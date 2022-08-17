Read full article on original website
cbs17
NC flags ordered at half-staff Saturday for woman NCDOT worker who was hit by car
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and state flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday to honor a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee who was killed Aug. 12. Anna Bradshaw, 60, who was a 17-year veteran of...
obxtoday.com
Eastern N.C. free and charitable clinics set to receive $3.1 million in state funding to provide care for uninsured and underserved
More than $3.1 million in COVID-relief funding is beginning to flow to 19 free and charitable clinics in Eastern North Carolina that provide primary care, behavioral, dental and other health care services to uninsured and underserved residents. The money is part of a $15 million appropriation approved by the N.C....
rrspin.com
Halifax County Board of Elections meets Tuesday
The Halifax County Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at noon. The purpose of the meeting is to adopt a One-Stop Plan for the November 8, 2022, General Election. This meeting will be a virtual zoom remote meeting instead of in-person at the Halifax County Historic...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
EGCC honors Hospitality Health Quick Home Care with ribbon cutting
Heidi Bishop noticed she was receiving many calls from Franklin, Emporia, and other areas of Southside Virginia. The calls came while she was working in an urgent care facility in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. The number of calls coming in from across the state border indicated an unfilled void of...
WITN
Edgecombe Co. investigation leads to drug charges for man
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested by Nash County deputies on drug charges stemming from an Edgecombe County investigation. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Tylius Daniels has been charged with selling/delivering heroin and possession of heroin with the intent to sell and deliver heroin, selling and delivering cocaine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and selling or deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.
Martin Co. Sheriff’s Office gets grant for AEDs
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation that has been used to purchase 10 automatic defibrillators. The grant was for $13,120. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said the grant is a much-needed donation that will help first responders when called into action. “We […]
rrspin.com
Visitor spending in Halifax Co. sees 38.7 percent increase in '21
Domestic and international visitors to and within Halifax County spent $119.11 million in 2021, an increase of 38.7 percent from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. “(The year) 2021 was a record-breaking year...
rrspin.com
Continued Dominion transmission rebuild will require trail closures
Dominion Energy has released the following information on its electric transmission line rebuild project as it pertains to the Roanoke Canal Trail. The information is contained in the gallery below:
WITN
Expansion project to create 70 jobs in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An expansion project in Greene County is expected to bring 70 new jobs to the county. The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority has approved the county’s request for $175,000 in funds to support the building reuse of H&T Trucking Inc. WITN is told the...
rrspin.com
Search for new leader includes association help, community survey
The Halifax Community College Board of Trustees has begun its search for the institution’s next president. The college said today the board is committed to conducting an equitable, inclusive, and transparent national search that will attract a strong and diverse pool of candidates from throughout North Carolina and the nation.
cbs17
Halifax County man arrested for murder, 3 more wanted: police
LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man was arrested Saturday on murder charges and three more men are wanted, according to the Littleton Police Department. On Friday, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson Street and East Warren Street. After arriving, officers discovered Oscar Ray Epps Jr. with gunshot wounds.
WITN
Schedules to change at driver’s license offices
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The schedules at driver’s license offices in North Carolina are soon going to change. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21st and include ones in Greenville and Jacksonville, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27th.
wraltechwire.com
Huge drug manufacturing operation in Greenville is sold for $475 million
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Catalent is buying Greenville-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Metrics Contract Services. The deal is worth $475 million according to Catalent, which specializes in drug development, delivery and manufacturing, biologics, gene therapies and consumer health products. The company said the acquisition will strengthen its oral solid formulation development, manufacturing and packaging and expand its ability to handle high-potency compounds.
One taken to hospital after fire call at Greenville funeral home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was taken to the hospital after crews responded to a call of a fire at a funeral home on Thursday. Greenville Fire/Rescue and EMS responded to Flannagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Crews had the area marked off and Fifth Street from the intersection of […]
Quality of life signs to check for your aging pet
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pet ownership is widespread in the U.S., as the American Veterinary Medical Association estimates that about 38% of households have a dog and around 1 in 4 households have a cat. These beloved pets are important members of the families they belong to, providing companionship, entertainment, exercise, love, and comfort. Having a pet […]
rrspin.com
Office suite plans, including restaurant space, submitted to city
Site plans for a suite of four offices off Premier Boulevard between Starbucks and the former Harley-Davidson dealership have been submitted to the city’s planning and development department. The plans were submitted by Triple Net Ventures of Raleigh, Roanoke Rapids Planner Kristyn Anderson said. There will be a 2,400-square-foot...
Winterville event to have a backpack and school supply giveaway
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summer block party will take place Saturday in Winterville. The Summer Block Party will be held from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Winterville Free Will Baptist Church. At this free event there will be inflatables, games, corn hole and a backpack and school supply giveaway. The event will be […]
nationalblackguide.com
Entire Police Department in North Carolina Resigns After First Black Woman Town Manager Hired
The entire police department of a small town in Kenly, North Carolina has reportedly resigned in an apparent protest against Justine Jones, a Black woman who was hired as the town manager two months ago. They claim that she is creating “hostile work environment.”. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson...
WITN
Motorcyclist critical after crash near Greenville Town Common is an ECU student
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist who remains in critical condition after he was hit by a car yesterday afternoon in Greenville is an East Carolina University student. Greenville police say charges are coming in the crash on First Street that happened around 4:30 p.m. Officer Brandon Johnson said a...
bladenonline.com
NCDOT Mourns Employee Killed While Working
The department is mourning one of our own. Anna Bradshaw was killed last week while working to remove a fallen tree posing a hazard to drivers along U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County. As a reminder, slow down and be alert in any work zone or situation when workers are...
