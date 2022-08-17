Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
1 arrested after fleeing from deputies, crashing in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person is in custody after they fled from deputies and crashed on Saturday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to an isolated incident on Knight Road just after 2 p.m. They said the suspect fled the scene in...
Suspect crashes vehicle after fleeing from scene in Greenville Co.
A suspect crashed their vehicle after fleeing from a scene in Piedmont.
WYFF4.com
Coroner, deputies release name, new information about deadly SUV standoff
GREENVILLE, S.C. — (Above video was published Thursday at 11 p.m.) Greenville County's deputies and the coroner's office released new information Friday about a traffic stop that turned into a deadly standoff with a woman in an SUV. Senior Deputy Coroner Sheldon England identified the victim as Taylor Marie...
Pedestrian killed in Greenville County weekend crash
A pedestrian is dead following a weekend crash in Greenville County. The crash happened just before 10AM Saturday morning on Legrae Court in Taylors.
Deputies locate missing woman in Henderson Co.
The missing Hendersonville woman was found safe, according to deputies.
FOX Carolina
Months long investigation leads to arrest of vape shop thief, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested for several Upstate burglaries after a months-long investigation. Deputies said the robberies stem back from early June when John Edgar Okdie used to break a lock on the Powdersville Tobacco and Vapor store along Highway 153, and stole money from the business.
FOX Carolina
Man killed in Spartanburg Co. crash
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died after a crash on Friday. The coroner was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where 78-year-old Ronald Sposato passed away. Sposato was involved in a collision on Highway 9 in Boiling...
FOX Carolina
Four injured during overnight shooting in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured four people near Grove Street overnight. Officers said they responded to the scene just after 2:00 a.m. to investigate reported gunshots. When officers arrived, they discovered that found people had been shot. According to officers, three of the victims are in stable condition, and one is still being treated.
Pedestrian dies in crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Saturday evening following a crash in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 10 p.m. on SC Highway 49 near Eagle Road. Troopers said the pedestrian was attempting to cross the highway when they were hit by a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck. […]
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit while trying to cross Upstate highway
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the person who died on Saturday night after being hit by a pickup truck on South Carolina Highway 49. South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers said the crash happened around 8:08 p.m. near Eagle Road. According to troopers,...
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for woman accused of breaking into Asheville business
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a business on Sweeten Creek Road in May. Officers said the suspect, 36-year-old Carmen Opal Rumfelt, has open warrants for Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering,...
1 dead following stand-off at McDonald’s in Greenville
A stand-off shut down White Horse and surrounding roads after gunshots were heard during a traffic stop.
WYFF4.com
A woman is dead following a traffic stop at a McDonald's in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is dead following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon at a McDonald's in Greenville County, according to Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis with Greenville County Coroner's Office. The woman is in her 20s and is believed to be from Georgia, Ellis said. According to Ellis,...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies woman who shot self during traffic stop in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who shot herself during a traffic stop on Thursday. The coroner said 24-year-old Taylor Marie Brown of Southwest Covington, Georgia was found in the seat of her car with a gunshot wound to the head after the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian dead following Upstate crash involving 3 vehicles, troopers say
TAYLORS, S.C. — A pedestrian is dead following a crash involving three vehicles. That's according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened Saturday morning on Legrae Court. They said a Honda SUV was traveling on private property and sideswiped a parked car. Troopers said that SUV...
Woman who committed suicide at Upstate Mcdonald's identified
The identity of the woman who fatally shot herself in the parking lot of a Greenville McDonald’s has been revealed. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as, 24 year old Taylor Marie Brown of Covington, Georgia.
FOX Carolina
Greer Police Department hosts Upstate memorial softball tournament
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department is hosting the 11th Annual Upstate SC Law Enforcement Memorial Softball Tournament on Saturday, August 20. Officers said the tournament’s goal is to support the families of fallen officers from the Upstate. This annual event draws teams from law enforcement...
Spartanburg Co. driver pleads guilty to DUI involving death
Spartanburg County Solicitor's Office says the Spartanburg driver who killed one, and critically injured another, in a head-on-collision has pleaded guilty.
FOX Carolina
Pedestrian dead after crash involving 3 vehicles in Taylors
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles. Troopers said the crash happened at 9:50 a.m. in Taylors on Legrae Court. According to troopers, a Honda SUV was traveling north on private property when the SUV side-swiped...
my40.tv
3 of 4 injured in downtown Asheville shooting out of the hospital
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three of the four people injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Asheville have been released from the hospital, police say. Police say they received a call about a gun discharge just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Grove Street. They say four people...
