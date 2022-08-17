ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RUMOR: Braves to make key decision on Marcell Ozuna after DUI arrest

The Atlanta Braves have a Marcell Ozuna problem. On the field, the outfielder has struggled immensely on the plate. He has been benched multiple times for his poor performances. However, what’s even worse is Ozuna’s run-ins with the law over the last few years. He was charged last year with domestic violence, causing him to be suspended 20 games in 2021.
Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was among the most active executives in the majors ahead of the MLB trade deadline earlier this month. Among the moves that Cashman completed, he bolstered the bullpen via the additions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino. Cashman reportedly looked to acquire now-former Los Angeles Angels closer Raisel […] The post Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Albert Pujols’ ‘apologetic’ exchange after grand slam proves he’s a living Cardinals legend

Albert Pujols is a St. Louis Cardinals legend. The first baseman first built his career with this team in his first few years in the league. Here, Pujols became a household name, one of the most dominant hitters in league history. His name will forever be tied to the red birds. Aside from being a […] The post Albert Pujols’ ‘apologetic’ exchange after grand slam proves he’s a living Cardinals legend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
2 reasons why Braves must cut the cord with Marcell Ozuna following latest arrest

Atlanta Braves outfielder/designated hitter Marcell Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning for a DUI. It’s the latest legal trouble for Ozuna, who was facing aggravated assault by strangulation charges for choking his wife and slamming her against a wall in May of 2021. The charges were eventually dropped and Ozuna returned to the Braves after a 20-game suspension- which was laughable- by the league.
‘What he’s doing is superhuman’: Paul Goldschmidt hits Albert Pujols with the ultimate praise amid age 42 season

It’s crazy to think that St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is 42 years old and still smacking home runs at the MLB level. His teammates can’t believe it, either. Paul Goldschmidt was asked on Friday night by Bob Nightengale if he could ever play as long as Pujols has. His answer? Pretty cut and dry. Pujols is doing something super-human.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update

The Boston Red Sox ended up completing a total of five moves ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline. They did ship off catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, and while there was much speculation that the move would then open up the floodgates for Boston to be sellers, this did not come to […] The post Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays

It’s no secret the New York Yankees are in absolute shambles right now. After a blistering first half, they’ve been awful since the All-Star Break and are now 2-8 in their last 10 games. The fans have had enough and so has manager Aaron Boone, who lost his cool on Saturday after his team dropped […] The post Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers

The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their […] The post Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rumor: Tony La Russa’s managerial future with White Sox gets a major update

For months now, there have been growing outside calls for the Chicago White Sox to relieve Tony La Russa from his duties as the team’s manager. Overall, this could all come to fruition later in the year. USA Today Sport’s Bob Nightengale provided updates on the futures of multiple managers across the majors. In the […] The post Rumor: Tony La Russa’s managerial future with White Sox gets a major update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Pirates pile on Red Sox with historic franchise feat only done thrice in 119 years

The Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a six-game losing streak and at the same time, prevented a three-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox when they scored an 8-2 win Thursday night at home. For baseball history junkies who are keeping count, that’s just the third time ever that the Pirates scored at least seven runs against Boston — and the first time in nearly eight years.
BOSTON, MA
‘Been calling him Cal Ripken’: Alex Cora gushes over Red Sox hitter, compares him to baseball legend

The Boston Red Sox are back in the win column after beating the Baltimore Orioles on the road Saturday night to the tune of a 4-3 score. That win might not have been possible without the heroics of one of the hottest hitters in the majors of late, with Red Sox second baseman Christian Arroyo delivering the game-winning one-run double for Boston in the top of the ninth frame.
BOSTON, MA
Pete Alonso goes double-barreled on Mets history with two records in one night

The New York Mets headed into their series against the Philadelphia Phillies with one goal: win. Their last series against the Atlanta Braves saw their lead in the division go down significantly. With the defending champions heating up, NY wants to keep as much of a cushion between them and their division rivals. Luckily, they […] The post Pete Alonso goes double-barreled on Mets history with two records in one night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros get critical update on Yordan Alvarez’ condition after abrupt exit

The Houston Astros lost against the Atlanta Braves on Friday night, but that was the least of their concerns. In the middle of the game, superstar outfielder Yordan Alvarez was abruptly taken off the field. It was later revealed that Alvarez felt ill, and was immediately transported to the hospital after the game. Now, two […] The post Astros get critical update on Yordan Alvarez’ condition after abrupt exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 8/20/2022

The Miami Marlins take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Marlins Dodgers prediction and pick. We have a very late update to this betting preview below: Braxton Garrett was supposed to get the assignment for the Marlins, while Dustin May makes a highly-anticipated start for the Dodgers. Braxton […] The post MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 8/20/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
