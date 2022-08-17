ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
FOX Carolina

Months long investigation leads to arrest of vape shop thief, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested for several Upstate burglaries after a months-long investigation. Deputies said the robberies stem back from early June when John Edgar Okdie used to break a lock on the Powdersville Tobacco and Vapor store along Highway 153, and stole money from the business.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man killed in Spartanburg Co. crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died after a crash on Friday. The coroner was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where 78-year-old Ronald Sposato passed away. Sposato was involved in a collision on Highway 9 in Boiling...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Four injured during overnight shooting in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured four people near Grove Street overnight. Officers said they responded to the scene just after 2:00 a.m. to investigate reported gunshots. When officers arrived, they discovered that found people had been shot. According to officers, three of the victims are in stable condition, and one is still being treated.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Pedestrian dies in crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Saturday evening following a crash in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 10 p.m. on SC Highway 49 near Eagle Road. Troopers said the pedestrian was attempting to cross the highway when they were hit by a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck. […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for woman accused of breaking into Asheville business

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a business on Sweeten Creek Road in May. Officers said the suspect, 36-year-old Carmen Opal Rumfelt, has open warrants for Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies woman who shot self during traffic stop in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who shot herself during a traffic stop on Thursday. The coroner said 24-year-old Taylor Marie Brown of Southwest Covington, Georgia was found in the seat of her car with a gunshot wound to the head after the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greer Police Department hosts Upstate memorial softball tournament

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department is hosting the 11th Annual Upstate SC Law Enforcement Memorial Softball Tournament on Saturday, August 20. Officers said the tournament’s goal is to support the families of fallen officers from the Upstate. This annual event draws teams from law enforcement...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Pedestrian dead after crash involving 3 vehicles in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles. Troopers said the crash happened at 9:50 a.m. in Taylors on Legrae Court. According to troopers, a Honda SUV was traveling north on private property when the SUV side-swiped...
TAYLORS, SC
my40.tv

3 of 4 injured in downtown Asheville shooting out of the hospital

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three of the four people injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Asheville have been released from the hospital, police say. Police say they received a call about a gun discharge just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Grove Street. They say four people...
ASHEVILLE, NC

