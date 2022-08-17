Groundbreaking for new hangar at Muhlenberg County Airport

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear attended a groundbreaking ceremony at the Muhlenberg County Airport to celebrate an upcoming hangar project to support the Madisonville Community College Fixed Wing Aviation Program.

“My administration will always put education first, and that’s why I’m proud we are investing in this incredible opportunity for Madisonville Community College students,” Governor Beshear said. “The Fixed Wing Aviation Program will help prepare them for jobs of the future that are coming right here to the commonwealth. These dollars are also helping support transportation and economic development in Muhlenberg County as the community continues to recover from last year’s historic tornadoes.”

A news release says this first phase will focus on developing a taxiway connector and aircraft ramp, to name a few upgrades. Phase 2 will follow next year with the construction of a hangar. The Kentucky Department of Aviation is investing into Phase 1 design plans and exterior infrastructure improvements to accommodate the future hangar to house flight school aircraft, maintenance operations and personnel.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).