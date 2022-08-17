‘Someone snatched his life’: Reward increased to $13,000 for tips related to Rashaud Fields’ murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A $13,000 reward is now being offered in the search for Rashaud Fields’ killer.

The 18-year-old Raines High School football standout was murdered just hours after receiving his diploma in May. Rashaud had a full scholarship to play football at Keiser University in Fort Lauderdale.

A press conference was held Wednesday morning with Attorney John Phillips, who represents the family.

“I had a bright son who had a bright future,” mother Janice Fields said. “He wanted to be in the NFL one day.”

She’s begging anyone with information to speak up.

“Someone snatched his life,” Janice said. “They literally snatched his life.”

The Law Offices of Phillips and Hunt have now offered a $10,000 reward for any tip that leads to a conviction or a plea bargain. First Coast Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward.

“This is not just a loss for the Fields family. This is a killer that is out on the street,” attorney John Phillips said.

Phillips said as school starts back up, people could start talking.

“While you’re at school, while you’re talking, while you’re parenting…do more,” Phillips said.

The shooting happened in the Highlands neighborhood on Pine Estates Road on May 23 of this year. Now, three months later, family members say they will not stop fighting for justice.

“We will do this if we do have to do this the rest of our lives until we find a killer,” uncle Stanley McAllister said.

Rashaud’s family will be at Keiser University on Oct. 1 to celebrate his life. That would have been his first home football game.

A billboard remains at Carnation Road and Edgewood Avenue in honor of Rashaud.

“Put yourself in this seat – what would you want someone to do?” McAllister asked.

The family’s attorney said JSO is processing evidence with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and they are on the hunt for the killer and possible associates

“I just beg you all, if you know something to please, please, I’m begging you all to say something,” Janice said.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or Phillips & Hunt, the family’s civil lawyers, at (904) 444-4444.

