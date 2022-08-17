Read full article on original website
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. Ruby Abarca, the restaurant owner has grown to three successful businesses, she started out with only $21.00 while selling food out of her home.
New Chicken Restaurant Hopes to Open Location in Longview, Texas
The one thing that Longview, Texas has lots of is restaurants serving delicious food. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or barbecue there is always a good restaurant, and normally not too far away. But the newest rumor on social media is regarding a restaurant that I have never visited before. There are multiple people on social media commenting that Frenchy’s Chicken is getting ready to open a new location in Longview.
ketk.com
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Cushing was named after Edward Benjamin Cushing
CUSHING, Texas (KETK) – KETK’s Neal Barton saluted another small town. This time it was Cushing. The town was founded in 1902, and the Texas and New Orleans railroad would soon be built through the area. A post office opened that same year, and the town was plotted...
Gilmer Mirror
Pets Fur People Pet of the Week – Jake
Are you looking for an active, high-energy dog – Pets Fur People has just the one for you. His name is Jake – a two-year-old Blue Heeler. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Jake weighs about 40 pounds and fully vetted. This handsome guy would thrive as a member of an active family. He loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. He likes the companionship of other dogs and is very friendly. Jake will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Jake call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm – closed for lunch 1-2 pm. Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
One East Texas Prison Approves a New Program Pairing At-Risk Dogs with Inmates
Dogs don't judge us and they're much more easier to talk to than most humans. Dogs are special. A great new program has been approved by the Rusk County Commissioners Court that will soon see inmates in Henderson, TX paired with at-risk dogs. “As a result, they have an increase...
Almost 50 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Cherokee County. Can You Help?
Last Tuesday, an East Texas Non Profit that seeks to help and find homes for animals around the area posted an urgent plea on their Facebook page regarding close to 50 dogs that were rescued from a Cherokee County, Texas puppy mill. The owners of the puppy mill are "elderly...
Beware Lindale and Tyler, Texas as a Tragic Story is a Free PlayStation 5 Scam
Scammers are basically thieves without physically breaking into your home or car. They will use all kinds of methods to take your money or steal your personal information to be used in another scam. Sadly, even with so many warnings put out there, thousands of people fall victim to a scam every day. One such scam has been going around East Texas over the last week that uses a tragic story to bait you into a too good to be true deal.
East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville community is rallying behind a Nichols Intermediate janitor who has been working there since its doors opened 21 years ago. Mr. Jones is beam of laughter wherever he goes. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that Jones is going through a hard time right now.
One Chinese Buffet Restaurant in Tyler, TX Closed For Good
While I realize there was more than one Chinese buffet restaurant in Tyler, Texas when I heard people talking about Yami Buffet being closed in Tyler, Texas I had to investigate for myself. My wife and I had only visited Yami Buffet one time but we both enjoyed the food quality and variety, but we now know that the restaurant has closed down even if the reader board out front still says they are open.
ketk.com
Bethesda Health Clinic talks recent award, service to East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Riaz, Director of Community Affairs with Bethesda Health Clinic, stopped by East Texas Live to talk bout the services they provide and the award recently given to them by Sloan Law Firm. Bethesda Health Clinic is a nonprofit medical and dental clinic that serves...
easttexasradio.com
Cattleman’s Classic And Ribeye Roundup
They will hold this year’s Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, Oct. 1, on the downtown plaza. The event features a steak cook-off which will include an expected 40-plus cook team, educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. Cooks have until Sept. 1 to get their entry forms in, and this year there will be a junior cook classification for youth ages 7-17. Go to the Facebook page to learn more.
Mmmmm! Variety of Opinions on Best Chicken Fried Steak Near Tyler, Texas
It was just a few days ago when I saw the question pop up on a popular Tyler, Texas social media page and I expected a lot of responses, but I don’t think I expected over 175+ people chiming in on the best chicken fried steak. It also made me really excited to know that there were so many restaurants in East Texas serving up that always comforting meal of chicken fried steak. With so many responses I had to share the answers with you on where to go when you’re craving a chicken fried steak completely covered in gravy.
Tyler, Texas has an Abandoned Building Problem so Money Wanted for Demolition
There are many aspects of Tyler that greatly show off the city's beauty. In the same breath, you can say that there are many aspects of Tyler that can show off how ugly this city can be. When I talk about the ugly portion of Tyler, I am meaning the many abandoned buildings the city has. It is a problem and its coming to the forefront because of how unsafe those buildings have become for both first responders and the homeless that have occupied those buildings.
Bicyclist dead after slamming into semi-trailer on Texas highway
CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW,COM) - Roy McCarty, 71, of Palestine was killed after he rode out on his bicycle in front of a truck tractor and struck an attached semi-trailer. It happened on Aug. 18 on US79 one mile southwest of Palestine in Anderson county.Police said the truck driver tried to avoid hitting McCarty by veering to the shoulder of the roadway. But McCarty still managed to hit the semi-trailer. Police haven't yet determined why McCarty was riding his bike on the roadway. The driver of the truck tractor, John Looney, 51, of Buffalo was not injured.The investigation is on-going.
ketk.com
KETK GIVES BACK: White Oak Police Department
WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the White Oak Police Department on Thursday for their service to the community. Police Chief Terry Roach said he wouldn’t be here without his team, and that he couldn’t ask for a better group of men and women to work with.
Here is the 600+ Acre Farm You Need in Chandler, Texas
As I was scrolling through property listings that are completely out of my price range I found a farm in Chandler, Texas that is huge, beautiful, and currently for sale. While owning this property would be a dream come true, it’s hard to dream this big when there is a price tag on the farm that is currently at $17,000,000. You could have a lot of fun here but even for us that don’t have the money to purchase the property it is still lots of fun looking at the amazing photos.
Rivals Whitehouse and Lindale square off in the final scrimmage of 2022
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — We are just one week away from high school football in East Texas, and on Thursday night, the Lindale Eagles hosted Whitehouse in one final scrimmage before the season kicks off. Whitehouse will start their season on Friday, August 26th at home against North Forney, while Lindale will be on the […]
Jarad L. Kent of Tyler, Texas listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America 2023
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. Jarad Kent joined the Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker back in January 2022 when they opened up office space here in Tyler with Matt Rowan. Their office is in the Regions Bank building in downtown Tyler. They are technically a satellite office of the Dallas office.
Longview finishes fall camp hosting a scrimmage with Texas High
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Once again, expectations are high for the Longview Lobos in 2022, and on Thursday night, they welcomed the Tigers from Texas High into Lobo Stadium for an intrasquad scrimmage. Longview will start the regular season on the road against McKinney Boyd, while Texas High will take on Frisco Lone Star at […]
KLTV
City of Tyler program allows employees to bring babies to work
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to support their employees, the City of Tyler is allowing parents to bring their babies to work. The pilot program is designed to support employees of working families with the transition to parenthood by allowing them to bring their infant children to work with them until they are about six months old.
