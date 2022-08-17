Oakland Co. Woman accused of posing as therapist

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman who was accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton has been arraigned.

Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, was arraigned in Livingston County’s 53 District Court and is charged with the following:

Sixteen counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession, $5,000, four-year felonies

Two counts of identity theft, $25,000, five-year felonies

The Department of Attorney General alleges that Coden-Diskin started working at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton back in 2018.

During her time of employment, Coden-Diskin repeatedly represented herself as a Board-Certified Behavioral Analyst, despite a lack of required certification by the Behavior Analyst Certification Board.

In addition, Coden-Diskin was never licensed by Michigan as required under the Michigan Public Health Code.

Coden-Diskin continuously presented herself as a certified and licensed BCBA through professional business cards, verbal statements, and written documents.

The AG’s office additionally alleges she engaged in job duties that required such certification and license while working with a highly vulnerable population of children diagnosed with autism, as well as the parents of said children.

In addition, Coden-Diskin allegedly utilized the BACB certification number of another state-certified individual to fraudulently manufacture a BACB certificate under her own identity to continue to present herself as a legitimate BCBA.

“People who impersonate credentialed medical staff in order to treat children create the potential for great harm,” said Nessel. “I will not tolerate those who put children at risk and will prosecute those that do to the fullest extent of the law.”

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 23 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 30.

