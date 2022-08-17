Read full article on original website
Keith Vander Wilt, 70, of Jefferson
A Celebration of Life for Keith Vander Wilt, 70, of Jefferson, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Performing Arts Center, Greene County High School, Jefferson, IA. Attendees should use the south doors of the Greene County High School. Additionally, the Celebration of Life will be live-streamed. Live streaming will begin a few minutes prior to the start of the Celebration of Life. You do not need a password. Click the link below to connect to the Slininger-Schroeder Facebook page:
Doris Jean Fessler, 95, of Perry
JR Fessler (Nancy), Christina Fessler (Miriam), Nichole Graham (Jim), and Danielle. Cechovic (Jeff) all of Perry; 14 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren;. sister Donna Kadolph, and sister-in-law Velma Simmer.
Shirley Schwenke, 92, of Massena
Funeral services for Shirley Schwenke, 92, of Massena, are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Massena. Online condolences may be left to family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Crossroads Church Garage Free Returns Tomorrow In Perry
An annual event is returning tomorrow with the Crossroads Church in Perry that allows people to get needed items for free. Administrative Assistant Heather Karolus says the Garage Free event hasn’t taken place throughout the past few years due to the coronavirus as well as building renovations. Karolus says this event began approximately 14 years ago as a way to help the community.
Peggy Lou Schwenneker, 75, of Menlo
Visitation for Peggy Lou Schwenneker, 75, of Menlo, will be Monday, August 22, 2022 from 1-3 P.M. at the Twigg Funeral Home, Guthrie Center. Graveside services will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, near Exira. A luncheon will be served following the graveside services at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Guthrie Center.
Richard “Dick” Clark, 68, of Perry
Richard “Dick” Clark, age 68 of Perry, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines, IA. According to his wishes no services are planned. Memorials will be given to family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Scholarships Available For Preschoolers In Adair County
For families in Adair County with young children going into preschool, there are scholarship opportunities available. 4RKids Early Childhood Iowa is currently accepting applications for preschool scholarships for enrollment in qualified preschools for the 2022-23 school year. The scholarships are available to families in four counties with Dallas, Adair, Madison and Warren and are awarded on a first come, first served basis.
August Lyceum Event in Jefferson Explores “Art and the Meaning of Life”
The next monthly Lyceum event will be happening soon in Jefferson. August’s focus will be on “Art and the Meaning of Life.” Organizers say the event will look into the early cave paintings to today of how human beings have treated art as an essential part of life. Two speakers will discuss the topic, with Joleen Peters, owner of Art on the Fly, and local sculptor and artist David Williamson, who recently completed Arch Alley, the north alleyway of the downtown square in Jefferson and created the sculpture near the Jefferson Library in 1973.
Chad Elliott Will Return To Guthrie Center For Concert
A long time resident of Guthrie Center is coming back to put on a concert for a good cause. The Guthrie County Arts Council has asked Chad Elliot who grew up and graduated high school in Guthrie Center to perform country and blues music. Elliot describes what it means to be asked to come back to his hometown to put on a concert.
Storytimes Are Returning To The Adel Public Library In September
A series of popular activities will be returning to the Adel Public Library in September. The library announced that storytimes are returning next month in the form of multiple programs including Baby and Me Storytime on Tuesdays beginning at 9 a.m. from September 6th to November 29th and is for children ages birth to 24 months and their caregivers.
Iowan Artist Wins 2022 Ring Out for Art Contest
The people have spoken and this year’s Ring Out for Art winner has been announced. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Tower View Team Chair Deb McGinn tells Raccoon Valley Radio, the winner of the annual contest is Hilde DeBruyne of Cumming, Iowa. Her sculpture is entitled, “Flying Home” and it will be on display on the southside of the Greene County Courthouse until next May. The other finalists’ sculptures will be on display until October. For winning the contest, DeBruyne also received $500 as this year’s People’s Choice Award.
Reminder: Rocks And Mineral Discussion Takes Place Tomorrow
For those who would like to learn more about rocks they should join the Dallas County Conservation Board for a fun program tomorrow. Museum Curator with the Forest Park Museum in Perry Pete Malmberg will host a rocks and mineral discussion from 1:30-2 p.m. this Sunday at the museum. Those attending will have the chance to touch various minerals and fossils from around the world.
Downtown Buildings in Jefferson Receive Facelifts
Some of the downtown area buildings in Jefferson continue to get a facelift. City Administrator Mike Palmer tells Raccoon Valley Radio the exterior work on the former AirTemp building on the east side of the downtown square is completed. He says Heritage Insurance is up and running in the north bay and the south bay that was purchased by Philip and Bridgette Heisterkamp still needs the interior to be done before their healthy food and coffee business, Mustard Seed Coffee House, can open.
ADM Travels to Johnston for Scrimmage Tonight
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers football will be playing in their scrimmage this evening when they travel to Johnston to take on the Dragons. The Tigers will be looking to build upon a 7-3 record from a season ago that was able to qualify for the playoffs, but will have to make some adjustments. Johnston put up a rare losing season last year at 4-6, but will have key returners as they will be looking to bounce back this year.
Jefferson Pool Hours to Change
Heads up for those who use the Jefferson Municipal Pool, hours of operation are going to change before it eventually closes for the season. Jefferson Parks and Recreation Director Denny Hammen says the pool will remain open its regular hours through Monday, August 22nd. Then, the pool will only be open for adult lap swim from 11:30am-1pm August 23rd-26th and August 29th-September 2nd. Hammen notes the reason for this change is due to the majority of their lifeguards will be starting school again.
First Remote Worker Grants Awarded in Jefferson
The first two recipients were recently announced for a new grant program in Jefferson. Alyssa Rhoades and Clancy Clawson will be two new Jefferson residents who are the first recipients of the remote worker grant through the Jefferson Wants You Initiative. The grant helps to offset the cost for those who choose to do their work remotely in Jefferson at Gravitate Coworking.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Chad Elliott Musician
Chad Elliot is a musical artist and will have a concert at the Guthrie Center Activity Center to benefit the mural this Sunday at 3pm.
Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval a resolution calling for a special election to issue general obligation loan notes not to exceed $12,685,000 for the purpose of designing, construction, equipping and furnishing a new county jail. Additionally, they will consider for approval a resolution to fix a date for a meeting to propose authorizing a loan agreement to issue essential purpose bonds not to exceed $3.8 million to equip and construct a communication tower and provide radios.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 18, 2022
6:57am: A deputy investigated a missing person report in the 200 block of South 7th Street, Grand Junction. 9:00am: Chanze Bushman 21 of Scranton was booked into the jail to serve a sentence. 9:58am: A deputy investigated a driving complaint on 220th Street near U Avenue. 11:24am: A deputy investigated...
Bardole Elected to Continue to Serve on Iowa Soybean Association Board
A Greene County farmer was recently elected to serve on a state-wide organization. Tim Bardole of Rippey has served on the Iowa Soybean Association for many years, even serving as its president, and was recently elected as an at-large board member. ISA board members are elected for three year terms and they oversee the management and allocation of soybean checkoff and non-checkoff resources.
