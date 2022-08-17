The next monthly Lyceum event will be happening soon in Jefferson. August’s focus will be on “Art and the Meaning of Life.” Organizers say the event will look into the early cave paintings to today of how human beings have treated art as an essential part of life. Two speakers will discuss the topic, with Joleen Peters, owner of Art on the Fly, and local sculptor and artist David Williamson, who recently completed Arch Alley, the north alleyway of the downtown square in Jefferson and created the sculpture near the Jefferson Library in 1973.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO