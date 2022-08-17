ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

Serial robbery suspect arrested, accused in fatal Española Blake’s Lotaburger shooting

By Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qD4aW_0hKqwJnz00

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A manhunt in northern New Mexico has ended with the arrest of a suspect connected to multiple armed robberies and the fatal shooting of a restaurant employee in Española. In an update Wednesday evening, Española Police said Ricky Martinez, 31, was arrested.

Martinez is a suspect in as many as nine armed robberies across Española, Santa Fe and Taos, and a fatal shooting at a Blake’s Lotaburger Tuesday night. According to a Facebook post from the Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office, Martinez was captured by local and federal authorities, and was “hiding out in Santa Fe County.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4exk35_0hKqwJnz00
Ricky Martinez, 31, was arrested by local and federal law enforcement Tuesday night. (Click photo for larger version)

Martinez was the subject of a CrimeStoppers bulletin sent out around 8:16 p.m. Tuesday, roughly one hour before the fatal shooting is said to have occurred at the Blake’s restaurant at 206 Paseo de Oñate, next to the town’s Plaza. Española Police says that robbery took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police look for man accused of pulling gun over wrong order

At some point during the robbery, police say Martinez shot the victim, a Blake’s Lotaburger employee. Friends have identified the victim as a man named Cypress Garcia.

“Tragically, last night, it resulted in the death of one of our community members,” Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia said of the shooting. “What we’re dealing with here is a violent individual, who, in these series of crimes, [has] escalated his behavior up to the point where he actually took the life, tragically, of somebody who was just at their job, trying to [work.]”

Friends describe the victim, Garcia, as a kind, friendly, amazing person who would “give you the shirt off of his back.” Garcia is said to have graduated from Española Valley High School in 2020. Friends also told KRQE News 13 that they are “in shock” and still “trying to process what happened. A GoFundMe page has been set up in Garcia’s name.

Story continues below

Española Police believe Ricky Martinez is the suspect in seven armed robberies in the city. The two other robberies Martinez is thought to be involved in happened in Santa Fe and Taos. Police say Martinez had a federal warrant for his arrest. He was also recently released from prison.

“In each of the armed robberies, he’s brandished a weapon,” Chief Garcia said. “As the robberies continued, he fired gunshots at four of [the robberies].”

Chief Garcia told KRQE News 13 Tuesday that another person had been arrested in connection to at least one of the armed robberies. Garcia didn’t release the name of that suspect.

Criminal History

KRQE News 13 previously reported on Ricky Martinez in 2019 when he escaped from the Española hospital . At the time, Martinez was in custody and being treated for an infection. He was arrested a month later after a SWAT standoff in Chimayo.

Before that, he fled and rammed a vehicle into Sheriff James Lujan while allegedly committing burglaries. He also escaped from the jail in Tierra Amarilla in 2018, and committed a series of burglaries and batteries.

Martinez also beat a man on the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo. Online court documents show the District Attorney’s Office worked with federal prosecutors on a plea deal that sent Martinez to federal prison for three years for 14 cases. According to court documents, it appears he was released this past May.

Blakes Lottaburger issued the following statement :

We are heartbroken by the loss of a Blake’s Lotaburger team member last night in a shooting at our Española store. Our focus now, and moving forward, is supporting our employees and their families. We have been reaching out to our employees to offer support and assistance as well as arranging grief counseling.

We understand that authorities have identified the suspect and we are fully cooperating as the investigation continues.

Words cannot express how we feel in losing one of our own.

Brian Rule, President, Blake’s Lotaburger
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

Julie Garcia
7d ago

This so heartbreaking, an innocent life taken in what could of possibly been prevented. This guy has been robbing places all over Espanola pretty much daily for a couple of weeks. Only ones aware of him& robberies is pretty much people who have FB. The rest of the community had no clue. Why? No alerts from city, nothing. other city's have robbers & their on news right away. An innocent life taken lastnight still no word from Mayor etc.again info posted on FB by the community. Espanola is a small town, makes me wonder how he's robbed so many businesses in such a short amount of time. There's more than enough law enforcement to be stationed around town& still answer calls & patrol. Finally after I'm assuming community outrage the Mayor issues brief statement which I won't say my opinion. Media is alerting people now, which I wouldn't doubt they were alerted by a frustrated community. The city should of alerted them to warn people and be on the lookout &report if anyone has seen him.

