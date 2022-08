The Utah Valley women’s soccer team narrowly escaped Boise State, drawing 1-1 after a last-minute goal by BSU was waved off. The Utah Valley women’s soccer club came to a 1-1 draw in their season opener at Lincoln Recreational Field in Boise, Idaho on Thursday, Aug. 18. BSU’s Carly Cross put a shot right past UVU keeper Idalia Serano into the back of the net in the 85th minute; however, the goal was waved off as Cross was offside.

