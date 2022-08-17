Are you looking for an active, high-energy dog – Pets Fur People has just the one for you. His name is Jake – a two-year-old Blue Heeler. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Jake weighs about 40 pounds and fully vetted. This handsome guy would thrive as a member of an active family. He loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. He likes the companionship of other dogs and is very friendly. Jake will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Jake call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm – closed for lunch 1-2 pm. Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO