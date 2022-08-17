ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Daily Mail

Eva Longoria, 47, supports friend Serena Williams, 40, after the tennis star addresses double standards in wake of retirement news

Eva Longoria publicly expressed her support for Serena Williams during an interview with People that was published on Thursday. The 47-year-old spoke to the media outlet during Saturday's Vote Like a Madre event in Miami and discussed the double standards that women face regarding parenthood. The 40-year-old professional tennis player...
CNBC

U.S. Open ticket prices surge ahead of Serena Williams' final tournament

Ticket sites are seeing strong demand for Serena Williams' final tournament before retirement. The first three nights of the U.S. Open are sold out, according to the U.S. Tennis Association. Prices for this year's Women's Final have surged in recent days, with the average price jumping from $768 to $1,289,...
State
New York State
Black Enterprise

Happy Viking, the Plant-Based Superfood Nutrition Company Created by Venus Williams, Closes Athlete Investment Round

Happy Viking is proud to announce a milestone investment round backed by some of the world’s top professional athletes. Financing was led by Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman‘s 35V, Peloton Vice President of Fitness Programming and global wellness expert, Robin Arzón, professional golfer, Michelle Wie West, soccer champion and Medal of Freedom recipient, Megan Rapinoe, tennis star Reilly Opelka, and basketball phenoms Isaiah Hartenstein and Collin Sexton.
PopSugar

Seeing Double: The Cutest Pictures of Simone Biles and Her Sister Adria

Simone Biles and her sister Adria are two peas in a pod. The latter is currently appearing on the ABC reality competition series "Claim to Fame," attempting to hide her identity from a group of other contestants with famous relatives. As soon as Adria appeared on screen to introduce herself as "Louise," her resemblance to Simone was evident to both viewers at home and this season's competitors, despite valiant attempts to throw everyone off.
POPSUGAR

Jordan Chiles Makes History at US Gymnastics Championships: "This Granny Ain't Done Yet"

The Tokyo Olympics are in her rearview, but Jordan Chiles isn't done making history yet. On Friday, Aug. 19, Chiles and fellow Tokyo medalist Jade Carey became the first US Olympic female gymnasts to follow up a season of college gymnastics with a return to elite competition, per NBC Sports. In an Instagram post, the 21-year-old gymnast made it clear she feels her career is just getting started.
ESPN

Shilese Jones sprints to lead at U.S. gymnastics championships

TAMPA, Fla. -- Shilese Jones could have moved on a year ago. There's a gymnastics scholarship waiting for her at the University of Florida whenever she wants it. Only Jones couldn't walk away from the chance to make a run at the Olympics. Not when there was so much unfinished...
The Guardian

Cameron Norrie stuns Carlos Alcaraz to reach Cincinnati semi-final

The former college star Cameron Norrie has played the role of professor this past week at the Western & Southern Open, schooling three 19-year-olds on his way to the Cincinnati semi-finals. In a thrilling quarter-final showdown, the British contender gave Carlos Alcaraz a lesson in staying the course as he answered the the third seed’s comeback bid with a turnaround of his own in a 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 6-4 victory.
Tennis
Sports
The Associated Press

Kvitova, Garcia advance to Cincinnati women's final

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Petra Kvitova outlasted Madison Keys 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Western & Southern Open final. The 32-year-old Kvitova had never advanced to the semifinals in 10 prior appearances in the Cincinnati tournament. It is Czech’s 40th career final, and she’ll face another surprise entrant in Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the first qualifier to reach the final in Cincinnati. “That’s nice to have this experience, even in my age,” Kvitova said, smiling. “In my career, I had many, many finals, but never here. It feels different because it’s for the first time in Cincinnati.” Kvitova almost didn’t make it out of the first round, having to save a match point against last year’s finalist, Jil Teichmann. She also needed three sets to beat fifth-ranked Ons Jabeur in the third round.
ClutchPoints

Dwyane Wade makes incredible legal move for trans child Zaya

In an incredible show of love and support for his trans child Zaya, NBA icon Dwyane Wade has reportedly filed a request to legally change her name and gender. According to The Blast, Wade made the petition on the Los Angeles Superior Court. The former Miami Heat star is requesting for his child’s name to be changed from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade. He also wants his child to be declared female in all legal documents.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

