Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
Paige Spiranac Has 3-Word Reaction To Viral Mike Tomlin Story
Paige Spiranac is a big fan of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Spiranac saw the story that Jay Glazer posted about Tomlin and only needed three words to describe how she was feeling. "I love Tomlin," Spiranac tweeted. According to Glazer, Tomlin saw some kids fighting in the street...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target
The Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, per Ian Rapoport. Robinson’s presence on the roster presents Lamar Jackson and the offensive team with much-needed depth. There have been questions surrounding Baltimore’s receiving core so adding someone like Robinson could end up being a sneaky good move in the long run. Robinson […] The post Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Browns QB Robert Griffin III blasts Roger Goodell, NFL amid Deshaun Watson suspension
Current NFL players haven’t exactly come out in droves to support league-mandated discipline of embattled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, credibly accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women. One prominent former signal-caller, though, is resolute in his opinion the NFL’s finalized suspension of Watson isn’t nearly big enough punishment given gravity of the allegations against him.
Gio is done with Saquon Barkley: 'We've seen enough of it already'
Saquon Barkley is seemingly fed up with his critics, but Gio seems to be fed up with the Barkley era in New York: ‘We’ve seen enough of it already.’
Green Bay Packers preseason star Romeo Doubs a compelling Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate
Impact rookies can come from anywhere. Players who didn’t come off the board until day two or day three emerge
RELATED PEOPLE
Hot Clicks: Corral Goes Down, Belichick on Carolina's Direction, TE Interested in Panthers? + More
Recapping some of the best from the past week.
The NFL Team That Loses the Most Money on Empty Seats
A recent analysis reveals how much each NFL team would have received if all its seats were filled each game.
FOX Sports
Key Cowboys storylines in second preseason game include gunslinger QB
LOS ANGELES — Hopefully the second go-around will be a little more fun. Even by preseason standards, last weekend's 17-7 slog in Denver was a bummer for the Cowboys. Expectations for clean football should always be low when the backups are playing, but 17 penalties and one touchdown is a miserable night of football by any objective measure.
NBC Sports
Panthers coach won't rule out cutting Robinson after Wilkerson hit
Carolina Panthers safety Kenny Robinson's behavior during joint practices with the New England Patriots could ultimately cost him a roster spot. Robinson was ejected from both Tuesday and Wednesday's practices. His ejection on Tuesday was due to his involvement in a brawl between the two teams. On Wednesday, he was booted from practice for laying a vicious hit on Kristian Wilkerson during a kickoff drill and standing over the injured Patriots wide receiver.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Mike McDaniel Told Dolphins GM About Tyreek Hill Trade
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel might be an innovative offensive mind, but he's not a particularly great negotiator. During an interview on "The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz," McDaniel revealed his initial reaction to finding out that Miami had interest in acquiring Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Quinn Ewers named new Texas starting quarterback
With the college football season right around the corner, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has made a monster decision: he has his starting quarterback all set to take the field for the team's Week 1 showdown. That would be QB Quinn Ewers. This annoucement has been expected for a while...
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Scout Reveals Major X-Factor For Raiders In 2022
After all of the hurdles that the Las Vegas Raiders had to overcome during the 2021 season, they are looking to take that positive momentum and build on it in 2022. The team battled injuries, a head coaching change and off-the-field issues yet still qualified for the postseason. While their...
AthlonSports.com
New York Giants Place Veteran Wide Receiver On Season-Ending Injured Reserve
The New York Giants made an unfortunate roster move this Friday afternoon. The NFC East franchise has placed veteran wide receiver Robert Foster on the injured reserve. That means his season is over. Anytime a player is placed on the injured reserve during training camp it automatically ends their season....
12up
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
12up's News Break profilehttps://www.12up.com/
Comments / 0