LSU Soccer Returns Home Sunday Afternoon
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Tigers (1-0-0) are looking for their second win of the season as they host the UCF Knights (1-0-0) on Sunday, August 21, at 1 p.m. CT at the LSU Soccer Stadium. The matchup will be broadcasted on SEC Network Plus and live stats are...
Denham Springs and Reese Mooney Prepare for “Last Ride”
BATON ROUGE – Denham Springs Football is coming off their best season under third year Head Coach Brett Beard. In 2022, with their biggest senior class, the Yellow Jackets are looking to build off last year’s success. They’ll need help from their senior quarterback Reese Mooney. The...
Southern vs Texas Southern football game to air on HBCU GO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars will be among the featured football games on the free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO. Owned by the Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, HBCU GO games will also air on group-owned television stations including Nexstar Media Group, which owns WGMB Fox 44 in Baton Rouge.
LSU Soccer Opens with 5-0 Win Versus Stephen F. Austin
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU soccer team (1-0-0) opened the 2022 season with an emphatic 5-0 win over the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks on Thursday night at the LSU Soccer Stadium. Taylor Dobles opened the night with a goal in the 15th minute before Mollie Baker scored the second in the 30th minute. The second half saw the Tigers score three goals with Sage Glover scoring two minutes into the half, Jordan Johnson scoring in the 76th minute, and Dobles adding a second to her tally in the 77th minute.
Aug. 25 football jamboree moves to Walker High School
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — The football jamboree scheduled to be held at Albany High School has relocated to avoid potentially damaging the school’s field after recent heavy rainfall. “The heavy rains we have received for the past few weeks, along with the forecast of continued rain this week,...
Unemployment rate in Louisiana sets another record low
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The unemployment rate in Louisiana has reached a record low for the second month in a row, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC). The state’s department of labor reports a 3.6% unemployment rate and a total of 2,027,635 individuals employed in July. LWC...
Run, drink, run: False River Beer Mile registration opens
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Four beers in four laps. Registration has opened for the False River Beer Mile happening on Oct. 15. Beers will be given out at the starting line and can’t be consumed before the race. Before each lap, runners will drink a 12oz beer within the 10-meter drinking zone.
National Guard medics benefit from training in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – During the second week in August, the Louisiana Army National Guard’s (LANG) medics visited Baton Rouge for a special training program. The group gathered at the capital area’s Armed Forces Reserve Center to participate in a pilot hybrid training certification program. According...
Charlie Wilson and Friends, Xscape, at Raising Canes River Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Comedy and Soul Festival is coming to the Capital City. Charlie Wilson and Friends, along with Xscape will be performing at the Raising Canes River Center on Sept. 9. The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
Southern University wellness summit shares mental health resources to students, staff
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University and Athletes for Hope took over the Bluff Friday to host a wellness summit for students and staff, focusing on mental health. “To come out and share your story, and say, ‘Hey, I’m not ok.’ But we have to know that not...
Burglary suspect sought by LSU Police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU Police are seeking the identity of an on-campus burglary suspect. Police did not share details of the burglary. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Local councilman invites community to city-wide cleanup in Brookstown
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There will be a community cleanup in Brookstown on Saturday, Aug. 29. Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting residents to help beautify the city from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at East Brookstown Park. The park is located at 4900 E. Brookstown Drive.
Follow the Fabulous Dancing Dolls journey at Capitol Park Museum
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University’s legacy of the Fabulous Dancing Dolls celebrates decades of history and showmanship on Friday, Sept. 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Capitol Park Museum. In 1969, eight Southern University students performed at the football game against Texas Southern...
Baton Rouge Metro Airport aims to reach pre-pandemic passenger levels by year’s end
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New data released Friday shows passenger volume continues to increase at Baton Rouge Metro Airport (BTR). Metro airport officials reported a total of 57,057 passengers traveled through BTR in July, citing a 1.3% increase compared to July 2021. Data showed the year-to-date passenger count through last month is up 24.6% at 365,901.
Livingston Parish mother claims school ‘lost’ child, transfers daughter to another school
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish mother transferred her daughter to another school after she says a school lost her child. Kristie Cook said that her daughter 5-year-old Lynleigh was so excited to attend her first day of kindergarten. However, after day one of school, now she wishes her daughter never attended Walker Elementary.
No injuries reported in vehicle fire on I-10W at College Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes on I-10 West at College Drive is open after a vehicle fire blocked lanes Friday afternoon. Traffic officials said congestion has reached the I-10/I-12 split. Traffic cameras showed an 18-wheeler on fire on the interstate. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said there...
Stress and weight gain, is there really a link?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), nearly one out of four adults in Louisiana is considered obese. In East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish, community leaders such as Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome continue to encourage locals to stay physically active and eat healthy foods.
Teacher shortages force EBR Head Start to ‘stagger’ opening its centers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Teacher shortages are forcing the Head Start Program in East Baton Rouge Parish to “stagger” opening its centers. The mayor’s office said the following centers are scheduled to open on Sept. 6:. Freeman Matthews. New Horizon. LaBelle Aire. Charlie Thomas. Progress...
EBRSO deputy comforts girl at crash scene in Gardere area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to...
Man admits to falsifying documents for boat inspection, arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested by state wildlife and fisheries agents after allegedly filing false public records for a boat inspection. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its agents arrested Chad M. Milton, 43, of Hammond following an investigation. Agents found that...
