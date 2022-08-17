Dr. Oz’s campaign for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat isn’t looking too hot—even Donald Trump doesn’t think so, according to anonymous sources who spoke with Rolling Stone. There doesn’t appear to be any more TV star-to-TV star solidarity between the pair. Sources told the magazine that Trump has been shocked at how poorly Oz has been doing in the polls against John Fetterman, and believes Oz’s efforts to promote his campaign have been “lousy.” One source said Trump has been wondering if endorsing Oz was the right move. “President Trump was best served at the minimum staying neutral in the primary,” Sam Nunberg, a former Trump adviser, told Rolling Stone. “Instead, he wholeheartedly endorsed one of the most flawed candidates the Republicans have nationally nominated.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO