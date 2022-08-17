ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have you seen this missing mother and daughter?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen Cristy and Nuala Venceil?. The Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Friday morning for the 33-year-old mother and her 7-year-old daughter. They were last seen Thursday around 7 p.m. on the balcony of their home in the 1200 block of Greenbrook Bend.
Crime & Safety
actionnews5.com

Officers find 2 dead after shooting, crash on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting and crash that left two people dead Thursday evening. Investigators say officers responded to a shots fired call at 6:45 p.m. at Shelby Drive and Faronia where they found two victims. Both died on the scene. Preliminary information suggests the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Police car struck by Trolley downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis man convicted of shooting deaths of two women in southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who arranged a date with two women online and then shot them both was convicted Friday on two counts of first-degree murder. The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said a jury convicted Darrin Walker, 26, after a five-day trial, with both counts carrying life sentences. He will learn on Sept. 23 whether the sentences will be concurrent or consecutive.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Southaven police searching for runaway teen

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police are on the search for a 14-year-old runaway. Investigators say Sobryah Johnson was last seen by her mother Tuesday morning around 2:20 a.m at their home on Ticonderoga Drive. She was wearing a gray t-shirt, has long braids and could possibly be with her...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

2 shot, 1 dead on Whisper Valley Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Whisper Valley Drive left one person dead. Officers arrived on the scene on Whisper Valley Drive, where two victims were located just after 7 p.m. Friday. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was rushed to...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two dead after shooting each other in car, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said two people were shot and killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to police, a shots fired call came in at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia on Thursday evening. Officers found two victims and one was pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Renter of home struck by MPD officer left to pick up pieces

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who rents the home hit by a Memphis police officer Wednesday afternoon said she has not received any word from Memphis Police Department or her landlord on next steps. Ameka Swain, 29, said she was home at the time of the accident and sitting...
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Second shooting in two days — both involving deputies from same sheriff’s office — under investigation by Mississippi authorities

Mississippi authorities are investigating a second shooting involving a Desoto County deputy in two days. Another person was reportedly shot Thursday afternoon, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed in a news release. the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. at Bethel Road near 178 at a car wash in Olive...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Shots fired call leads to crash and woman injured in Olive Branch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olive Branch Police said investigators are searching for a driver after a shots fired call led to a crash that injured a woman. Just before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive in the Ivy Trails subdivision. Investigators determined the suspects involved took off in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man convicted of killing 2 women he met online, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of killing two women he arranged a date with online has been convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. A jury found 26-year-old Darrin Walker guilty after a five-day trial in Criminal Court. Both charges carry a life sentence and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
