebraska GOP Candidate for Governor Refuses to Debate Democratic Challenger
South Dakota Snow Queen Kristi Noem is at least deigning to one debate with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. Nebraska Regent, culture war fabulist, and GOP gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen is refusing to appear on any stage or screen with his Democratic challenger, Carol Blood. Two past Nebraska governors say Pillen is depriving the voters and himself of a useful learning opportunity:
