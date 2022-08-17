Read full article on original website
'It's been doing really well': Raleigh's social district enters first weekend
Raleigh, N.C. — Friday marked the first weekend of Raleigh’s newly-launched social district. ‘Sip n’ Stroll’ allows people to stroll designated areas of downtown Raleigh with an alcoholic beverage in hand. Bartenders said so far, everything has been going smoothly. "It's awesome," said Blair Segure,...
Foodie news: Dessert food hall opens in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Unfortunately, this week’s “big news” are a couple of big-time closings. But the hope is we will see each “soon” in some way, shape or fashion. First came the news out of Durham that Matt Kelly’s St. James Seafood Seafood would not have their lease renewed and their last day of operation will be in early October. Looks like there are plans for a new mixed-use development on that piece of real estate.
Kingsport Times-News
A rare, colorful ‘rock star’ bird is drawing feather fans to Raleigh to catch a glimpse
RALEIGH, N.C. — Bob Karp waited nearly three hours through a hot August Sunday for a glimpse of the painted bunting — sometimes called the most gorgeous bird in North America, with its feathers flashing red, green and blue. And just about the time Karp had given up...
Residents enjoy first 'Sip and Stroll' Friday in Downtown Raleigh
It was the first Friday night where you could sip and stroll in Downtown Raleigh.
WRAL
Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street. The Durham City Council is moving forward with an honorary designation for two trailblazers connected to...
Part of Fayetteville Street in Durham could soon honor 20th century trailblazers
Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council is moving forward with an honorary designation for part of Fayetteville Street, near North Carolina Central University. The designation would run from Lawson Street to Timothy Avenue, and still has to be approved by a state committee. It would honor Dock Jackson...
Popular Raleigh Restaurant Closing After Nearly 10 Years
"We have evolved over this time and feel so proud of becoming a part of this community."
James Beard Award finalist announces closure of Raleigh restaurant
Raleigh, N.C. — A popular downtown Raleigh restaurant will be closing its doors next week. Known for its Indian-Pan Asian fusion menu and rock star chef and co-owner Cheetie Kumar, Garland became a popular destination when it opened in 2013. It shared a building at 14 W. Martin St. with Kings and Neptunes clubs.
Pistols, rifles, an AK-47, too. Raleigh police buy over 200 guns in drive-up event.
“We want actionable strategies, because we want to make sure if there’s ways to get guns off the street, we want to do that,” said Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.
Family of five forced from Durham home due to fire
A family of five has been forced out of their home because of a house fire in Durham.
chapelboro.com
Rooftop Bar Still Life Set for Chapel Hill Grand Opening
After months of construction above Franklin Street and a soft opening period earlier this summer, the Stilllife nightclub and rooftop bar is set to fully open its doors. The business, which is located at 159 East Franklin Street, said it is on track for its grand opening on Friday, August 19. The bar’s hours on Friday will be from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., while there will be live music and entertainment from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
New facility offers one-stop shopping for Raleigh's most-underserved residents
Raleigh pastor opens new facility that offers one-stop shopping for Raleigh's most-underserved residents
In one day, the Triangle loses two beloved restaurants
Two of the Triangle's most acclaimed restaurants are shutting down, with Raleigh's Garland and Durham's Saint James Seafood both announcing their closings on Instagram Wednesday. Why it matters: Their departure will leave a hole in the Triangle's diverse food scene. The closures are a reminder of the strain the pandemic...
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
Two North Carolina river sites failed the Swim Guide test for high levels of fecal bacteria.
cbs17
I-440 west reopens after 4-car crash near Capital Blvd. in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate-440 westbound was completely closed for about 30 minutes near Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Saturday evening after a car wreck, officials said. The four-car crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. along westbound I-440 at mile marker 11, which is just before Capital Boulevard, according to...
cbs17
Saggy mattresses to formal complaints: Apex man in dispute with Mattress Warehouse
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – An Apex man is frustrated with a local mattress seller who he claims is avoiding dealing with his complaints. After a year of trying to resolve the issue himself, he turned to CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia for answers. Brad Langer now has had...
Award-winning, acclaimed Garland restaurant to close in Raleigh. Here’s what we know.
Cheetie Kumar, the restaurant’s chef, has been a finalist for a James Beard Award several years.
WRAL
Anti-Semitic fliers distributed in Raleigh neighorhood with large Jewish presence
Anti-Semitic fliers distributed in Raleigh neighorhood with large Jewish presence. Four different anti-Semitic fliers were found in a Raleigh neighborhood this week. The posters were found on several blocks Harps Mill Road, according to incident reports filed with Raleigh Police Department. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer: John Rector.
2 North Carolina Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in North Carolina made the cut.
