A Carroll woman accused of Iowa lottery theft has filed her guilty plea in Carroll County District Court. Sixty-one-year-old Patricia Mae Trice submitted her guilty plea last week to the class D felony count after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. The charge stems from an investigation into reported thefts from the Kimmes Country Store on U.S. Highway 30 between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11 while Trice was employed there. Authorities say Trice stole tickets and redeemed the winnings, depriving her employer of the funds. Trice faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Carroll County courthouse.

4 DAYS AGO