Siouxland woman faces child endangerment charges after allegedly driving under the influence
A Siouxland woman was arrested for an incident where she was reportedly recklessly driving.
Pocahontas County Authorities Make Trio of Arrests
The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office have made a trio of arrests for various charges in recent weeks. The first pair of arrests stem from deputies investigating a parked car at the Swan Lake entrance just before 1 am on July 29. On the scene deputies reportedly discovered drugs in the vehicle and 27 year old Andrea Wempe of Breda and 41 year old Bruce Christensen of Laurens were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Christensen was also cited or Open Container.
44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday. The county confirmed that a warrant was served after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.
Officials: Iowa woman's death caused by her 5 Great Danes
Authorities in Iowa say a woman whose body was found dead in a ditch was killed by her own dogs. According to NBC affiliate KTIV, Clay County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, the body of Mindy Kiepe was found in a ditch by a man who initially thought she'd been involved in a motorcycle accident.
Arrest on warrants leads to more charges
PRIMGHAR—A 61-year-old Primghar man faces more charges after his initial arrest about 8:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, on O’Brien County warrants. The additional charges against James Duane McClain stemmed from his arrest on warrants for fifth-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Victim identified in fatal Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim of a deadly shooting in southeast Wichita on Monday has been identified by Wichita police. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says 49-year-old Dennis Haynes of Wichita was shot and killed when two men entered his home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert St. and shot him. Haynes was […]
Barton Co. jury convicts man of rape & providing alcohol to minor
Wednesday afternoon a Barton County jury convicted Shawn Phillip Rosenberg of one count of rape and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor for illicit purposes. The jury trial lasted two and a half days and the jury deliberated for an hour before returning the verdict. Following the jury’s...
Sheriff: Iowa woman died due to multiple dog bites; Dogs euthanized
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa woman has died due to multiple dog bite injuries from her own Great Danes on Monday, authorities said. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a 911 call around 1:50 p.m. on Monday from a person believing he had come across a motorcycle incident on 200th Avenue south of Rossie, Iowa.
Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
ROSSIE, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa woman who was found in a ditch died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday. A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn’t get close to her because of several large dogs, according to KTIV-TV. The Clay […]
Carroll Woman Pleads Guilty To Lottery Theft
A Carroll woman accused of Iowa lottery theft has filed her guilty plea in Carroll County District Court. Sixty-one-year-old Patricia Mae Trice submitted her guilty plea last week to the class D felony count after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. The charge stems from an investigation into reported thefts from the Kimmes Country Store on U.S. Highway 30 between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11 while Trice was employed there. Authorities say Trice stole tickets and redeemed the winnings, depriving her employer of the funds. Trice faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Carroll County courthouse.
Two from rural Paullina jailed for theft
PAULLINA—Two rural Paullina residents were arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on charges of fourth-degree theft. The arrest of 45-year-old David Joseph Case and 32-year-old Margaret Mae Jakobson stemmed from the investigation of the report of several unauthorized fuel purchases on a rural Marcus man’s account using a card taken during a burglary earlier this year, according to the Paullina Police Department.
Weekend Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Algona Woman
–An Algona woman was taken into custody following a traffic stop near Swea City Saturday night. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s office, Deputies conducted the stop around 9:45 PM near Swea City. After conducting a brief investigation, they learned that the driver had warrants out for her arrest, and took 41-year-old Tamara Mae Sherman into custody.
Wichita brothers indicted for $3.7 million health care fraud scheme
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Wichita brothers were in court today as a federal grand jury returned an indictment, charging them with engaging in an alleged health care fraud scheme that resulted in over $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period. The Department of Justice says that between 2017 and […]
Mallard Traffic Stop Leads To Warrant Arrest For Spencer Man
Mallard, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is facing a number of charges from warrants following a traffic stop in Palo Alto County earlier this month. It all happened in Mallard in the early morning hours of August 5th when 47-year-old Robert Ryker was originally charged wtih failing to have a valid driver’s license, not having insurance and fraudulent use of plates.
Anna Zemke, 65, of Johnston, formally of Storm Lake
Anna Zemke age 65 passed away at her home in Johnston, IA, on August 2, 2022, formally of Storm Lake. A celebration of life will be held on August 27, at Crown Point Community Center Johnston, IA, from 12:30pm – 3:30pm. Burial will be Sunday, August 28th, at 1:00...
Victim identified, 2 arrested in deadly Old Town shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say the victim in a deadly shooting in Old Town early Sunday has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Greenley of Wichita. Wichita police say each suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Dyas and 24-year-old Saquorea Sweeney, both of Wichita, have been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to the department, on Sunday […]
Northwest Iowa Family Looking For Answers After Woman Disapears From Southern U.S. Airport
Milford, IA (KICD)– A Northwest Iowa family is looking for answers two weeks after a Milford woman reportedly disappeared in the Southern United States. Information obtained by KTIV in Sioux City and shared with KICD News says reports Mariam “Star” Lint was last seen at Orlando International Airport with a valid ticket to Louisville, but police in Kentucky she never got off the plane on August 5th.
Kansas man injured after fall from homemade golf cart
HARVEY COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Wednesday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a homemade golf cart driven by Cale M. Lasiter, 22, Newton was eastbound at 1701 James Court in Newton. The driver fell off the vehicle. The golf car...
No serious injuries reported after cars flip into ditch
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported after two cars flipped into a ditch in Sedgwick Co. on Tuesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officials were called to the area of mile marker 38.4 on northbound I-35 in Sedgwick Co.
