Read full article on original website
Related
Eva Longoria, 47, supports friend Serena Williams, 40, after the tennis star addresses double standards in wake of retirement news
Eva Longoria publicly expressed her support for Serena Williams during an interview with People that was published on Thursday. The 47-year-old spoke to the media outlet during Saturday's Vote Like a Madre event in Miami and discussed the double standards that women face regarding parenthood. The 40-year-old professional tennis player...
CNBC
U.S. Open ticket prices surge ahead of Serena Williams' final tournament
Ticket sites are seeing strong demand for Serena Williams' final tournament before retirement. The first three nights of the U.S. Open are sold out, according to the U.S. Tennis Association. Prices for this year's Women's Final have surged in recent days, with the average price jumping from $768 to $1,289,...
Tennis-Medvedev and Tsitsipas defuse American bombers to set up Cincinnati showdown
Aug 19 (Reuters) - World number one Daniil Medvedev and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas defused big-serving American threats Taylor Fritz and John Isner on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open.
BBC
Western and Southern Open: Cameron Norrie beaten in semi-finals by Borna Coric
British number one Cameron Norrie lost to Croatian Borna Coric in straight sets in the semi-finals in Cincinnati. Coric reached his first ATP Masters 1000 final since shoulder surgery last year, outplaying Norrie throughout as he won 6-3 6-4 in just over 90 minutes. He will meet Stefanos Tsitsipas in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Happy Viking, the Plant-Based Superfood Nutrition Company Created by Venus Williams, Closes Athlete Investment Round
Happy Viking is proud to announce a milestone investment round backed by some of the world’s top professional athletes. Financing was led by Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman‘s 35V, Peloton Vice President of Fitness Programming and global wellness expert, Robin Arzón, professional golfer, Michelle Wie West, soccer champion and Medal of Freedom recipient, Megan Rapinoe, tennis star Reilly Opelka, and basketball phenoms Isaiah Hartenstein and Collin Sexton.
PopSugar
Seeing Double: The Cutest Pictures of Simone Biles and Her Sister Adria
Simone Biles and her sister Adria are two peas in a pod. The latter is currently appearing on the ABC reality competition series "Claim to Fame," attempting to hide her identity from a group of other contestants with famous relatives. As soon as Adria appeared on screen to introduce herself as "Louise," her resemblance to Simone was evident to both viewers at home and this season's competitors, despite valiant attempts to throw everyone off.
Tennis Star Serena Williams’ Daughter Is Her Mini-Me In New Photo
Tennis star Serena Williams recently announced her retirement. She wants to spend more time with her family, which includes her husband Alexis Ohanian, and 4-year-old daughter Alexis ‘Olympia’ Ohanian Jr. Serena posted an adorable photo of young Alexis and she looks just like Serena’s mini-me! The photo featured...
Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Daniil Medvedev in Ohio
Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece defeated top seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia in three sets Saturday night to advance to
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Zalatoris suffers scary injury at BMW Championship on quest to repeat after FedEx St. Jude Championship win
Will Zalatoris is fresh off of a victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. His win drew the attention of a number of public figures and he seemed primed for another big weekend at the BMW Championship. However, Zalatoris suffered an apparent injury on Saturday during the third round, per Golf.com’s Jack Hirsh.
GOLF・
Jordan Chiles Makes History at US Gymnastics Championships: "This Granny Ain't Done Yet"
The Tokyo Olympics are in her rearview, but Jordan Chiles isn't done making history yet. On Friday, Aug. 19, Chiles and fellow Tokyo medalist Jade Carey became the first US Olympic female gymnasts to follow up a season of college gymnastics with a return to elite competition, per NBC Sports. In an Instagram post, the 21-year-old gymnast made it clear she feels her career is just getting started.
ESPN
Shilese Jones sprints to lead at U.S. gymnastics championships
TAMPA, Fla. -- Shilese Jones could have moved on a year ago. There's a gymnastics scholarship waiting for her at the University of Florida whenever she wants it. Only Jones couldn't walk away from the chance to make a run at the Olympics. Not when there was so much unfinished...
Cameron Norrie stuns Carlos Alcaraz to reach Cincinnati semi-final
The former college star Cameron Norrie has played the role of professor this past week at the Western & Southern Open, schooling three 19-year-olds on his way to the Cincinnati semi-finals. In a thrilling quarter-final showdown, the British contender gave Carlos Alcaraz a lesson in staying the course as he answered the the third seed’s comeback bid with a turnaround of his own in a 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 6-4 victory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennis-'People forget about you fast': Garcia stays in the moment after Pegula win
Aug 20 (Reuters) - Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia was left with "mixed feelings" after reaching her first WTA 1000 semi-final in four years at the Cincinnati Open, saying tennis can be a difficult sport where players are often forgotten easily owing to poor form.
Kvitova, Garcia advance to Cincinnati women's final
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Petra Kvitova outlasted Madison Keys 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Western & Southern Open final. The 32-year-old Kvitova had never advanced to the semifinals in 10 prior appearances in the Cincinnati tournament. It is Czech’s 40th career final, and she’ll face another surprise entrant in Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the first qualifier to reach the final in Cincinnati. “That’s nice to have this experience, even in my age,” Kvitova said, smiling. “In my career, I had many, many finals, but never here. It feels different because it’s for the first time in Cincinnati.” Kvitova almost didn’t make it out of the first round, having to save a match point against last year’s finalist, Jil Teichmann. She also needed three sets to beat fifth-ranked Ons Jabeur in the third round.
Tennis-Keys beats Rybakina in Cincinnati to set up semi-final with Kvitova
Aug 19 (Reuters) - American Madison Keys swept past Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 6-2 6-4 at the Cincinnati Open on Friday, setting up a semi-final clash with Petra Kvitova after the Czech defeated Australian qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic.
Dwyane Wade makes incredible legal move for trans child Zaya
In an incredible show of love and support for his trans child Zaya, NBA icon Dwyane Wade has reportedly filed a request to legally change her name and gender. According to The Blast, Wade made the petition on the Los Angeles Superior Court. The former Miami Heat star is requesting for his child’s name to be changed from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade. He also wants his child to be declared female in all legal documents.
deseret.com
Don’t tell my toddler, but Steph Curry is trying to trademark ‘Night, night’
My almost 2-year-old son isn’t much of a talker, but we can count on him to say “Night, night” in his sweet voice about two dozen times a day. I share that to explain why I feel I have a personal stake in NBA star Stephen Curry’s effort to trademark the phrase.
KIDS・
Heat icon Udonis Haslem goes full LeBron James with announcement on retirement decision announcement
Who could forget when ESPN produced a full segment on LeBron James’ decision to join the Miami Heat back in 2010? Udonis Haslem certainly hasn’t forgotten about that momentous occasion, and it seems like he wants to come out with his own version of the same. According to...
NBA・
Luke Rockhold rubs blood all over Paulo Costa with seconds to go in UFC 278 fight
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold just busted out one of the most unorthodox moves you’ll ever see in a fight. Well, technically it wasn’t a move per se, as he literally rubbed blood all over his opponent Paulo Costa’s face in the dying seconds of their matchup in UFC 278 on Saturday.
UFC・
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
191K+
Followers
106K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 2