Man arrested following deadly shooting in Yucca Valley
San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators say they have arrested a man following a deadly shooting in Yucca Valley. It was reported Friday around 4:30 p.m. near the 55400 block of Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies who first got on scene say they found the victim lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He has The post Man arrested following deadly shooting in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
YUCCA VALLEY MAN SHOT, DIES – SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
On Friday (Aug. 19) at around 4:34PM Deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a shooting on the 55400 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. When deputies arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of “#1 Smokin Guns Tattooz.” The victim has been identified as Yucca Valley resident Steven Sigala, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fontana Herald News
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga; suspect is arrested
A bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Aug. 20 at about 1:58 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Haven...
K9 rescued after Victorville sheriff’s vehicle catches fire during pursuit
A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department K9 was rescued after a patrol vehicle caught fire during a pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect Thursday afternoon. The incident unfolded around 1:40 p.m., when a deputy spotted a Kia that had been reported stolen earlier that day. Deputy R. Polar tried to stop the driver, but instead, […]
Murder-suicide suspected after woman’s body found in Moreno Valley home
Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department believe an incident at a home in Moreno Valley Friday afternoon was a murder-suicide. Deputies responded to the 25000 block of Billie Drive to perform a welfare check late Friday morning after loved ones alerted authorities that they hadn’t heard from family members at the residence for several […]
L.A. Weekly
Robert Colarossi Killed in Rear-End Accident on Interstate 10 [Beaumont, CA]
51-Year-Old Victim Fatally Struck in Two-Vehicle Collision near Highland Springs Avenue. Police responded to the westbound lanes of I-10, just east of Highland Springs Avenue around 6:32 a.m. Investigators say a white Jeep Compass was disabled in the No. 3 lane due to lost power. The Jeep driver then activated...
Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Moreno Valley
A man fatally shot himself at a Moreno Valley home where deputies had just discovered the body of a woman in what was being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide, sheriff’s officials said today.
z1077fm.com
UPDATE: HIGHWAY 62 WESTBOUND ON MORONGO GRADE NOW CLEAR AND OPEN (1:26PM)
UPDATE 1:26PM: Highway 62 is confirmed open and both lanes are clear. UPDATED 12:35PM: Highway 62 is closed westbound near Morongo Valley – a vehicle is on its roof after colliding with another vehicle and they are blocking both lanes. Tow trucks are on route to clear the collision – more updates as we receive them.
foxla.com
Man arrested after attempting to set grocery store employee on fire following robbery
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - A homeless man was arrested after attempting to set a store employee on fire. Sheriff's Station responded to calls of arson at a grocery store in the 24500 block of Alessandro Blvd. on August 18 around 11:30 a.m. Officers say the suspect, 31-year-old Raul Bautista, attempted...
Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Moreno Valley home
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a home in Moreno Valley. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies responded to the 25000 block of Billie Drive to perform a welfare check. Loved ones alerted authorities that they hadn’t heard from family members at the residence for several weeks. Deputies entered […]
nypressnews.com
Yorba Linda woman arrested in road rage crash that left another driver an amputee
A 21-year-old Yorba Linda woman faces charges in connection with a road rage crash that resulted in a major injury requiring an amputation. Kaylynn Heatley was arrested Monday, several days after the Friday crash on the 91 Freeway in Corona, after she came into the California Highway Patrol’s Riverside office with her attorney to give a statement.
vvng.com
Victorville Winco closed after man shot inside store
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting an investigation after a man was shot by police inside the Winco grocery store in Victorville. It happened at about 12:25 pm, on Friday, August 19, 2022, in the 15300 block of Roy Rogers Drive. Witnesses say a man walked into the...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified
Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
Deputies shoot man at Victorville supermarket
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies shot a man at a WinCo Foods supermarket in Victorville Friday, officials said. Law enforcement responded to the store on Roy Rogers Drive around noon after a report of an “unwanted subject,” Gloria Huerta of the Sheriff’s Department told KTLA. Deputies arrived at the location and contacted the man before […]
L.A. Weekly
2 Hospitalized after Head-On Collision on Hesperia Road [Victorville, CA]
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m., near Coad Road on August 14th. Officers received the report near Coad Road, just south of Green Tree Blvd. According to police, a Chevy Malibu and a Lexus sedan collided head-on under unknown circumstances. Emergency crews then worked to extricate at least two people from the wreckage.
Hundreds of catalytic converters recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris
Hundreds of catalytic converters were recovered at auto repair and dismantling businesses in Perris, according to authorities.Photos of several large boxes piled to the brim with catalytic converter parts that were recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris were released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. A total of 448 catalytic converters were recovered and 15 citations were issued for various offenses, including unlicensed business operations.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic due to the value of the precious metals the parts contain. Police agencies continue working to catch thieves and organized rings. But authorities are increasingly turning toward penalizing the businesses that buy the parts and using fines to deter thefts.The businesses had been previously identified by Riverside County sheriff's and DMV officials as locations for unlicensed activities involving auto dismantling, auto repair, sales of vehicles, and the identification of catalytic converter recycling/buying and illegal sales. The parts are typically worth about $1,000 a piece.Vehicle owners are being urged to etch or engrave their VIN numbers into their catalytic converters in the event it is stolen, but even then, Riverside County sheriff's officials say they plan to conduct more sting operations.
Funeral held for man shot, killed by San Bernardino police
Friends and family gathered in San Bernardino Saturday morning to say goodbye to a 23-year-old man who was killed by police in July. Loved ones of Robert Marquise Adams gathered at Ecclesia Christian Fellowship, more than a month after the San Bernardino man was shot and killed by police in a parking lot. Police say […]
Chemical spill in Jurupa Valley leaves one injured
A chemical spill in Jurupa Valley left one person injured Friday morning. According to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, they were made aware of a chemical spill at around 9:55 a.m. in the 10500 block of Bellegrave Avenue near Jurupa Valley High School.It was still unclear what spilled, causing the hazardous materials investigation. One person was taken to a nearby hospital with what firefighters called moderate injuries as a result of the spill.
vvng.com
Fatal crash investigation shuts down Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed and several others were critically injured after a multi-vehicle head-on crash in Apple Valley. It happened at 12:46 pm, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, near the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Tujunga Drive. The crash involved a Robertson’s double-trailer...
Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman
Authorities today identified a Desert Hot Springs woman who was killed in a rollover crash possibly triggered by a tire blowout on Interstate 10 in Banning. The crash was reported Monday at 9:55 a.m. on westbound I-10 at the Ramsey Street exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Justine Vallez, 40, of Desert The post Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman appeared first on KESQ.
