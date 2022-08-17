ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Historic opening day for Canyon ISD’s new West Plains High School

By Roushell Hamilton, Jr.
 3 days ago

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s the start of some big things down in Canyon ISD.

“I’m excited, lots of energy,” said West Plains High School Principal Eric Gomez. “Little sleep plan for this for, you know, months and months.”

It’s the historic opening of Canyon Independent School District’s newest school, West Plains High, home of the Wolves.

“Today starts traditions, because the students walking through the doors set the legacy, set the culture,” Gomez said.

Part of that culture is giving kids every resource to be successful.

“The same career and technology programs that our other high schools have,” said Dr. Darrell Flusche, Superintendent of CISD. “There’s a health sciences academy, there’s construction technology area for wood, wood trades, and others. There’s also manufacturing academy, as well as an ag program.”

Dr. Flusche told us it took five years of planning and construction to get this day, with student input incorporated into the design.

“They said they’d like to have an outdoor courtyard and outdoor learning space. They asked about having collaboration spaces within the building and inside the roof, so that they can work on projects as groups,” he said.

Also of a top concern, student safety.

“We’ll have a school resource officer on staff full time. Our schools have a secure entrance, we have cameras in numerous places around the building so that we have the ability to identify anything of concern that could occur on the cameras, our doors are locked on the outside areas of all of our facility,” Dr. Flusche explaine.

Principal Gomez summed up the excitement in a few words, “go Wolves!”.

For more information about West Plains High School, click here.

