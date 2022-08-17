Try to visualize an eggplant. If you've ever given it more than a fleeting thought, you've probably been left wondering how in the world this specific nightshade came to have such an odd name. It turns out that there are other types of the plant, including one that is entirely white and it's more well-known counterpart, the purple one. The plant's unripe appearance, which is completely white and spherical, makes it resemble an egg, hence the name. The word "eggplant" was first used in the English language during the British occupation of India, where white fruits in the shape of eggs were...

RECIPES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO