Norma Jean Trusty Adams, age 84, of Clarkesville
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia announces the death of Norma Jean Trusty Adams, age 84, of Clarkesville, who passed away on Friday. Born on December 5, 1937, in Clarkesville, she was a daughter of the late Grant Trusty and Nora Ann Wall Trusty. Mrs. Adams moved to Charlotte, North Carolina where she lived and worked in real estate for 20 years before relocating to North Georgia. After moving back, she lived part-time in Atlanta and in Habersham County and eventually retired from The Lighting Loft. In her spare time, Mrs. Adams enjoyed going to the lake. She was of the Baptist faith.
Johnny Broner, age 65, of Cornelia
Johnny Broner, age 65, of Cornelia, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Born on August 9, 1957, in Demorest, he was a son of the late Frank Broner and Mary Etta Scott Broner. Mr. Broner was the former owner/operator of Broner Trucking and later retired from Lee Arrendale State Prison. He was known for his outgoing and humorous personality, and enjoyed fellowshipping and with his friends and neighbors. Above all, Mr. Broner loved his family, especially his children. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, partying and playing cards. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Erma Jean Knight, Age 77 Clarkesville
Erma Jean Knight, age 77 of Clarkesville, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. Ms. Knight was born in Brunswick, Georgia on February 8, 1945, the daughter of the late Jesse J. and Lillie Tindall Knight. She was a homemaker at the time of her passing, but had worked previously at the Clarkesville Post Office, Brewer’s Drug Store in Clarkesville, Benny’s Pizza in Lula, and had also been a secretary for Woodmen of the World. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers Arnold Knight, Jim Knight, Ernest Knight, and Jesse Knight, sisters Helen Emmick, Dorothy Allison, Mildred McLemore, and infant sister Sugar Baby.
Edith White Goodson, age 84, of Alto
Edith White Goodson, age 84, of Alto, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced soon. MCGAHEE-GRIFFIN & STEWART FUNERAL HOME OF CORNELIA, GEORGIA (706/778-8668) IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
Virginia Dean Nix, age 77 of Helen
Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland announces the death of Virginia Dean Nix, age 77 of Helen, who passed away Friday. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. 706-865-3101.
NGTC Students From White County Receive Health Sciences Pins
(Clarkesville) – North Georgia Technical College’s Health Sciences students from the Clarkesville campus recently received their pins in a private graduation ceremony at the college. Pinning ceremonies are a traditional nursing practice that honors students prior to beginning their careers in healthcare. Students receiving pins were from the Clinical Laboratory Technology, Medical Assisting, and Pharmacy Technology programs.
TMU Women’s volleyball opens 2022 season on Friday
(CLEVELAND) – The Truett McConnell University women’s volleyball team is set to begin their 2022 season Friday, where they will travel to face the University of the Cumberland’s and Bethel University on the first day of the Vette City Classic in Bowling Green, Ky. “We are excited...
White County Receives ACCG Safety Grant
(Cleveland)- White County was recently awarded an Employee Safety Grant from the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia – Group Self-Insurance Workers’ Compensation Fund. The Employee Safety Grants are available to assist members that are fostering a culture of workplace safety through additional training, equipment, or services. White...
Missing Cleveland Man Involved In Fatal Accident
(Cleveland)- A man reported missing this week by Cleveland Police Department was discovered following a traffic accident north of Cleveland Friday morning. The Georgia State Patrol Post 6 in Gainesville was called to investigate. According to Georgia Department of Public Safety Information Officer Franka Young, the accident was on State...
White County Warriors Kickoff New Season Tonight
(Cleveland)- A new Warrior football season is set to kick off tonight in Cleveland as the White County Warriors host the Trojans of North Hall at Warrior Stadium. Several returning players, new playing field, and a scoreboard will help usher in the season. Game time is 7:30 PM. If you...
Warriors Take Win Over Trojans Under New Head Coach
Sports – High school football and a local thunderstorm were back in action Friday night as the Warriors were at home to take on North Hall. It was the start of a new season last night, and the Warriors set out to play on a new field, with a new LED sign, as well as a new coach. It would be new Head Coach Chad Bennett that led the Warriors to victory over the Trojans last night 35 to 14.
