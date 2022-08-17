ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

101.5 KNUE

New Chicken Restaurant Hopes to Open Location in Longview, Texas

The one thing that Longview, Texas has lots of is restaurants serving delicious food. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or barbecue there is always a good restaurant, and normally not too far away. But the newest rumor on social media is regarding a restaurant that I have never visited before. There are multiple people on social media commenting that Frenchy’s Chicken is getting ready to open a new location in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
Gilmer Mirror

Pets Fur People Pet of the Week – Jake

Are you looking for an active, high-energy dog – Pets Fur People has just the one for you. His name is Jake – a two-year-old Blue Heeler. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Jake weighs about 40 pounds and fully vetted. This handsome guy would thrive as a member of an active family. He loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. He likes the companionship of other dogs and is very friendly. Jake will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Jake call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm – closed for lunch 1-2 pm. Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Beware Lindale and Tyler, Texas as a Tragic Story is a Free PlayStation 5 Scam

Scammers are basically thieves without physically breaking into your home or car. They will use all kinds of methods to take your money or steal your personal information to be used in another scam. Sadly, even with so many warnings put out there, thousands of people fall victim to a scam every day. One such scam has been going around East Texas over the last week that uses a tragic story to bait you into a too good to be true deal.
LINDALE, TX
CBS19

East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville community is rallying behind a Nichols Intermediate janitor who has been working there since its doors opened 21 years ago. Mr. Jones is beam of laughter wherever he goes. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that Jones is going through a hard time right now.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
101.5 KNUE

One Chinese Buffet Restaurant in Tyler, TX Closed For Good

While I realize there was more than one Chinese buffet restaurant in Tyler, Texas when I heard people talking about Yami Buffet being closed in Tyler, Texas I had to investigate for myself. My wife and I had only visited Yami Buffet one time but we both enjoyed the food quality and variety, but we now know that the restaurant has closed down even if the reader board out front still says they are open.
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

Bethesda Health Clinic talks recent award, service to East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Riaz, Director of Community Affairs with Bethesda Health Clinic, stopped by East Texas Live to talk bout the services they provide and the award recently given to them by Sloan Law Firm. Bethesda Health Clinic is a nonprofit medical and dental clinic that serves...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cattleman’s Classic And Ribeye Roundup

They will hold this year’s Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, Oct. 1, on the downtown plaza. The event features a steak cook-off which will include an expected 40-plus cook team, educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. Cooks have until Sept. 1 to get their entry forms in, and this year there will be a junior cook classification for youth ages 7-17. Go to the Facebook page to learn more.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Mmmmm! Variety of Opinions on Best Chicken Fried Steak Near Tyler, Texas

It was just a few days ago when I saw the question pop up on a popular Tyler, Texas social media page and I expected a lot of responses, but I don’t think I expected over 175+ people chiming in on the best chicken fried steak. It also made me really excited to know that there were so many restaurants in East Texas serving up that always comforting meal of chicken fried steak. With so many responses I had to share the answers with you on where to go when you’re craving a chicken fried steak completely covered in gravy.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, Texas has an Abandoned Building Problem so Money Wanted for Demolition

There are many aspects of Tyler that greatly show off the city's beauty. In the same breath, you can say that there are many aspects of Tyler that can show off how ugly this city can be. When I talk about the ugly portion of Tyler, I am meaning the many abandoned buildings the city has. It is a problem and its coming to the forefront because of how unsafe those buildings have become for both first responders and the homeless that have occupied those buildings.
TYLER, TX
CBS DFW

Bicyclist dead after slamming into semi-trailer on Texas highway

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW,COM) - Roy McCarty, 71, of Palestine was killed after he rode out on his bicycle in front of a truck tractor and struck an attached semi-trailer. It happened on Aug. 18 on US79 one mile southwest of Palestine in Anderson county.Police said the truck driver tried to avoid hitting McCarty by veering to the shoulder of the roadway. But McCarty still managed to hit the semi-trailer. Police haven't yet determined why McCarty was riding his bike on the roadway. The driver of the truck tractor, John Looney, 51, of Buffalo was not injured.The investigation is on-going. 
PALESTINE, TX
ketk.com

KETK GIVES BACK: White Oak Police Department

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the White Oak Police Department on Thursday for their service to the community. Police Chief Terry Roach said he wouldn’t be here without his team, and that he couldn’t ask for a better group of men and women to work with.
WHITE OAK, TX
101.5 KNUE

Here is the 600+ Acre Farm You Need in Chandler, Texas

As I was scrolling through property listings that are completely out of my price range I found a farm in Chandler, Texas that is huge, beautiful, and currently for sale. While owning this property would be a dream come true, it’s hard to dream this big when there is a price tag on the farm that is currently at $17,000,000. You could have a lot of fun here but even for us that don’t have the money to purchase the property it is still lots of fun looking at the amazing photos.
CHANDLER, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler program allows employees to bring babies to work

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to support their employees, the City of Tyler is allowing parents to bring their babies to work. The pilot program is designed to support employees of working families with the transition to parenthood by allowing them to bring their infant children to work with them until they are about six months old.
TYLER, TX