Reply
12
Related
Rio Grande Sun

More Details Emerge of Lotaburger Shooting

New details continue to emerge in the Aug. 16 attempted robbery and nighttime shooting of Cypress Garcia, 22, of Española, who was shot to death as he worked the cash register at Blake’s Lotaburger. The prime suspect in the shooting, Ricky Martinez, Jr., 31, remains in custody charged with three area robberies but still not charged in the murder.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of threatening Santa Fe hotel workers with knife

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for threatening hotel workers. According to the criminal complaint, a hotel worker at the Double Tree in Santa Fe says they found 40-year-old Brandon Broderick passed out in the elevator last Thursday. The employee asked Broderick whether he needed help, and he pulled out a knife. Police […]
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Ola#Violent Crime#Krqe#Espa Ola Police#Santa Fe#Crimestoppers#Paseo De O Ate
KRQE News 13

Woman with long criminal history charged with murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who has been in and out of jail for years is back behind bars, being charged with murder. Reyanon Duncan has a criminal record that dates back to 2006 with offenses including auto theft, drugs, burglary, child abuse and identity theft. Investigators are now saying Duncan and others invaded […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP identify victim in fatal motorcycle crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police released information about a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Tuesday evening. The motorcycle rear-ended the back of a tractor-trailer and hit another vehicle while trying to pass between the two in-between lanes. Story continues below. Albuquerque: More homeless encampments pop...
ACCIDENTS
KRQE News 13

Prosecutors want man accused in fatal DUI crash to remain in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a rare move, prosecutors are asking a judge to reconsider and hold a dangerous suspect behind bars until trial. Omar Martinez is accused of killing two people in a crash while driving high on fentanyl and then hiding from officers once an arrest warrant was issued. Prosecutors believe his mother got up on the stand and lied on her son’s behalf.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating South Valley shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Coors and Blake. The individual involved in the shooting was taken to UNM Hospital and is in stable condition. Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

Woman shot and killed, APD officers witness shooting downtown

Albuquerque police are looking for a man who they say shot and killed a woman in front of officers early Monday morning near Second Street and Central SW. Authorities say at least one officer fired on the shooter after he killed the woman, but the suspect was not struck. Officers...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Teen who shot at pregnant woman pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen who shot a pregnant girl at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex pleaded guilty Wednesday. Adam Herrera was 15 years old when he and three others began harassing 17-year-old Karla Malagon and her family at the apartment complex off Kathryn and Louisiana in May of 2022.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man faces multiple rape charges in three counties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of molesting a young relative 20 years ago is accused of striking again. He is facing charges in three different counties involving another girl. His first alleged victim, Melanie Sandoval, says she’s hoping he can finally be stopped. “I want them...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two New Mexico women accused of beating, chaining children to bed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico woman are facing a long list of child abuse charges, the women are accused of beating and chaining up children in their care. Six children between five and 16-years-old were living in the Texico home with Jayme Kushman and Jamie Sena. The children included Sena’s children, Kushman’s family members […]
TEXICO, NM
KRQE News 13

Teen convicted of killing J.B. White appeals conviction

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Estevan Montoya, the teen who killed high school basketball star J.B. White, is appealing his conviction. Montoya was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for killing White at a house party near Santa Fe in August 2020. Montoya shot and killed White during a fight at a house […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men faces new charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man named as the prime suspect in the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque is facing new charges. According to online court records, Muhammed Syed, 51, has been indicted on three counts of first degree murder, tied to killings of Aftab Hussein, 41; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27; and Naeem Hussain, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sentencing in Victoria Martens case scheduled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fabian Gonzales and Michelle Martens will be sentenced for their roles in the murder of 10-year-old Victoria Martens in October. Both Gonzales and Martens will face a judge on Oct. 27. In August 2016, police found Victoria Marten’s remains burning in the bathtub of an apartment near Golf Course and Irving. Earlier this […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy