Daily Beast
Not Even Trump Has Faith in Dr. Oz’s ‘Lousy’ Senate Campaign Anymore
Dr. Oz’s campaign for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat isn’t looking too hot—even Donald Trump doesn’t think so, according to anonymous sources who spoke with Rolling Stone. There doesn’t appear to be any more TV star-to-TV star solidarity between the pair. Sources told the magazine that Trump has been shocked at how poorly Oz has been doing in the polls against John Fetterman, and believes Oz’s efforts to promote his campaign have been “lousy.” One source said Trump has been wondering if endorsing Oz was the right move. “President Trump was best served at the minimum staying neutral in the primary,” Sam Nunberg, a former Trump adviser, told Rolling Stone. “Instead, he wholeheartedly endorsed one of the most flawed candidates the Republicans have nationally nominated.”
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Daily Beast
Alex Jones Dumps Trump for Ron DeSantis, Who Is ‘Way Better’
Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he has found “someone way better” than former President Donald Trump to support for president in 2024: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The InfoWars host and “Stop the Steal” advocate announced on his broadcast this week that he had “pigheadedly” supported the twice-impeached...
Texas GOP congressman says Mar-a-Lago search reflects 'long history of loss of credibility' at DOJ under Democrats
Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas on Sunday criticized the Department of Justice for executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump's Florida home earlier this month, calling it "a very unprecedented measure."
Daily Beast
Dem Candidate Pisses Off Party Elders With Abortion Tweet
Less than a week out from her high-stakes primary election, progressive New York state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi is tripling down on her assertion that members of Congress “past child-bearing age” are too old to effectively fight for abortion rights. The comment, on Twitter in July, gained minimal traction...
Daily Beast
Americans Are Dangerously Divided (And Not Just Over Trump)
Is America coming apart at the seams? A new Generation Lab poll of rising college sophomores conducted for NBC News confirms that young Americans are segregating themselves along partisan lines. And as Axios notes, 46 percent of respondents “said they would probably/definitely not room with someone who supported the opposing...
Daily Beast
The New York Primary That’s Turned Into a ‘Horror Show’
It took an off-the-cuff tweet from a California congressman to encapsulate how ugly New York City’s most contested Democratic primary has become. Last week, Daniel Goldman, a leading contender to win Tuesday’s primary in New York’s 10th Congressional District, tweeted out an ad touting his top qualification for office: his experience as House Democrats’ lead counsel during the 2019 impeachment of Donald Trump.
