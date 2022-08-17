ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

LSU Soccer Returns Home Sunday Afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Tigers (1-0-0) are looking for their second win of the season as they host the UCF Knights (1-0-0) on Sunday, August 21, at 1 p.m. CT at the LSU Soccer Stadium. The matchup will be broadcasted on SEC Network Plus and live stats are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Denham Springs and Reese Mooney Prepare for “Last Ride”

BATON ROUGE – Denham Springs Football is coming off their best season under third year Head Coach Brett Beard. In 2022, with their biggest senior class, the Yellow Jackets are looking to build off last year’s success. They’ll need help from their senior quarterback Reese Mooney. The...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Southern vs Texas Southern football game to air on HBCU GO

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars will be among the featured football games on the free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO. Owned by the Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, HBCU GO games will also air on group-owned television stations including Nexstar Media Group, which owns WGMB Fox 44 in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Soccer Opens with 5-0 Win Versus Stephen F. Austin

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU soccer team (1-0-0) opened the 2022 season with an emphatic 5-0 win over the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks on Thursday night at the LSU Soccer Stadium. Taylor Dobles opened the night with a goal in the 15th minute before Mollie Baker scored the second in the 30th minute. The second half saw the Tigers score three goals with Sage Glover scoring two minutes into the half, Jordan Johnson scoring in the 76th minute, and Dobles adding a second to her tally in the 77th minute.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Aug. 25 football jamboree moves to Walker High School

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — The football jamboree scheduled to be held at Albany High School has relocated to avoid potentially damaging the school’s field after recent heavy rainfall. “The heavy rains we have received for the past few weeks, along with the forecast of continued rain this week,...
WALKER, LA
brproud.com

Unemployment rate in Louisiana sets another record low

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The unemployment rate in Louisiana has reached a record low for the second month in a row, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC). The state’s department of labor reports a 3.6% unemployment rate and a total of 2,027,635 individuals employed in July. LWC...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Run, drink, run: False River Beer Mile registration opens

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Four beers in four laps. Registration has opened for the False River Beer Mile happening on Oct. 15. Beers will be given out at the starting line and can’t be consumed before the race. Before each lap, runners will drink a 12oz beer within the 10-meter drinking zone.
NEW ROADS, LA
brproud.com

National Guard medics benefit from training in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – During the second week in August, the Louisiana Army National Guard’s (LANG) medics visited Baton Rouge for a special training program. The group gathered at the capital area’s Armed Forces Reserve Center to participate in a pilot hybrid training certification program. According...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Burglary suspect sought by LSU Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU Police are seeking the identity of an on-campus burglary suspect. Police did not share details of the burglary. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Follow the Fabulous Dancing Dolls journey at Capitol Park Museum

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University’s legacy of the Fabulous Dancing Dolls celebrates decades of history and showmanship on Friday, Sept. 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Capitol Park Museum. In 1969, eight Southern University students performed at the football game against Texas Southern...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Metro Airport aims to reach pre-pandemic passenger levels by year’s end

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New data released Friday shows passenger volume continues to increase at Baton Rouge Metro Airport (BTR). Metro airport officials reported a total of 57,057 passengers traveled through BTR in July, citing a 1.3% increase compared to July 2021. Data showed the year-to-date passenger count through last month is up 24.6% at 365,901.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

No injuries reported in vehicle fire on I-10W at College Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes on I-10 West at College Drive is open after a vehicle fire blocked lanes Friday afternoon. Traffic officials said congestion has reached the I-10/I-12 split. Traffic cameras showed an 18-wheeler on fire on the interstate. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said there...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Stress and weight gain, is there really a link?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), nearly one out of four adults in Louisiana is considered obese. In East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish, community leaders such as Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome continue to encourage locals to stay physically active and eat healthy foods.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO deputy comforts girl at crash scene in Gardere area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man admits to falsifying documents for boat inspection, arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested by state wildlife and fisheries agents after allegedly filing false public records for a boat inspection. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its agents arrested Chad M. Milton, 43, of Hammond following an investigation. Agents found that...
HAMMOND, LA

