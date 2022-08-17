Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Memphis woman charged after police said she left one-year-old alone in a car with no air conditioning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is charged after police said she left a one-year-old along in her car with the windows up and no air conditioning while she was inside a Millington McDonald’s. According to the affidavit, police were called to the restaurant in the 7800 block...
Have you seen this missing mother and daughter?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen Cristy and Nuala Venceil?. The Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Friday morning for the 33-year-old mother and her 7-year-old daughter. They were last seen Thursday around 7 p.m. on the balcony of their home in the 1200 block of Greenbrook Bend.
One man dead, another critical after bullets fly, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire Friday night left one man dead and another being rushed to the hospital, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened around in Southeast Memphis around 7 p.m. Two men were shot on Whisper Valley Drive, according to police. Police said...
Man wanted after kidnapping boy, girl at gunpoint in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are actively searching for an alleged kidnapper after two children were taken from their mother at gunpoint. A dozen patrol cars, K-9 units, and a chopper spent the afternoon looking for the alleged kidnapper. Police said they responded to a kidnapping call around 11:41 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Interstate reopened after police investigation overnight, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) had parts of the interstate shut down overnight due to an investigation. According to police, all lanes of westbound traffic on I-240 west at Perkins were closed from just after 1 a.m. till just after 5:30 a.m. FOX13 is working to...
actionnews5.com
Officers find 2 dead after shooting, crash on Shelby Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting and crash that left two people dead Thursday evening. Investigators say officers responded to a shots fired call at 6:45 p.m. at Shelby Drive and Faronia where they found two victims. Both died on the scene. Preliminary information suggests the...
Memphis Police car struck by Trolley downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
Memphis man convicted of shooting deaths of two women in southeast Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who arranged a date with two women online and then shot them both was convicted Friday on two counts of first-degree murder. The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said a jury convicted Darrin Walker, 26, after a five-day trial, with both counts carrying life sentences. He will learn on Sept. 23 whether the sentences will be concurrent or consecutive.
RELATED PEOPLE
actionnews5.com
Southaven police searching for runaway teen
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police are on the search for a 14-year-old runaway. Investigators say Sobryah Johnson was last seen by her mother Tuesday morning around 2:20 a.m at their home on Ticonderoga Drive. She was wearing a gray t-shirt, has long braids and could possibly be with her...
actionnews5.com
2 shot, 1 dead on Whisper Valley Dr.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Whisper Valley Drive left one person dead. Officers arrived on the scene on Whisper Valley Drive, where two victims were located just after 7 p.m. Friday. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was rushed to...
Two dead after shooting each other in car, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said two people were shot and killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to police, a shots fired call came in at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia on Thursday evening. Officers found two victims and one was pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
Human trafficking suspect identified after being shot by DeSoto County deputy
This story has been updated to reflect the identity of the suspect and charges. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was shot by a DeSoto County deputy is now facing charges after officials say he tried to run the deputy over. This shooting happened at Bethel Road near 178 at a car wash in Olive […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Renter of home struck by MPD officer left to pick up pieces
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who rents the home hit by a Memphis police officer Wednesday afternoon said she has not received any word from Memphis Police Department or her landlord on next steps. Ameka Swain, 29, said she was home at the time of the accident and sitting...
Second shooting in two days — both involving deputies from same sheriff’s office — under investigation by Mississippi authorities
Mississippi authorities are investigating a second shooting involving a Desoto County deputy in two days. Another person was reportedly shot Thursday afternoon, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed in a news release. the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. at Bethel Road near 178 at a car wash in Olive...
‘Don’t come to DeSoto County trying to hurt our deputies’: Law enforcement has message after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a sting operation in Desoto County resulted in an accused sex trafficker being shot after deputies say he tried to run them over, law enforcement agencies say they are actively seeking those who commit these types of crimes. With bullet holes lodged in the windshield and evidence markers scattered across the […]
Who’s Responsible: Video shows teen attacked near Kingsbury High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A disturbing video is surfacing, showing the moments when a Kingsbury High School student appears to be attacked by his peers near school property. Martin Geissler said he was just minding his own business on Monday afternoon when he was jumped. Geissler’s mom, Brenda Pope, alleges...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shots fired call leads to crash and woman injured in Olive Branch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olive Branch Police said investigators are searching for a driver after a shots fired call led to a crash that injured a woman. Just before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive in the Ivy Trails subdivision. Investigators determined the suspects involved took off in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Two dead after shooting near Southland Mall in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are dead after a shooting near Southland Mall in Memphis Thursday evening. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at Shelby Drive and Faronia Road at 6:45 p.m. Police said both men, who are 40 and 43 years old, were...
Man convicted of killing 2 women he met online, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of killing two women he arranged a date with online has been convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. A jury found 26-year-old Darrin Walker guilty after a five-day trial in Criminal Court. Both charges carry a life sentence and […]
localmemphis.com
ABC24 staff member seriously injured after a hit and run accident left her unable to use her limbs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24's senior morning producer was a victim of a hit and run accident in June, one that stripped her of being capable of completing the simplest task people often take for granted. Hit-and-run accidents impacts so many people regularly, taking a toll on a person's health,...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 2