Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU soccer team (1-0-0) opened the 2022 season with an emphatic 5-0 win over the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks on Thursday night at the LSU Soccer Stadium. Taylor Dobles opened the night with a goal in the 15th minute before Mollie Baker scored the second in the 30th minute. The second half saw the Tigers score three goals with Sage Glover scoring two minutes into the half, Jordan Johnson scoring in the 76th minute, and Dobles adding a second to her tally in the 77th minute.

