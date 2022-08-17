Read full article on original website
Get Well Launches Monkeypox Digital Care Management Plan
– Get Well releases a new monkeypox digital care management plan. This is the first digital care plan for monkeypox to be released in the industry. – Get Well’s monkeypox symptom monitoring tool, which is available now, is designed to help manage and slow the spread of the virus. It enables patients or clinicians exposed to the virus to effectively monitor their symptoms from home, allowing providers to triage patients to the right setting of care when and if symptoms escalate.
Nuance & Covera Launches Nationwide Radiology Quality Care
– Covera Health, Inc. and Nuance Communications, Inc., today introduced the Quality Care Collaborative (QCC), the first national program that brings together payers, providers, and self-insured employers to support radiology quality improvement initiatives at scale. – The QCC joins Covera’s clinical intelligence platform and Nuance’s Precision Imaging Network™ to enable...
FundamentalVR Raises $20M for VR Surgical Simulation Platform
– FundamentalVR has raised an additional $20M to significantly accelerate medical skill-transfer and increase surgical proficiency through its world-leading medical simulation platform, Fundamental Surgery. – The funding was led by EQT Life Sciences investing from the LSP Health Economics Fund 2 and joined by prior investors Downing Ventures. The new...
H1 Launches AI-Powered and Evidence-Based Interactions
– H1, launches an update to its flagship product, HCP Universe, the daily resource for global medical affairs and medical science liaison (MSL) teams. – New features include a mobile app, Next-gen Smart Search capabilities built on an expansive knowledge graph, out-of-the-box insights tailored to inform MSL and Headquarter decisioning, and AI-powered notifications to improve and accelerate quality HCP engagement.
Digital Front Doors Create Personalized Patient Experience
Heightened patient expectations are changing the way healthcare services are delivered, from the way patients receive care to the way they pay for services and manage their conditions. A need for greater patient-centricity is changing the way payers, providers, and healthcare services organizations do business. The digital front door is an ecosystem of technologies patients use to engage with healthcare, starting from when they detect symptoms, to when they pay or receive post-appointment care. This can be anything from finding care, booking appointment and completing forms online, to availing of telehealth services and digital billing. It is a way to provide better guided care in an easy and accessible manner. By looking closely at the customer journey, healthcare providers can better leverage data and modern technologies to provide greater convenience and better care for their patients.
Velatura Services Selected for Amazon Web Services Health Equity Initiative
– Velatura Services (Velatura) today announced that it has been selected as part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative, a $40M, three-year commitment supporting organizations that are developing solutions to advance health equity. – Participation in the initiative will enhance Velatura’s efforts to provide essential data management...
Astellas Pharma Selects Verizon to Transform Global Network
– Verizon Business has announced that it has been selected to build and manage Astellas Pharma Inc’s (Astellas) global network infrastructure. – Today’s announcement builds on the company’s network-as-a-service foundation and supports its private networks, mobile edge compute and business solutions vectors of growth. The Japanese multinational...
Abridge Secures $12.5M to Power AI-Powered Medical Conversations
– Abridge, the leader in medical conversation artificial intelligence (AI), today announced an oversubscribed $12.5M Series A-1 led by Wittington Ventures. – The round also had participation from all existing investors including Union Square Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Pillar Venture Capital, and UPMC Enterprises, and new investors including Turing Award winner Yoshua Bengio, and Whistler Capital.
Evidence Partners Raises $20M for Automated, Evidence-Based Research
– Evidence Partners has announced a growth financing round, their first ever, for $20M, led by Thomvest Ventures. – With their new AI product DistillerSR, Evidence Partners are changing the way Literature Reviews are conducted, making them efficient, accurate, and less labour-intensive. AI-Driven Literature Review Software. DistillerSR is a web-based...
ThedaCare Invests $3M in Qventus to Deploy AI-Enabled Care Operations Automation
Health system ThedaCare announced it has invested $3M in Qventus and it also deploying the technology to drive operational efficiencies in inpatient and perioperative care settings and across its organization. Through the investment, ThedaCare will collaborate with Qventus to develop new solutions and innovations, as well as support Qventus in...
GHX Launches Lumere Consulting Services for Clinically Integrated Supply Chain
– GHX Lumere announced the launch of its consulting service to support healthcare providers that want to optimize savings and reduce clinical variation. – This premium service combines clinical expertise, data, evidence and technology to help hospitals and health systems improve supply chain performance. Lumere Consulting Services Offering. As hospital...
Intel Invests $20M in Biofourmis’ Virtual Care Offerings
– Biofourmis, a Boston-based global leader in virtual care and digital medicine, today announced that Intel Capital, the strategic investment arm of chipmaker Intel Corporation, has joined its Series D financing in an extension that brings the total funding raised in the round to $320M. – The initial Series D...
Doceree Partners with Tealium to Enrich Precision Targeting of HCPs
– Doceree, a global platform building unprecedented solutions for HCP programmatic marketing with proprietary data tools is teaming up with Tealium, the world’s largest independent customer data platform (CDP) to advance Doceree’s capabilities to collect, collate and analyze data sets, ultimately helping with the company’s mission of reducing healthcare costs.
What is the Potential for Digital Twins in Healthcare?
Digital twins are virtual representations of an object or system that spans its lifecycle, is updated from real-time data, and use simulation, machine learning and reasoning to help decision-making (IBM). In most cases, this helps data scientists understand how products are operating in production environments and anticipate how they may behave overtime. But what happens when a digital twin is that of a human being?
ClaimLogiq Acquires SyTrue for Better Clinical, Coding, & Medical Reviews
– Payment integrity tech provider ClaimLogiq acquires SyTrue, a provider of healthcare natural language processing (NLP) technology. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The acquisition combines the premier payment integrity platform with the leading NLP technology solution to transform how health plans address payment integrity, risk adjustment...
Sibel Health Raises $33M for Advanced Wearable Sensors for RPM
– Sibel Health has recently closed a $33M Series B financing round, bringing Sibel’s total funding to date to more than $50M. – In addition, Sibel has announced two new executive appointments. Jon Otterstatter, the former CEO and co-founder of Preventice (acquired by Boston Scientific in 2021), will join as chairman of the board. Matthew Banet, Ph.D., a world expert in advanced body-worn sensors and previously the CTO and co-founder of toSense and Sotera, joins as president from Baxter International.
How Medical Researchers Can Leverage Tech to Help Streamline Biospecimen Matchmaking and Procurement
Many medical advancements – from life-saving vaccines and treatments to new diagnostic tests like liquid biopsies – are built on research that involves human biospecimens. Biofluids, tissue and cells are indispensable resources for the medical researcher, yet the process of sourcing these biospecimens can be woefully frustrating and inefficient. These challenges can have a direct, negative impact on the pace of discovery, creating urgency for improved access to the biospecimens researchers need to advance their important work.
H1 & Lokavant Partner to Power Next-Gen Clinical Trials
– H1and Lokavant today announced an extensive data-and-analytics collaboration to bring enhanced automated intelligence to drug development. – As part of the bi-directional partnership, Lokavant will provide performance data on global trial sites and principal investigators from thousands of studies to supplement H1’s existing Trial Landscape clinical trial repository.
Femtech Startup Nanopath Raises $10M to Develop POC Diagnostics for Women’s Health
– Nanopath, a molecular diagnostics company enabling high-quality molecular testing in minutes raises $10M in Series A funding, co-led by co-led by Norwest Venture Partners and Medtech Convergence Fund, to develop a point-of-care diagnostics platform for women’s health screenings. – The company plans to use the latest round of...
