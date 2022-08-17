ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
NFL
FanSided

Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Miami, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
ClutchPoints

Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, per Ian Rapoport. Robinson’s presence on the roster presents Lamar Jackson and the offensive team with much-needed depth. There have been questions surrounding Baltimore’s receiving core so adding someone like Robinson could end up being a sneaky good move in the long run. Robinson […] The post Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Robert Griffin III blasts Roger Goodell, NFL amid Deshaun Watson suspension

Current NFL players haven’t exactly come out in droves to support league-mandated discipline of embattled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, credibly accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women. One prominent former signal-caller, though, is resolute in his opinion the NFL’s finalized suspension of Watson isn’t nearly big enough punishment given gravity of the allegations against him.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
FOX Sports

Key Cowboys storylines in second preseason game include gunslinger QB

LOS ANGELES — Hopefully the second go-around will be a little more fun. Even by preseason standards, last weekend's 17-7 slog in Denver was a bummer for the Cowboys. Expectations for clean football should always be low when the backups are playing, but 17 penalties and one touchdown is a miserable night of football by any objective measure.
NFL
NBC Sports

Panthers coach won't rule out cutting Robinson after Wilkerson hit

Carolina Panthers safety Kenny Robinson's behavior during joint practices with the New England Patriots could ultimately cost him a roster spot. Robinson was ejected from both Tuesday and Wednesday's practices. His ejection on Tuesday was due to his involvement in a brawl between the two teams. On Wednesday, he was booted from practice for laying a vicious hit on Kristian Wilkerson during a kickoff drill and standing over the injured Patriots wide receiver.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports#Kansas City Chiefs#The Miami Dolphins
The Spun

What Mike McDaniel Told Dolphins GM About Tyreek Hill Trade

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel might be an innovative offensive mind, but he's not a particularly great negotiator. During an interview on "The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz," McDaniel revealed his initial reaction to finding out that Miami had interest in acquiring Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
12up

Quinn Ewers named new Texas starting quarterback

With the college football season right around the corner, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has made a monster decision: he has his starting quarterback all set to take the field for the team's Week 1 showdown. That would be QB Quinn Ewers. This annoucement has been expected for a while...
AUSTIN, TX
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Scout Reveals Major X-Factor For Raiders In 2022

After all of the hurdles that the Las Vegas Raiders had to overcome during the 2021 season, they are looking to take that positive momentum and build on it in 2022. The team battled injuries, a head coaching change and off-the-field issues yet still qualified for the postseason. While their...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

New York Giants Place Veteran Wide Receiver On Season-Ending Injured Reserve

The New York Giants made an unfortunate roster move this Friday afternoon. The NFC East franchise has placed veteran wide receiver Robert Foster on the injured reserve. That means his season is over. Anytime a player is placed on the injured reserve during training camp it automatically ends their season....
NFL
12up

12up

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

12up's News Break profile

 https://www.12up.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy